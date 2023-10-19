You can find many racing games in Roblox, but none are as good as Car Crushers 2. This exciting combat game centered around vehicles is all about destroying cars and beating other players. It also has fun races and derby competitions. There are many cars to pick from, so it's important to pick the right one for the job.

This list reveals the ten best cars in Roblox Car Crushers 2 that will help you rule the roads and the demolition derby arena. So buckle up, and let's dive into the world of smashing, crashing, and racing.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the writer's views.

Meet the 10 best vehicles in Roblox Car Crushers 2

10) Vanto Feriza

The Japanese track car Vanto Feriza, which is also called the Mazda Furai, is very good at stopping and handling. With upgrades that speed it up, you can watch it take over the racetrack. It has a nice overall look and stats, but it sounds really bad and is not the best A-tier vehicle out there, which is why it ranks the lowest on this list.

All key stats:

Price: 81 billion

81 billion Vehicle Type: Super Car and Race Car

Super Car and Race Car Performance: Racing Class A

Racing Class A Speed: 340 KM/H (211 MPH)

340 KM/H (211 MPH) Earnings: 9.2 million

9.2 million Creator: TheNefariousReaper

9) Alotto Evolution X

In Roblox Car Crushers 2, German engineering is at the top of its game with the Alotto Evolution X, which is also known as the Apollo Project Evo. It sacrifices some top speed, but in derby mode, its defense makes it a strong contender. It is important to know that even though it is a Class S, it is not the fastest car on this list.

All key stats:

Price: 580 billion

580 billion Vehicle Type: Super Car

Super Car Performance: Racing Class S

Racing Class S Speed: 373 KM/H (232 MPH)

373 KM/H (232 MPH) Earnings: 72M

72M Creator: Exoniphy

8) Cherevlo Carvatto C8

The Cherevlo Carvatto C8 is a bootleg copy of the famous Chevrolet Corvette C8. It can speed up quickly and turn quickly, which makes it a good choice for both races and derbies. This car ranks a little higher on this list than the Vanto Feriza, even though its top speed isn't nearly as fast. This is because it handles and speeds up better.

All key stats:

Price: 12.2 million

12.2 million Vehicle Type: Sports Car

Sports Car Performance: Racing Class A

Racing Class A Speed: 296 KM/H (184 MPH)

296 KM/H (184 MPH) Earnings: 6,750

6,750 Creator: TheNotoriousReaper

7) Cyper Cosmo 3300

The American Cyper Cosmo 3300 is an experimental car based on the Chevrolet Astro III. It is both stable and fast, and Robloxians can upgrade its handling to make it a true contender. That being said, this is the best A-tier car on this list because it goes fast and handles well.

All key stats:

Price: 570 million

570 million Vehicle Type: Special

Special Performance: Racing Class A

Racing Class A Speed: 345 KM/H (214 MPH)

345 KM/H (214 MPH) Earnings: 192,000

192,000 Creator: Skilled_On

6) Bucotti Charino

The French supercar Bucotti Charino, an exclusive vehicle based on the Bugatti Chiron, is fast and has a high defense rating. This is the best S-class car on this list because it can do everything and look cool on the streets.

All key stats:

Price: 280 billion

280 billion Vehicle Type: Super Car

Super Car Performance: Racing Class S

Racing Class S Speed: 439 KM/H (273 MPH)

439 KM/H (273 MPH) Earnings: 18.8 million

18.8 million Creator: New_Evolution

5) Thrusterspeed SSV

This British concept supersonic car is based on the Thrust SSC. It has an amazing top speed and attack power, making it perfect for Robloxians who want the fastest ride. It earns a spot in the X-class, but it's important to remember that it's not the best X-tier contender out there.

All key stats:

Price: 60 trillion

60 trillion Vehicle Type: Special

Special Performance: Racing Class X

Racing Class X Speed: 1,228 KM/H (763 MPH) (Mach 1)

1,228 KM/H (763 MPH) (Mach 1) Earnings: 420 million

420 million Creator: NotAPorgu

4) Panzer VIII Maus

The Panzer VIII Maus is a gigantic, German super-heavy tank that is great for destroying smaller vehicles in derby mode. In Roblox Car Crushers 2, tanks aren't known for being fast in races, which is why they're in the F-tier. However, they are the best when it comes to being strong and reliable.

All key stats:

Price: 75 trillion

75 trillion Vehicle Type: Tank

Tank Performance: Racing Class F

Racing Class F Speed: 52 KM/H (32 MPH)

52 KM/H (32 MPH) Earnings: 420 million

420 million Creator: Skilled_On

3) EXR Extimo

The American hypercar from the future, the EXR Extimo, is based on the RAESR Tachyon Speed and was made to be fast and easy to control. If you upgrade its acceleration, it will rule the arena. It is the best all-around car because it can win Derbys as well as race tracks. That's why it's in the X-tier and higher on this list.

All key stats:

Price: 40 trillion

40 trillion Vehicle Type: Super Car and Race Car

Super Car and Race Car Performance: Racing Class X

Racing Class X Speed: 556 KM/H (346 MPH)

556 KM/H (346 MPH) Earnings: 360 million

360 million Creator: Exoniphy

2) Dragster

American top fuel Dragster is all about going fast. Just don't count on it being easy to turn or stop. This car is for the Roblxoians who want a fast car but don't want a janky rocket launcher on it. Don't look any further than this X-tier champion if you want speed.

All key stats:

Price: 174 billion

174 billion Vehicle Type: Special

Special Performance: Racing Class X

Racing Class X Speed: 499 KM/H (310 MPH)

499 KM/H (310 MPH) Earnings: 14 million

14 million Creator: EggyBoiled

1) Exoniphic MK1

The Exoniphic MK1 is a fictional heavy tank with a fusion core and a flexible railgun, making it a great choice for Robloxians who want a strong and durable tank. The Exoniphic MK1 is at the top of this list because it looks futuristic, has great stats, and is very powerful. The price is high, but it is undoubtedly the best tank out there.

All key stats:

Price: 15 trillion

15 trillion Vehicle Type: Tank

Tank Performance: Racing Class F

Racing Class F Speed: 68 KM/H (42 MPH)

68 KM/H (42 MPH) Earnings: 360 million

360 million Creator: Exoniphy

