Better Italian Brainrot: A beginner's guide

Better Italian Brainrot is a Roblox experience about choosing between two teams and defending your choice in battle. In this game, you start by looking at the images on either side of the arena, walking into the beacon, and waiting for the match to start. Once you pick a side, you and your fellow team members must take up arms and beat the opposing squad down to become victorious.

Here’s a quick guide to Better Italian Brainrot to help you get started.

Getting started with Better Italian Brainrot

Overview

Gameplay still (Image via Roblox)

Better Italian Brainrot is, as the title suggests, focused on the internet phenomenon of brainrot. You and the other players on the server will be presented with two brainrot images. Every Robloxian can observe these images for a little while, after which it’s time to pick a side represented by each picture.

When picking a team, every other player on the server disappears, keeping all Robloxians from flocking to one side. During this time, you must walk into the beacon and wait for the timer to end. Once the countdown ends, your team members and the opposing squad will be revealed. At the same time, your chosen weapon will automatically be equipped.

The next phase is all about beating the opposing team until they are knocked out. This phase is all about the numbers; players can’t out-skill multiple opponents, tipping the odds in the majority’s favor. Every participant earns Cash at the end of a round, with winners earning a surplus amount.

Controls

Weapon select screen (Image via Roblox)

The controls here are largely the same as the default Roblox experience. This makes the game familiar and easy to control for even a non-habitual Roblox player.

Here’s a quick overview of the keybindings of this title:

Movement: W, S, A, D

W, S, A, D Jump: Spacebar

Spacebar Attack: Left Mouse Button (with weapon equipped)

Gameplay mechanics

In-game shop (Image via Roblox)

Picking a side: Choosing the right side is what determines whether you win or lose. The combat phase is largely a formality where the team with the higher numbers overwhelms the opposition. To choose the right side, you may either use the in-game chat to communicate with fellow players or observe which side they tend to pick more often.

Choosing the right side is what determines whether you win or lose. The combat phase is largely a formality where the team with the higher numbers overwhelms the opposition. To choose the right side, you may either use the in-game chat to communicate with fellow players or observe which side they tend to pick more often. Weapons: The game has 17 weapons as of writing. They can be acquired through Weapon Crates, which can be opened using in-game Cash. You can also obtain exclusively premium items from the Robux crate if you wish to add a cosmetic flair to your armament.

The game has 17 weapons as of writing. They can be acquired through Weapon Crates, which can be opened using in-game Cash. You can also obtain exclusively premium items from the Robux crate if you wish to add a cosmetic flair to your armament. Morphs: You can alter your appearance using in-game morphs. These let you become a creature based on the brainrot images prominently featured in the game. In addition to the changed appearance, you receive passive stat bonuses as well, such as increased HP and movement speed.

You can alter your appearance using in-game morphs. These let you become a creature based on the brainrot images prominently featured in the game. In addition to the changed appearance, you receive passive stat bonuses as well, such as increased HP and movement speed. Premium Features: You can use Robux to purchase various game passes, which include QoL features and stat improvements. In addition to increased HP and a higher Cash earn rate, you can buy a VIP membership for exclusive perks and Crate animation skips.

FAQs

What is Better Italian Brainrot about?

Better Italian Brainrot has you pick one of two images and partake in combat against those who chose the other option.

Is Better Italian Brainrot free to play?

Yes, you can play the game for free without any mandatory Robux purchase requirements.

How to earn Cash in Better Italian Brainrot

You can earn Cash by participating in rounds, playing the game for a certain duration, and logging in every day.

