Best hiding spots in all Hide the Body maps

Hide the Body, as the game’s name suggests, requires you to hide a body in order to prevent it from being discovered. After the stranger at your doorstep mysteriously dies by a sharp object, you have about 15 seconds before your friend arrives. To safeguard your friendship, you must be ready to dispose of the corpse as soon as possible, no matter the chosen map. For that, you need access to the best hiding spots in each of these areas.

Let’s take a thorough look at the best hiding spots on every map in Hide the Body.

The best hiding areas in every Hide the Body map

House 1995

The House 1995 (Image via Roblox)

The order of hiding spot priority is the Garage / Hall / Living Room, then the Kitchen, and finally, the Bedrooms. You can stow away bodies with relative ease in the following areas:

Garage / Hall / Living Room: Can fit four bodies. One in the wardrobe next to the entrance, one in the closet in the garage, one on the large shelf close to the entrance, and another behind the couch.

Can fit four bodies. One in the wardrobe next to the entrance, one in the closet in the garage, one on the large shelf close to the entrance, and another behind the couch. Kitchen: Can fit six corpses in total. Two in the storage box, two in the fridge, and two in the cupboards on the wall.

Can fit six corpses in total. Two in the storage box, two in the fridge, and two in the cupboards on the wall. Bedrooms: Can fit six corpses in two bedrooms. One each in the closet, behind the shelf, and under the bed of each room.

Yard

Hiding bodies in bushes (Image via Roblox)

The Yard has fewer hiding spots, but you will have a relatively easier time getting to them because of its compact nature. Here are its best hiding spots in order of priority:

Yard: You can hide several bodies depending on how creative you get. Four in the Dumpsters, three in the bushes, and several on the trees. Hiding bodies in the trees is only safe if you place them as high as possible.

You can hide several bodies depending on how creative you get. Four in the Dumpsters, three in the bushes, and several on the trees. Hiding bodies in the trees is only safe if you place them as high as possible. Bedroom: One corpse can be stashed under the bed.

One corpse can be stashed under the bed. Hall / Living Room: Up to five corpses can be hidden, depending on how you arrange the furniture. Make two small makeshift rooms out of the TV, the drawers, the shelf, and boxes.

Whispering Cemetery

A hiding spot (Image via Roblox)

The Whispering Cemetery is a massive area, but the hiding spots are scarce. You can hide several bodies on the map, but getting to them can be tricky at times.

Graves: One body each in both stone and wooden coffins.

One body each in both stone and wooden coffins. Bushes: Each bush can hold up to two corpses, provided they are not left exposed at any angle.

Each bush can hold up to two corpses, provided they are not left exposed at any angle. Trees: Trees can hold several bodies, provided you place them high enough.

Big Attic

A makeshift hiding spot (Image via Roblox)

Big Attic features furniture aplenty, so you will have plenty of spots for hiding bodies. Here are the best of them:

Shelf near spawn: Up to three corpses can be stacked inside.

Up to three corpses can be stacked inside. Behind the couch: Up to three corpses can be stowed away. Use cushions to block access to these bodies.

Up to three corpses can be stowed away. Use cushions to block access to these bodies. Closets: Each closet can hold one body.

Each closet can hold one body. Wooden Beams: One corpse per wooden beam, provided you can throw it accurately.

Bright Moon

Official cover art for the game (Image via Roblox)

Bright Moon is a massive map with several hiding spots. You won’t run out of space anytime soon, but getting to them will be the challenging part of this map.

Storage Room: Up to six bodies can be hidden inside foam racks. They work similarly to bushes.

Up to six bodies can be hidden inside foam racks. They work similarly to bushes. Outdoors: Up to two bodies can be hidden underneath solar panels or wooden planks.

Up to two bodies can be hidden underneath solar panels or wooden planks. Buildings: One body each in the closets, two under each table (only if blocked off), and one behind the shelves.

FAQs

How to hide bodies in trees in Hide the Body

Bodies can be hidden on top of trees by placing them as high as possible.

Can bodies be hidden behind the couch in Hide the Body?

Yes, you can hide corpses behind the couches found on several maps, provided you block access to them using other props in the area.

How many maps does Hide the Body feature?

Including the tutorial area, Hide the Body includes six maps in total.

