5 best weapons in Roblox Jailbreak 

Roblox Jailbreak is a town-and-city title where players can either play as justice-seeking police officers or formidable criminals. Ever since its debut in the metaverse, the game has managed to reach a whopping 6.5 billion visits. This success can be attributed to its gameplay mechanics and the regular updates that the developer provides.

In the action-packed world of Roblox Jailbreak, players who assume the role of criminals must engage in daring heists and other crime-based activities across the map. Meanwhile, those playing as police officers must stop the criminals' plans from succeeding.

The game also provides a variety of weapons that can be used to achieve your objectives. Scroll ahead to learn about the best weapons to use in Jailbreak as of this update.

Nukes, Sniper Rifle, Rifle, and more are the best weapons in Roblox Jailbreak

1) Nukes

Nukes are by far the best weapons to use in Roblox Jailbreak, hands down. Launching one can instantly eliminate anyone within its range, making it a game-changer. You can activate this powerful weapon by accessing the control room located within the military base on the map.

Additionally, you will gain a free Nuke after reaching level 10. However, after its initial use, you'll need to invest 20,000 Robux to launch more of them. Also, it's worth noting that you can only deploy one Nuke at a time. Players eliminated by the explosion will receive a special neon-themed vehicle customization skin.

Significant features:

Currently, you will acquire the Radiant Red paint color after getting eliminated.

Aircrafts will eject the pilots after getting hit by a Nuke.

Does the maximum amount of damage in the game.

2) Sniper Rifle

If you want to snipe down your target from a long distance, then the Sniper Rifle is the perfect weapon to wield. Its scope can be used for precise accuracy and does around 22-80 damage. However, on rare occasions, it is capable of inflicting 120 damage.

You can find this weapon in gun shops and the military base. However, you must spend 50,000 Cash (in-game currency) to purchase it from ammunation stores. Keep in mind that to wield this weapon, you'll must be at or above level five in Roblox Jailbreak.

Significant features:

Does the second-most damage (80) in the game (After Nukes and Missiles).

Can camp on top of buildings and snipe down your foes.

Can fire 30 bullets per minute.

3) Rifle

You must either purchase the SWAT Game Pass or BOSS Game Pass for 450 Robux to unlock the Rifle via the gun stores on the map. You can then just go to the store and equip this weapon for free.

If you want to channel your inner John Wick and take down individuals attempting to sabotage your tasks, then the Rifle is the weapon for you. With its ideal combination of fire rate, damage output, reload time, and precision, it is one of the finest guns in Roblox Jailbreak.

Significant features:

30 bullets per mag.

Low reload time (1.5 seconds).

750 RPM.

4) AK-47

You can purchase the AK-47 from gun stores and the military base for 15,000 Cash. The overall stats are pretty good and it can do massive damage to your enemies at mid- to close range. That said, it is also one of the most used guns in Roblox Jailbreak.

It does six damage per bullet and has an incredible firing rate. You can use the AK-47 to quickly finish off your foes. With a RPM of 660, this weapon can be used by players who don't want to spend Robux buying the Game Passes.

Significant features:

30 rounds per mag like the Rifle.

Crowd-control is possible with this weapon.

With good accuracy you can vanquish anyone on the map.

5) Flintlock

The Flintlock is a pistol that does massive damage in both close- and long-range combat. You can purchase this gun for 10,000 Cash from the ammunition stores and Military Base. When shot, the pistol does 45 damage per bullet and takes a long time to reload.

You can shoot your target with the Flintlock and switch to Rifle, Uzi, or AK-47 to finish the job. Additionally, the spread damage from the bullet can be used to eliminate multiple enemies at a time in Roblox Jailbreak.

Significant features:

Can pierce through enemies.

Pirate-themed weapon.

You can pair this weapon with the Shotgun while fighting indoors.

Follow Sportskeeda's Roblox section to learn about the latest news and updates regarding the metaverse.