5 best characters in Roblox Strongest Battlegrounds

Roblox Strongest Battlegrounds, developed by Yielding Arts, offers an ultimate fighting experience based on various action-themed anime/manga franchises. The gameplay immerses you in an all-out war scenario where your objective is to emerge as the top fighter. Furthermore, you must choose characters (in-game fighting units) to start your action-packed journey. There are different types present, each with their own unique movesets and abilities.

That said, it may take some time to choose your ideal character units. You can scroll ahead to learn about the finest choices in Roblox Strongest Battlegrounds as of this meta.

Sorcerer, Bald Hero, Deadly Ninja, and more best characters in Roblox Strongest Battlegrounds

1) Sorcerer

Sorcerer in Roblox Strongest Battlegrounds is inspired by Gojo Satoru from the Jujutsu Kaisen series. Just like his anime/manga counterpart, he stands as the most formidable fighter in the game, hands down.

With Sorcerer, you have the power to one-shot any character with full HP. Additionally, you gain an indefinite M1 attack buff when using him. However, due to his overpowered skillset, Sorcerer can only be accessed by Game Pass owners on V.I.P servers.

Significant features:

Default punches can knock out anyone.

Red can be used to eliminate your foes from a long range.

Invite toxic players to your private server and destroy them using Sorcerer.

2) Bald Hero

Bald Hero is none other than Saitama, the iconic protagonist of the One Punch Man franchise. If you enjoy unleashing combos that deliver tremendous damage, then this character should be your first choice.

New players can happily choose Bald Hero to begin their Strongest Battlegrounds journey. Additionally, if you master the combos, you can one shot anyone on the server. However, you must be careful when facing characters with long range abilities as Bald Hero heavily relies on melee attacks.

Significant features:

Knockback is applied when Uppercut (ability) is used.

Great hitbox for the ultimate.

Omni-Directional Punch is one of the best one-shot abilities in the game.

3) Deadly Ninja

Deadly Ninja drew inspiration from Speed o' Sound Sonic, antagonist of the One Punch Man franchise. Players who prefer like to be evasive and have a mobile skillset during fights can try using this character.

The moveset of Deadly Ninja revolves around dashes, combos, and slash damage. You can also make good use of combos to slice your enemies within a matter of seconds. That said, you can instantly remove 30% of your opponent's HP using Fourfold Flashstrike.

Significant features:

Good ultimate charge.

You can use dashes and teleports to evade dangerous stuns and deadly combos.

Requires practice to unlock Deadly Ninja's full potential.

4) Hero Hunter

Hero Hunter is the Roblox Strongest Battlegrounds version of Garou, a primary antagonist from One Punch Man. Using this character, you can easily control your PvP foes via stuns, combo punches, and ultimate skillset.

That said, you can pierce blocks and do massive damage using basic attack combos. However, it's important to note that Hero Hunter lacks mobility and range-based damage, so it's advisable to maintain close range during fights.

Significant features:

Might be a little difficult to master combos.

You will gain stun and damage immunity when using Crushed Rock and Prey's Peril.

Regeneration after using ultimate abilities.

5) Destructive Cyborg

Destructive Cyborg is based on Genos, a deuteragonist of the One Punch Man series. You can this character for his passives and strong ultimate moveset. Additionally, the ranged attacks are one of the strongest in Roblox Strongest Battlegrounds.

You will do splash damage after using Blitz shot, Jet dive, Ignition burst, and Incinerate. That said, after using ultimate abilities, all your cooldowns are reset. Destructive Cyborg's M1 Punch features three punches and a small flame blast of medium range at the end.

Significant features:

After eliminating your enemies they will drop down charred.

High damage output.

Three passives.

