Blade Ball Lego Ninjago Legends guide

The Blade Ball Lego Ninjago Legends event has arrived in Roblox and will be active for a limited time. You can participate in it to take on a limited-time boss while collecting exclusive weapons and emotes. The event also features a new map called the Ninjago Wetlands, where you can engage in PVP battles to collect bricks and advance through a progression-based reward track.
This article further details the Blade Ball Lego Ninjago Legends event.
All you need to know about the Blade Ball Lego Ninjago Legends event
The event features two main game modes. Let's look at them both.
Boss fight
The Blade Ball Lego Ninjago event features a limited-time boss mode, which takes place on the Forgotten Temple Map. In it, you must battle the Centipede Boss to win rewards.
To access this mode, visit the grey portal at the edge of the map. During the battle, you will be eliminated if you take three hits. Additionally, this game mode has three main phases:
- Phase 1: You will take on some low-health minions. Most of these foes are defeated with a couple of attacks.
- Phase 2: In this phase, you will play Blade Ball against giant spiders. Periodically, hostile green projectiles will appear that deal area damage.
- Phase 3: In this phase, you take on the Giant Centipede boss. It will spawn zombies, create walls, and rapidly run across the map. To defeat it, land 12 hits with the Blade Ball.
Also read: Unique Roblox username ideas for new players
Special event
There is also a special PVP event that takes place on the Ninjago Wetlands map, and it features a progression-based reward track. To advance, collect bricks from in-game battles. All the rewards offered in the event are listed below:
Additionally, the Flaming Sword will be given to only 5,000 gamers worldwide.
FAQs on Blade Ball Lego Ninjago Legends event
When will the Lego Ninjago Legends events in Blade Ball end?
This event is set to end on June 7, 2025.
What is the Ninjago Wetland?
The Ninjago Wetlands is an event map released during the Blade Ball Lego Ninjago Legends event.
How to play the Blade Ball Lego Ninjago Legends event
You can play both game modes featured in the event by entering their respective portals.
Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2024