Blade X Zombies codes (October 2025)

The latest Blade X Zombies codes are now available for all players to redeem and claim rewards. This action-packed Roblox game lets you travel across different worlds and battle waves of zombie attacks using your Katana. The gameplay features anime-style combat effects and special powers that enhance each fight.

Redeeming the latest Blade X Zombies codes gives you access to stronger weapons, helping you clear the early levels more efficiently and progress faster in the game.

All Blade X Zombies codes (Active)

The action begins (Image via Roblox)

All the active Blade X Zombies codes have been verified and listed below for you to redeem:

List of active Blade X Zombies codes Codes Rewards BXZ 10,000 Cash GrandMaster 10,000 Cash HALLOWEEN25 10,000 Cash PUMPKINRIDER 10,000 Cash UPD1.5 10,000 Cash

Inactive Blade X Zombies codes

Currently, there are no inactive codes in the game. Since the codes can expire at any point, it is best to use them as soon as they are published.

How to redeem Blade X Zombies codes

Redeem codes here (Image via Roblox)

You can follow the steps listed below to redeem the active codes in Blade X Zombies:

Log into Roblox on your preferred device. Locate the game and launch it. Once it has fully loaded, stay in the summoning zone and click the Codes button located on the top-left corner of the screen. Enter the code in the visible tab and press the Claim button to complete the process.

Your cash balance will instantly increase after the code is redeemed.

Why are codes important in Blade X Zombies?

Codes in Blade X Zombies are important because they provide in-game cash that can be used to upgrade your Katana. As enemies become stronger with each level, having an upgraded weapon is essential to survive and progress further in the game.

Blade X Zombies code troubleshooting [How to fix]

To avoid issues while redeeming Blade X Zombies codes, start by copying and pasting the code directly into the game instead of typing it manually. This helps avoid typing mistakes and preserves the correct uppercase and lowercase format, as codes are case-sensitive.

In case any code keeps returning errors after repeated correct entries, note that it may have expired.

Where to find the latest codes in Blade X Zombies

Discord link (Image via Discord)

You can join the private Discord server for exclusive code drops and updates directly from the developers. Check the game’s homepage on Roblox, as new codes are often listed in the description section. You can also join the official Roblox group called Echoes of Blade, where active codes and event announcements are frequently shared.

FAQs on Blade X Zombies codes

How many times can you redeem the Blade X Zombies codes?

Blade X Zombies codes can only be redeemed once per account. If you try to use the same code again, an error message will appear indicating that it has already been redeemed.

What are the latest codes in Blade X Zombies?

The latest Blade X Zombies codes are "HALLOWEEN25" and "PUMPKINRIDER," both of which grant a large amount of in-game cash when redeemed.

Can you redeem all the Blade X Zombies codes in a single day?

Yes, you can redeem all Blade X Zombies codes in a single day as long as they are valid and have not been used before.

Benny Sagayarajan

