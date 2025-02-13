Blade Ball Season 14 Battlepass (Valentine's Battlepass): All rewards

Blade Ball has a battlepass system where you gain rewards for gathering XP and leveling up. Battlepasses follow a seasonal format in this title, with the Season 14 battlepass being Valentine’s Day-themed. Offering Hearts, Love Crates, and other Valentine’s Day-themed collectibles, this prize ladder allows you to obtain plenty of exclusive items throughout the duration of the event.

This guide gives you the details on the different tiers of the Season 14 Battlepass and the rewards they offer.

An overview of the Season 14 Battlepass in Blade Ball

About the Premium tier of the Season 14 Battlepass (Image via Roblox)

The Season 14 Battlepass in Blade Ball, also known as Valentine's Battlepass, is the newest season of the game’s rewards ladder system, offering you 60 levels’ worth of freebies. You can level it up by earning XP, which is given to you each time you participate in a match. Your performance dictates the amount of experience you earn; the better you perform, the faster you level up.

Following the template set by the preceding seasons, Season 14 includes the Free and Premium tiers. The Free tier is the default ladder for all players and is unlocked from the get-go. You can earn Hearts, Spins, Boosts, Crates, and more as you climb up the rewards ladder. The final reward for completing it is the +1 Selection Crate, acting as the grand prize of the battlepass.

You can purchase the Premium tier as an add-on for the Free one for 480 Robux and receive additional perks in the process. In addition to the second rewards ladder that levels up alongside the Free tier, you unlock 10 levels’ worth of prizes instantly. Furthermore, the Hearts and other resources you receive are nearly double the amount offered by the Free tier.

If you wish to skip levels and reach the end at a faster pace, you may also purchase skips. Skips are exclusively premium and require you to spend 79 Robux per level or unlock every reward instantly for 2,399 Robux.

All rewards offered by the Season 14 Battlepass

The Season 14 Battlepass (Image via Roblox)

The following freebies can be obtained through the Free tier of the Valentine's Battlepass

Level 1: 100 Coins

Level 2: 25 Hearts

Level 3: 2x Coins boost for 15 minutes

Level 4: 35 Hearts

Level 5: Lovestruck Twirl Emote

Level 6: 1x Heart Spins

Level 7: 200 Coins

Level 8: 1x Wheel Spin

Level 9: 40 Hearts

Level 10: Blushfang Dagger

Level 11: 45 Hearts

Level 12: 45 Hearts

Level 13: Premium Sword Crate

Level 14: Love Crate

Level 15: Heartfelt Bow Emote

Level 16: 1x Heart Spins

Level 17: 2x Coins boost for 15 minutes

Level 18: 55 Hearts

Level 19: 55 Hearts

Level 20: 60 Hearts

Level 21: 250 Coins

Level 22: 1x Wheel Spin

Level 23: 65 Hearts

Level 24: Premium Sword Crate

Level 25: 300 Coins

Level 26: 65 Hearts

Level 27: 2x Coins boost for 15 minutes

Level 28: 70 Hearts

Level 29: 70 Hearts

Level 30: Rosevine Blade

Level 31: 70 Hearts

Level 32: 2x Coins boost for 15 minutes

Level 33: 75 Hearts

Level 34: Love Crate

Level 35: 75 Hearts

Level 36: Love Crate

Level 37: 75 Hearts

Level 38: Premium Sword Crate

Level 39: 85 Hearts

Level 40: 85 Hearts

Level 41: 1x Wheel Spin

Level 42: 85 Hearts

Level 43: Love Crate

Level 44: Premium Sword Crate

Level 45: 85 Hearts

Level 46: 1x Wheel Spin

Level 47: 90 Hearts

Level 48: 2x Coins boost for 15 minutes

Level 49: 90 Hearts

Level 50: 90 Hearts

Level 51: 1x Wheel Spin

Level 52: Love Crate

Level 53: 95 Hearts

Level 54: 95 Hearts

Level 55: Heartpiercer Rapier

Level 56: 100 Hearts

Level 57: 100 Hearts

Level 58: 1x Heart Spins

Level 59: 150 Hearts

Level 60: +1 Selection Crate

You can get the following prizes for completing the Premium tier of the Blade Ball Season 14 Battlepass:

Level 1: Twilight Serenade Blade

Level 2: 50 Hearts

Level 3: 2x Coins boost for 30 minutes

Level 4: 75 Hearts

Level 5: 85 Hearts

Level 6: 2x Heart Spins

Level 7: 400 Coins

Level 8: 3x Wheel Spins

Level 9: 90 Hearts

Level 10: Enamored Edge

Level 11: 1x Heart Spins

Level 12: 90 Hearts

Level 13: Premium Sword Crate

Level 14: Love Crate

Level 15: 90 Hearts

Level 16: 2x Heart Spins

Level 17: 100 Hearts

Level 18: 125 Hearts

Level 19: 125 Hearts

Level 20: Blushing Gesture Emote

Level 21: 500 Coins

Level 22: 100 Hearts

Level 23: 120 Hearts

Level 24: 140 Hearts

Level 25: Rosethorn Stiletto

Level 26: 150 Hearts

Level 27: 150 Hearts

Level 28: 150 Hearts

Level 29: 155 Hearts

Level 30: 155 Hearts

Level 31: 160 Hearts

Level 32: 2x Coins boost for 30 minutes

Level 33: 165 Hearts

Level 34: 165 Hearts

Level 35: 165 Hearts

Level 36: Love Crate

Level 37: 165 Hearts

Level 38: Premium Sword Crate

Level 39: 170 Hearts

Level 40: 175 Hearts

Level 41: 3x Wheel Spins

Level 42: 180 Hearts

Level 43: 120 Hearts

Level 44: 190 Hearts

Level 45: Star-Crossed Waltz emote

Level 46: 200 Hearts

Level 47: 205 Hearts

Level 48: 2x Coins boost for 30 minutes

Level 49: 205 Hearts

Level 50: Luminara Saber

Level 51: 3x Wheel Spin

Level 52: Love Crate

Level 53: 210 Hearts

Level 54: 210 Hearts

Level 55: Passionflare Rapier

Level 56: 225 Hearts

Level 57: 225 Hearts

Level 58: 250 Hearts

Level 59: 300 Hearts

Level 60: +1 Premium Selection Crate

FAQs

When does the Season 14 Battlepass end in Blade Ball?

The Blade Ball Season 14 Battlepass is set to end on March 15, 2025.

How many levels does the Season 14 Battlepass feature in Blade Ball?

The Blade Ball Season 14 Battlepass includes 60 levels for both its Free and Premium tiers.

How much does the Premium tier of the Season 14 Battlepass cost in Blade Ball?

The Premium tier of the Blade Ball Season 14 Battle Pass costs 480 Robux to unlock.

