5 best axes in Roblox Lumber Tycoon 2

In Roblox's ever-evolving world, Lumber Tycoon 2 has emerged as a new installment in the Lumber Tycoon series. This title allows players to experience the life of a lumberjack through a virtually vibrant simulation. Every gamer will need a trusty axe in Lumber Tycoon 2, and this game has multiple options to offer in this regard.

Having the correct tool can make a huge difference when it comes to chopping efficiency and wood production. This article will offer the five greatest axes in Lumber Tycoon 2, ranked based on their efficacy and pricing. The cheaper, less useful options will be presented before the higher-end ones.

Note: This article is subjective and showcases the writer's opinions.

The 5 most loved axes in Roblox Lumber Tycoon 2

5) Rukiryaxe

The Rukiryaxe was everyone's favorite tool in 2021 and is still a good option in Lumber Tycoon 2. As an inexpensive axe, it goes for $7,601 and offers excellent chopping strength. The Rukiryaxe is named after Roblox user Rukiryo, who goes by the minker of Abstract_Alex now.

The Rukiryaxe is one of the few items that can be purchased year-round except during Halloween. When that occasion commences, this option is replaced with the End Times Axe.

The Rukiryaxe can handle every single type of wood type easily and is a solid choice for a new player looking for an upgrade or a collector trying to complete their set.

4) Overgrown Axe

The Overgrown Axe usually goes for around $29,500 at the Wood R Us in-game store. This weapon could be obtained from the Murky Gift of Goo from this title's shop, but it can now only be traded or purchased across Roblox marketplaces.

With this axe, players can demolish wood types like Zombie and Gold. On other wood types, it has a speed similar to the Rukiryaxe. The Overgrown Axe is undoubtedly a great option and also a good upgrade over the previous entry on this list.

3) The Many Axe

The Many Axe is an excellent pick for players who want power and don't care much about speed. This tool can one-shot almost every wood type. The Many Axe's only drawback is its cooldown timer of 1.9 seconds and cost of $38,004. It's worth noting that this is a significant upgrade over the Overgrown Axe and provides more power.

With it, you'll be able to easily handle larger and more challenging trees. However, this axe cannot be purchased in-game currently, but it can be obtained from the Roblox Marketplace.

2) Frost Axe

The Frost Axe is one of the most sought-after tools in the game and is a coveted item because of its price of $48,080. This option is most efficient on Frost wood and is not that good on other wood types. Despite that fact, it is still one of the most cherished items among fans.

This axe is recommended for players who want to chop wood and look cool doing it, as well as collectors and perfectionists that want to complete their collections.

1) Gingerbread Axe

When it comes to axes in Lumber Tycoon 2, this one is indubitably the best of the bunch. It is the most costly pick on this list, coming in at $62,000. This item also has the most strength when it comes to raw-chopping power. The Gingerbread Axe is preferred by seasoned veterans and is best used to obtain the holy grail and finish this game.

This tool is only available for purchase via the Roblox Marketplace simply because of its wide range and high damage dealt to all wood types.

It is crucial to remember that the effectiveness of an axe is not solely determined by its price, as some of them take well to particular wood types and are not very effective on others. However, this title does have a few options that work on everything. So, get the one that suits your needs.

