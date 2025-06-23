Blade Ball Lego Ninjago Legends guide

The Blade Ball Lego Ninjago Legends event has arrived in Roblox and will be active for a limited time. You can participate in it to take on a limited-time boss while collecting exclusive weapons and emotes. The event also features a new map called the Ninjago Wetlands, where you can engage in PVP battles to collect bricks and advance through a progression-based reward track.

This article further details the Blade Ball Lego Ninjago Legends event.

All you need to know about the Blade Ball Lego Ninjago Legends event

The event features two main game modes. Let's look at them both.

Boss fight

Rewards for the boss fight in the Ninjago Lego Legends event (Image via Roblox)

The Blade Ball Lego Ninjago event features a limited-time boss mode, which takes place on the Forgotten Temple Map. In it, you must battle the Centipede Boss to win rewards.

To access this mode, visit the grey portal at the edge of the map. During the battle, you will be eliminated if you take three hits. Additionally, this game mode has three main phases:

Phase 1: You will take on some low-health minions. Most of these foes are defeated with a couple of attacks.

You will take on some low-health minions. Most of these foes are defeated with a couple of attacks. Phase 2: In this phase, you will play Blade Ball against giant spiders. Periodically, hostile green projectiles will appear that deal area damage.

In this phase, you will play Blade Ball against giant spiders. Periodically, hostile green projectiles will appear that deal area damage. Phase 3: In this phase, you take on the Giant Centipede boss. It will spawn zombies, create walls, and rapidly run across the map. To defeat it, land 12 hits with the Blade Ball.

Special event

There is also a special PVP event that takes place on the Ninjago Wetlands map, and it features a progression-based reward track. To advance, collect bricks from in-game battles. All the rewards offered in the event are listed below:

Reward Bricks required Smoke Bomb Escape Explosion 250 Ninja Training Emote 700 Mellow Rain Explosion 1,600 Tornado Kick Emote 3,000 Shadow Flip Emote 5,000 Ninja Wall Flip Emote 7,500 Golden Blade 10,500 Good morning city Emote 14,000 Golden Dualblade 18,000 Golden Twinblade 22,500 Earth Blade 24,000 Flame Blade 24,500 Ice Blade 25,000 Electricity Blade 25,500 Kai's Blaze Explosion 27,500 Dragon's Breath Explosion 32,000 Spinjitzusplosion Explosion 36,000 Fire Mech's Staff 39,000 Spinjitzu! Emote 40,000 Flaming Sword (only 5K in total) Complete all quests

Additionally, the Flaming Sword will be given to only 5,000 gamers worldwide.

FAQs on Blade Ball Lego Ninjago Legends event

When will the Lego Ninjago Legends events in Blade Ball end?

This event is set to end on June 7, 2025.

What is the Ninjago Wetland?

The Ninjago Wetlands is an event map released during the Blade Ball Lego Ninjago Legends event.

How to play the Blade Ball Lego Ninjago Legends event

You can play both game modes featured in the event by entering their respective portals.

