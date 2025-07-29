Best The Strongest Battlegrounds one-shot combos

The Strongest Battlegrounds, like many arena fighters, includes tools aplenty that allow players to stretch the limits of the damage dealt in a single combo. These one-shot combos that rapidly take the opponent’s health from 100% to 0% are colloquially known as Touch of Death combos, or ToDs in short. While it is technically possible to land these move strings in a true PvP setting, executing them is another story entirely.
This article chronicles every such combo for the characters featured in The Strongest Battlegrounds.
The best one-shot combos for all characters in The Strongest Battlegrounds
True inescapable combos that instantly defeat the opponent are a rarity in this experience. This is because the game allows the use of the escape dash maneuver to evade ToD combos, along with the ability to block certain moves. There are ways to work around these limitations, which makes one-shot combos possible.
This guide refers to basic attacks as M1, which is the commonly used term by the community for the move. Additionally, if an attack is to be performed repeatedly, it will include the number, followed by an x, and the move’s name. For instance, two basic attacks will be referred to as 2x M1 in the combo list.
Feel free to refer to this page while practicing combos on a private server.
KJ
- Regular state: 3x M1 - Down Slam - Collateral Ruin - Side Dash - Down Slam - Swift Sweep - Dash - 3x M1 - Down Slam - Ravage.
- 20 Series mode: Stoic Bomb, 20-20-20 Dropkick, Five Season, and Unlimited Flex Works can all one-hit kill the opponent.
Sorcerer
The Sorcerer is a private server-exclusive character that can one-shot the opponent with all of his skills.
The Strongest Hero
- Regular state: 3x M1 - Down Slam - Uppercut - Consecutive Punches - Mini Uppercut - Shove - Dash - 3x M1 - Uppercut - M1.
- Serious mode: Omnidirectional Punch, Death Counter, Table Flip, and Serious Punch (stunned only) can all one-hit kill the opponent.
Hero Hunter
- Regular state: 3x M1 - walk back - Dash - 4x M1 - Hunter’s Grasp (hold M1) - 3x M1 - walk back - Dash - Flowing Water - Lethal Whirlwind Stream.
- Rampage Mode: Crushed Rock - Water Stream Cutting Fist - Final Hunt.
Destructive Cyborg
- Regular state: 3x M1 - Machine Gun Blows - 4x M1 - Ignition Burst - Dash - 4x M1 - Jet Dive - Blitz Shot.
- Maximum Energy Output mode: 3x M1 - Speed Blitz - Thunderkick - Flamewave Cannon.
Brutal Demon
- Regular state: Dash - 3x M1 - Uppercut - Grand Slam - 4x M1 - Homerun - Beatdown - Down Slam - Foul Ball - Side Dash - Dash - 4x M1.
- Pumped Up mode: Deathblow special skill can one-hit kill.
Blade Master
- Regular state: Dash - 3x M1 - Dash - Pinpoint Cut - Dash - 4x M1 - Atmos Cleave - Down Slam - Quick Slice - Dash - 2x M1.
- Scorching Blade mode: Atomic Slash can one-hit kill.
Martial Artist
- Regular state: Vanishing Kick - 3x M1 - Vanishing Kick - Whirlwind Drop - Down Slam - Head First - Down Slam - Bullet Barrage - 3x M1 - Whirlwind Drop.
- Dragon’s Descent mode: 4x M1 - Twin Fangs - Rising Fist - Side Dash - Earth Splitting Strike.
Deadly Ninja
- Can You Even See Me mode: 4x M1 - Carnage - Twinblade Rush - 3x M1.
Wild Psychic
- Regular state: 4x M1 - Crushing Pull - 4x M1 - Windstorm Fury - 4x M1 - Stone Coffin - 3x M1 - Down Slam - Explosive Punch - 3x M1 - Down Slam.
- Berserk mode: Dash - 3x M1 - Terrible Tornado.
