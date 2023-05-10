5 best obby games in Roblox

The Roblox metaverse is well-known for its unique genre experiences. Obstacle course or obby is one such genre where players must escape the map to triumph. Obby games are usually challenging and require players to master their gameplay to become a dominant force. Over time, several new obby games made their way to the Roblox platform.

That said, only a few stood out from the rest due to their spectacular features and in-game grandeur. Interested readers can scroll ahead to learn about the best obby games in Roblox as of this writing.

Tower of Hell, Obby Creator, and three more excellent Roblox obby titles

1) Tower of Hell

Tower of Hell is undoubtedly the best obby-based Roblox title in the metaverse. Players must use their virtual parkour skills to overcome various disruptive obstacles, hurdles, and more in custom towers. Additionally, they must reach the end of the tower to be victorious and earn in-game rewards.

Due to its difficult gameplay experience, the game garnered over 20.6 billion visits on the platform. New players are advised to practice before playing against old players on the server. Furthermore, Tower of Hell featured a special custom map in the RB Battles Season 3 tournament bracket.

Significant features:

VIP servers

Towers can be customized

PvP can be very competitive

2) Obby Creator

Roblox Obby Creator is one of the most unique games in the obby genre. This is because, as the title hints, players can create their own obby arenas from scratch. Additionally, they can design maps with many gameplay items and traps.

The recent update saw Obby Creator's transition into a realistic obby experience on Roblox, thus becoming a must-try game for obby enthusiasts and casual gamers alike.

Significant features:

High-textured gameplay

Regular updates

Daily rewards (Good rewards since the new update)

3) Barry's Prison Run!

Barry's Prison Run! is a first-person obby game that revolves around a prison filled with guards, bosses, and different deadly traps. The players' ultimate goal is to escape the dangerous prison to receive in-game resources.

The action-infused obby gameplay structure of Barry's Prison Run! amassed over a billion visits in the metaverse. Players can wield weapons from a knife to a missile launcher in this game to eliminate their enemies. They must also solve puzzles to access certain areas inside the prison.

Significant features:

One can go full Rambo and get rid of the bosses

25 hurdles to escape the prison (New traps will be added in future patch updates)

Leaderboards

4) The Floor is Lava

Roblox The Floor is Lava drew inspiration from the traditional creative role-playing game of the same name. Gamers must escape the rising lava in various platform maps to earn beneficial rewards.

The gameplay might seem easy, but it is difficult as players will struggle to find safe areas before the lava reaches its maximum height. The Floor is Lava received over 1.8 billion visitors on the virtual platform due to its high-tempo experience.

Significant features:

Fun gameplay is best with friends

You can use codes to claim freebies

In-game tools to ensure your survival

5) Speed Run 4

Speed Run 4 is one of the best challenging obby games, as Robloxians are required to unlock new levels by playing. Each level has a unique interface that has different obstacles. Players must find and enter the gateway found on the map to advance to the next level.

Speed Run 4 has crossed over 1.4 billion visits since its launch in 2014. Additionally, players can also engage in PvP races with others on the server to become the best.

Significant features:

Replayability (Players can skip levels)

Each map with different content and special effects

Players can unlock the Zombie Mode by obtaining 30 stars

Disclaimer: The list is subjective and is based on the writer's opinions.

