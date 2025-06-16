Black Hole Grow a Garden guide

Grow a Garden includes numerous Weather Events that trigger unique effects on Fruits across every farm on the server. Some of these are admin-activated, with one of the newest being the Black Hole Weather Event. The Black Hole was added with the Bizzy Bee update on May 31, 2025, alongside the Void Touched Mutation.

Ad

Let’s explore what the Black Hole Weather Event is about and the frequency of its occurrence.

About Black Hole in Grow a Garden

Gameplay still (Image via Roblox)

The Black Hole is an Admin Weather Event, meaning a Weather Event that can only be activated by an administrator of the game. These events don’t have any other triggers, and they are activated without any forewarnings. As such, they are a scarce sight. Owing to their rarity, these apply some of the most potent boosts to the Fruits on all farms, and the Black Hole is no exception.

Ad

Trending

When active, the Black Hole randomly applies the Void Touched Mutation to Fruits across the server. The Mutation multiplies the affected produce’s price by a massive 135 times, which is second only to the Dawnbound Mutation. As such, the Black Hole is one of the most sought-after Admin Weather Events in the game.

An active Black Hole also changes the game’s skybox and reduces the overall gravitational values for a short while. The reduced gravity allows you to jump higher than ever, allowing you to reach even the tallest trees on the farm to pick their Fruits.

Ad

Also read: Grow a Garden Disco Weather Event guide

An overview of Mutations

Official cover art for the game (Image via Roblox)

Mutations are multipliers that can alter a Fruit’s aesthetics and selling value. While they have specific activation conditions, a few of them have a small chance to affect Fruits regardless of activation triggers. This gives each of your Fruits a chance to mutate on its own and have its selling value skyrocket based on the active Mutation.

Ad

The following conditions can cause your Fruits to mutate:

Random chance (Gold and Rainbow Mutations)

As a by-product of active gear or Weather Events (Wet, Chilled, Bloodlit, Moonlit, and more)

Admin triggers (Plasma, Heavenly, etc.)

Special conditions (Dawnbound, Ripe, etc.)

Mutations can stack, which means that over a dozen different multipliers can be active on any Fruit at once, should their respective conditions be met. Currently, the highest Mutation stacking multiplier is 35,700x. With this, a high-value crop like the Prismatic Sugar Apple, with a base value of 43,320 Sheckles, will sell for over 1.5 billion Sheckles.

Ad

Also read: Unique Roblox username ideas for new players

FAQs

How to trigger Black Hole in Grow a Garden

Black Hole can only be activated by an administrator of the game and is completely out of the player’s control.

What does the Black Hole do in Grow a Garden?

The Black Hole Weather Event changes the skybox, lowers gravity, and has a chance to apply the Void Touched Mutation to Fruits across the server.

Ad

What is the multiplier applied by the Void Touched Mutation in Grow a Garden?

The Void Touched Mutation applies a 135x multiplier to the affected harvest.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Swapnil Joshi Swapnil Joshi studied Art and Animation at Arena Animation, after which he chose to pursue a career as a full-time writer. He has published three novels in collaboration with Notion Press, which further motivated him to pursue his writing career. Having served 18 months at Writer Shark, Swapnil now contributes as a Roblox writer at Sportskeeda, with a focus on guides.



As such, he turns to both official sources as well as specialist websites and forums to root out any false positives while checking for relevant on-topic information.



Among his inspirations, he includes Washington Post's Gene Park for being a reliable source of information and a voice of reason within the industry, and Maximilian DOOD for his mature approach to topics.



While Swapnil is open to all gaming genres, he prefers titles that prioritize story and immersion, narrowing down the favored games to RPGs like Baldur's Gate 3, Dragon's Dogma 2, and Fallout: New Vegas.



Swapnil enjoys writing novels in his spare time. He is now set to publish three more novels while simultaneously working on two additional ones. Know More

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2024