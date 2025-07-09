Blade Ball Smurfs Event guide

Blade Ball has introduced the Smurfs Event in collaboration with the upcoming Smurfs movie. Introduced to the experience on July 6, 2025, it features a new battle pass-style rewards system where you can unlock Smurfs-themed rewards. It is set to end on July 20, 2025, making it important to claim all featured prizes before they become inaccessible.
Let’s take a quick look at the Smurfs Event and its featured rewards.
About the Smurfs Event in Blade Ball
The Smurfs Event involves saving Papa Smurf by completing various daily missions. You must complete six daily missions over the course of the event’s active duration to reach different freebie milestones. You can get around 12-14 XP each day by finishing all six objectives.
There are six milestones to be reached, with the maximum reward threshold being 120 XP. Since the event remains active for 14 days, you don’t need to get all missions done each day. You can get away with doing so for nine or 10 days at minimum, allowing you to claim every associated prize.
Expect the following types of daily missions as part of the Smurfs Event:
- Eliminate a certain number of players.
- Eliminate a certain number of players in a single game.
- Parry the ball a certain number of times.
- Win the specified number of games.
- Sell an item in the trade plaza.
- Play a match on the Smurf Map Paris.
- Get to the specified rank in Ranked mode.
- Play the specified number of rounds.
The amount of XP you earn depends on how effort-intensive the mission is. If the specified number in these quests is high, you can get as much as 8 XP per objective.
Also read: Blade Ball Trading Value List
All Smurf Event rewards
Here are the rewards you get for reaching the different XP thresholds during the Smurfs Event:
- 20 XP: Coins
- 40 XP: Normal Crate
- 60 XP: Green Explosion Effect
- 80 XP: New Egg Emote
- 100 XP: Mushroom Bat
- 150 XP: Mama Poot Shoulder Pal UGC
Also read: Unique Roblox username ideas for new players
FAQs
When will the Smurfs Event end in Blade Ball?
The Smurfs Event is set to end on July 20, 2025.
How to get the Mama Poot Shoulder Pal UGC accessory in Blade Ball
The Mama Poot Shoulder Pal UGC can be obtained by collecting 120 XP during the Smurfs Event.
How to get XP for the Blade Ball Smurfs Event
You can earn XP for the Smurfs Event by completing daily missions listed in the event tab.
Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2025