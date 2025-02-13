Blade Ball Season 14 Battlepass (Valentine's Battlepass): All rewards

Blade Ball has a battlepass system where you gain rewards for gathering XP and leveling up. Battlepasses follow a seasonal format in this title, with the Season 14 battlepass being Valentine’s Day-themed. Offering Hearts, Love Crates, and other Valentine’s Day-themed collectibles, this prize ladder allows you to obtain plenty of exclusive items throughout the duration of the event.
This guide gives you the details on the different tiers of the Season 14 Battlepass and the rewards they offer.
An overview of the Season 14 Battlepass in Blade Ball
The Season 14 Battlepass in Blade Ball, also known as Valentine's Battlepass, is the newest season of the game’s rewards ladder system, offering you 60 levels’ worth of freebies. You can level it up by earning XP, which is given to you each time you participate in a match. Your performance dictates the amount of experience you earn; the better you perform, the faster you level up.
Following the template set by the preceding seasons, Season 14 includes the Free and Premium tiers. The Free tier is the default ladder for all players and is unlocked from the get-go. You can earn Hearts, Spins, Boosts, Crates, and more as you climb up the rewards ladder. The final reward for completing it is the +1 Selection Crate, acting as the grand prize of the battlepass.
You can purchase the Premium tier as an add-on for the Free one for 480 Robux and receive additional perks in the process. In addition to the second rewards ladder that levels up alongside the Free tier, you unlock 10 levels’ worth of prizes instantly. Furthermore, the Hearts and other resources you receive are nearly double the amount offered by the Free tier.
If you wish to skip levels and reach the end at a faster pace, you may also purchase skips. Skips are exclusively premium and require you to spend 79 Robux per level or unlock every reward instantly for 2,399 Robux.
All rewards offered by the Season 14 Battlepass
The following freebies can be obtained through the Free tier of the Valentine's Battlepass
- Level 1: 100 Coins
- Level 2: 25 Hearts
- Level 3: 2x Coins boost for 15 minutes
- Level 4: 35 Hearts
- Level 5: Lovestruck Twirl Emote
- Level 6: 1x Heart Spins
- Level 7: 200 Coins
- Level 8: 1x Wheel Spin
- Level 9: 40 Hearts
- Level 10: Blushfang Dagger
- Level 11: 45 Hearts
- Level 12: 45 Hearts
- Level 13: Premium Sword Crate
- Level 14: Love Crate
- Level 15: Heartfelt Bow Emote
- Level 16: 1x Heart Spins
- Level 17: 2x Coins boost for 15 minutes
- Level 18: 55 Hearts
- Level 19: 55 Hearts
- Level 20: 60 Hearts
- Level 21: 250 Coins
- Level 22: 1x Wheel Spin
- Level 23: 65 Hearts
- Level 24: Premium Sword Crate
- Level 25: 300 Coins
- Level 26: 65 Hearts
- Level 27: 2x Coins boost for 15 minutes
- Level 28: 70 Hearts
- Level 29: 70 Hearts
- Level 30: Rosevine Blade
- Level 31: 70 Hearts
- Level 32: 2x Coins boost for 15 minutes
- Level 33: 75 Hearts
- Level 34: Love Crate
- Level 35: 75 Hearts
- Level 36: Love Crate
- Level 37: 75 Hearts
- Level 38: Premium Sword Crate
- Level 39: 85 Hearts
- Level 40: 85 Hearts
- Level 41: 1x Wheel Spin
- Level 42: 85 Hearts
- Level 43: Love Crate
- Level 44: Premium Sword Crate
- Level 45: 85 Hearts
- Level 46: 1x Wheel Spin
- Level 47: 90 Hearts
- Level 48: 2x Coins boost for 15 minutes
- Level 49: 90 Hearts
- Level 50: 90 Hearts
- Level 51: 1x Wheel Spin
- Level 52: Love Crate
- Level 53: 95 Hearts
- Level 54: 95 Hearts
- Level 55: Heartpiercer Rapier
- Level 56: 100 Hearts
- Level 57: 100 Hearts
- Level 58: 1x Heart Spins
- Level 59: 150 Hearts
- Level 60: +1 Selection Crate
You can get the following prizes for completing the Premium tier of the Blade Ball Season 14 Battlepass:
- Level 1: Twilight Serenade Blade
- Level 2: 50 Hearts
- Level 3: 2x Coins boost for 30 minutes
- Level 4: 75 Hearts
- Level 5: 85 Hearts
- Level 6: 2x Heart Spins
- Level 7: 400 Coins
- Level 8: 3x Wheel Spins
- Level 9: 90 Hearts
- Level 10: Enamored Edge
- Level 11: 1x Heart Spins
- Level 12: 90 Hearts
- Level 13: Premium Sword Crate
- Level 14: Love Crate
- Level 15: 90 Hearts
- Level 16: 2x Heart Spins
- Level 17: 100 Hearts
- Level 18: 125 Hearts
- Level 19: 125 Hearts
- Level 20: Blushing Gesture Emote
- Level 21: 500 Coins
- Level 22: 100 Hearts
- Level 23: 120 Hearts
- Level 24: 140 Hearts
- Level 25: Rosethorn Stiletto
- Level 26: 150 Hearts
- Level 27: 150 Hearts
- Level 28: 150 Hearts
- Level 29: 155 Hearts
- Level 30: 155 Hearts
- Level 31: 160 Hearts
- Level 32: 2x Coins boost for 30 minutes
- Level 33: 165 Hearts
- Level 34: 165 Hearts
- Level 35: 165 Hearts
- Level 36: Love Crate
- Level 37: 165 Hearts
- Level 38: Premium Sword Crate
- Level 39: 170 Hearts
- Level 40: 175 Hearts
- Level 41: 3x Wheel Spins
- Level 42: 180 Hearts
- Level 43: 120 Hearts
- Level 44: 190 Hearts
- Level 45: Star-Crossed Waltz emote
- Level 46: 200 Hearts
- Level 47: 205 Hearts
- Level 48: 2x Coins boost for 30 minutes
- Level 49: 205 Hearts
- Level 50: Luminara Saber
- Level 51: 3x Wheel Spin
- Level 52: Love Crate
- Level 53: 210 Hearts
- Level 54: 210 Hearts
- Level 55: Passionflare Rapier
- Level 56: 225 Hearts
- Level 57: 225 Hearts
- Level 58: 250 Hearts
- Level 59: 300 Hearts
- Level 60: +1 Premium Selection Crate
FAQs
When does the Season 14 Battlepass end in Blade Ball?
The Blade Ball Season 14 Battlepass is set to end on March 15, 2025.
How many levels does the Season 14 Battlepass feature in Blade Ball?
The Blade Ball Season 14 Battlepass includes 60 levels for both its Free and Premium tiers.
How much does the Premium tier of the Season 14 Battlepass cost in Blade Ball?
The Premium tier of the Blade Ball Season 14 Battle Pass costs 480 Robux to unlock.
