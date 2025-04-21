Block Tales Tower Defense codes (April 2025)

Redeeming Block Tales Tower Defense codes is the best way to get Cash for unlocking new defenders. The in-game currency is generally earned by completing levels, which involve defeating enemies that attack your castle. Strategic placement of units is vital for winning games. However, unlocking and upgrading the best units is more crucial because the waves get progressively tougher.

This article features all active codes, their official expiration dates, and the steps to redeem them in Block Tales Tower Defense.

Note: Bookmark this page to access the latest Roblox Block Tales Tower Defense codes. We'll update the article when new ones are released.

Active Block Tales Tower Defense codes

Defend your tower from powerful monsters (Image via Roblox)

Roblox codes for Block Tales Tower Defense expire within a few weeks. To avoid missing out on any rewards, redeem the following active ones quickly:

List of active codes in Block Tales Tower Defense Code Rewards 1KFOLLOWERS 6000 Cash (expires on April 21, 2025) 1MILLION 2000 Cash and free XP

Expired Block Tales Tower Defense codes

Several codes have been deactivated by the developer to make room for newer ones. Below is the list of inactive codes in the game:

List of inactive codes in Block Tales Tower Defense Code Rewards 85RATIO Free Cash 80GOAL 3000 Cash 75REWARDS 2000 Cash 1KCOMMUNITY 1500 Cash

How to redeem Roblox Block Tales Tower Defense codes

The code redemption box is in the Equipment interface (Image via Roblox)

Follow these instructions to redeem each active code in the Roblox game:

Open Block Tales Tower Defense on Roblox.

Tap the Equipment tab, which is indicated by a backpack icon on the left side of the screen.

tab, which is indicated by a backpack icon on the left side of the screen. Type a working code in the Enter Code text box at the bottom of the Equipment menu.

text box at the bottom of the Equipment menu. Click the yellow Enter button to redeem the code and get rewards.

Block Tales Tower Defense codes and their importance

With the Cash offered by codes, you can unlock new units and improve your team in Roblox Block Tales Tower Defense. Some units like the Cruel King, Griefer, and Easter Bunny are only accessible after completing quests, so make sure to fulfill the requirements to unlock them. You can also use Cash to acquire Cards that give different perks to your towers and units during a round.

Block Tales Tower Defense code troubleshooting (how to fix)

The "Invalid code" error in Block Tales TD (Image via Roblox)

Codes for Block Tales Tower Defense must be entered exactly as provided in the list because they are case-sensitive. In other words, you must accurately use uppercase and lowercase letters to prevent the "Invalid code" error. Other common reasons for the error are typographical mistakes and unnecessary spaces in the text box, so make sure to double-check your inputs before hitting the Enter button.

Where to find new Block Tales Tower Defense codes

Connect with fellow players and get news, sneak peeks, and codes for Block Tales Tower Defense by joining the Tsuki Interactive Discord community. Any new freebies will be mentioned in the "update-log" channel alongside the latest developments and bug fixes for the Roblox experience.

FAQs on Block Tales Tower Defense codes

How do promo codes benefit players in Block Tales Tower Defense?

Codes offer players extra Cash, allowing them to purchase new units and other important in-game items in Block Tales Tower Defense.

How many times can an active code be redeemed in Block Tales Tower Defense?

A Roblox account can redeem a code only once in the tower defense game. Double redemptions of a valid code cause an error.

When are codes for Roblox Block Tales Tower Defense released?

Updates and milestone celebrations are usually accompanied by the release of new freebies for Block Tales TD.

