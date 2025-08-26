Beyblade X-Battles: A beginner's guide

Inspired by the anime and toys, Beyblade X-Battles has fast-paced, customizable spinning tops with special Xtreme Dash mechanics, allowing you to boost your Beyblade's speed, perform unanticipated strikes, and reposition it in the arena. You can compete against friends or rivals in an arena with your designed Beyblade to win Exp, unlock new abilities, and upgrade your collection in the experience.

Read on to learn about Beyblade X-Battles in more detail.

Everything you need to know about Beyblade X-Battles

Know everything about the game with this guide (Image via Roblox)

Gameplay

There are multiple arenas on the map where you can head to and challenge an online player or fight with NPCs. There are also different modes: Free Battle, Ranked Matches, and Tournaments, where you can show your flair.

You can press the E key to launch your Beyblade into an arena. Then, you must decide your strategy: Outspin or knock out the opponent's spinning top.

Controls

W, A, S, D: To move the Beyblade forward, left, backward, and right, respectively.

Shift or Spacebar: Boost or Dash

E or R: Special Move

How to buy new Beyblades

To purchase new Beyblades, visit the in-game shop, where you can buy Beyblade packs, including BB-01, BB-02, and BB-03, with the in-game currency that you win by winning matches. You receive two packs every 24 hours from the shop for free, but you can also purchase extra packs for a chance to unlock new Beyblades and parts.

After this, head to your inventory to receive different Beyblade components or an entire Beyblade. Equip or customize it for battles. Furthermore, keep visiting the shop to stay updated about new releases to expand your collection and improve your favorite spinning top.

Beyblade parts

The experience features numerous Beyblade parts with which you can customize your own unique spinning top. Each part entails a unique skill that can play a pivotal role in the fight. So, make sure to assemble your piece mindfully.

Energy Layer (damage and burst resistance)

Forge Disc (weight/defense)

Performance Tip (movement speed)

Bit Chips: (Special Move)

Game modes

Free Battles: Casual duals with friends.

Ranked Match: Matchmaking for competitive dual.

Tournaments: Scheduled events and rewards.

Training: Familiarize yourself with customized Beyblades and combos.

Other details

Active players: 4.4K

Content Maturity: Minimal

Server Size: 12

Genre: Action

Voice chat: Not supported

FAQs related to Beyblade X-Battles

Who is the developer of Beyblade X-Battles?

Beyblade X is the developer of the experience.

When was Beyblade X-Battles released?

The experience was released on March 14, 2025.

