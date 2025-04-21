  • home icon
  • Roblox
  • Block Tales Tower Defense codes (April 2025)

Block Tales Tower Defense codes (April 2025)

By Spandan Chatterjee
Modified Apr 21, 2025 12:25 GMT
Block Tales Tower Defense loading screen
Redeem the latest codes for Block Tales Tower Defense (Image via Roblox)

Redeeming Block Tales Tower Defense codes is the best way to get Cash for unlocking new defenders. The in-game currency is generally earned by completing levels, which involve defeating enemies that attack your castle. Strategic placement of units is vital for winning games. However, unlocking and upgrading the best units is more crucial because the waves get progressively tougher.

Ad

This article features all active codes, their official expiration dates, and the steps to redeem them in Block Tales Tower Defense.

Note: Bookmark this page to access the latest Roblox Block Tales Tower Defense codes. We'll update the article when new ones are released.

Active Block Tales Tower Defense codes

Defend your tower from powerful monsters (Image via Roblox)
Defend your tower from powerful monsters (Image via Roblox)

Roblox codes for Block Tales Tower Defense expire within a few weeks. To avoid missing out on any rewards, redeem the following active ones quickly:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
List of active codes in Block Tales Tower Defense
CodeRewards
1KFOLLOWERS
6000 Cash (expires on April 21, 2025)
1MILLION2000 Cash and free XP
Ad

Expired Block Tales Tower Defense codes

Several codes have been deactivated by the developer to make room for newer ones. Below is the list of inactive codes in the game:

List of inactive codes in Block Tales Tower Defense
CodeRewards
85RATIOFree Cash
80GOAL3000 Cash
75REWARDS2000 Cash
1KCOMMUNITY1500 Cash
Ad

Also check: Latest Repo Tower Defense codes

How to redeem Roblox Block Tales Tower Defense codes

The code redemption box is in the Equipment interface (Image via Roblox)
The code redemption box is in the Equipment interface (Image via Roblox)

Follow these instructions to redeem each active code in the Roblox game:

Ad
  • Open Block Tales Tower Defense on Roblox.
  • Tap the Equipment tab, which is indicated by a backpack icon on the left side of the screen.
  • Type a working code in the Enter Code text box at the bottom of the Equipment menu.
  • Click the yellow Enter button to redeem the code and get rewards.

Block Tales Tower Defense codes and their importance

With the Cash offered by codes, you can unlock new units and improve your team in Roblox Block Tales Tower Defense. Some units like the Cruel King, Griefer, and Easter Bunny are only accessible after completing quests, so make sure to fulfill the requirements to unlock them. You can also use Cash to acquire Cards that give different perks to your towers and units during a round.

Ad

Block Tales Tower Defense code troubleshooting (how to fix)

The &quot;Invalid code&quot; error in Block Tales TD (Image via Roblox)
The "Invalid code" error in Block Tales TD (Image via Roblox)

Codes for Block Tales Tower Defense must be entered exactly as provided in the list because they are case-sensitive. In other words, you must accurately use uppercase and lowercase letters to prevent the "Invalid code" error. Other common reasons for the error are typographical mistakes and unnecessary spaces in the text box, so make sure to double-check your inputs before hitting the Enter button.

Ad

Also check: Latest SpongeBob Tower Defense codes

Where to find new Block Tales Tower Defense codes

Connect with fellow players and get news, sneak peeks, and codes for Block Tales Tower Defense by joining the Tsuki Interactive Discord community. Any new freebies will be mentioned in the "update-log" channel alongside the latest developments and bug fixes for the Roblox experience.

FAQs on Block Tales Tower Defense codes

How do promo codes benefit players in Block Tales Tower Defense?

Ad

Codes offer players extra Cash, allowing them to purchase new units and other important in-game items in Block Tales Tower Defense.

How many times can an active code be redeemed in Block Tales Tower Defense?

A Roblox account can redeem a code only once in the tower defense game. Double redemptions of a valid code cause an error.

When are codes for Roblox Block Tales Tower Defense released?

Updates and milestone celebrations are usually accompanied by the release of new freebies for Block Tales TD.

About the author
Spandan Chatterjee

Spandan Chatterjee

Spandan Chatterjee is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda with a focus on Roblox coverage. He has previously written for GosuGamers India and Gameinstants.

Aside from Roblox, which he obviously enjoys, Spandan is an avid player of PUBG Battlegrounds, Counter-Strike, and Valorant and enjoys following esports tournaments. His favorite esports organization is Gen.G Esports.

In his spare time, Spandan enjoys reading, particularly biographies, detective novels, and fiction.

Know More

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2024

Quick Links

Edited by Ashmita Bhatt
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications