Blood of Punch: A beginner's guide

Blood of Punch is a brawler Roblox experience where players can defeat powerful enemies to become stronger and unlock new abilities. The game is about gaining XP by leveling up, which unlocks new avenues to improve your growth potential. As the player, your objective is to gain as much power as possible, undergo rebirth, and continue your journey to be the ultimate fighter.

This guide covers the fundamentals of Blood of Punch, giving you a brief overview of what the experience is about.

Getting started with Blood of Punch

Overview

Official cover art for the game (Image via Roblox)

In Blood of Punch, you must build up power by landing punches on the enemies found in the arena. Featuring simplistic controls, you can power through hordes of foes to gain XP and Coins. Leveling up also grants you access to Keys, which serve as the primary upgrade currency.

The main battle arena of this title is known as the Dungeon, which comes in multiple variants. Based on the chosen difficulty, the game will pit you against waves of several enemies that drop valuable loot upon defeat. As you continue to level up, new battle areas will be unlocked, along with additional mechanics that take your strength to the next level.

You can use the spoils of victory to purchase gear pieces and boost your power even further. Explore the gear system, equip the best gear pieces, and use the Ascension system to break through the level cap.

Controls

Upgrade menu (Image via Roblox)

Movement: W, S, A, D

W, S, A, D Jump: Spacebar

Spacebar Punch: Left Mouse Button (Hold to continue punching)

Left Mouse Button (Hold to continue punching) Skills: Number Keys 1-3 (requires upgrade)

Gameplay mechanics

The Ascension mechanic (Image via Roblox)

Dungeon Brawler Experience: The primary battle mode of Blood of Punch is a dungeon-style map where you will face dozens of enemy waves in quick succession. Each Dungeon comes with a predefined difficulty that determines the flow of combat; Normal mode is best suited for beginners and intermediate players, while Hard mode is for those who have conquered Normal mode. Furthermore, the game also includes additional battle modes that present a new challenge for you to conquer, located at the opposite end of the arena. Team up with Partners and fellow Robloxians to tear through enemy waves and earn rewards for your efforts.

The primary battle mode of Blood of Punch is a dungeon-style map where you will face dozens of enemy waves in quick succession. Each Dungeon comes with a predefined difficulty that determines the flow of combat; Normal mode is best suited for beginners and intermediate players, while Hard mode is for those who have conquered Normal mode. Furthermore, the game also includes additional battle modes that present a new challenge for you to conquer, located at the opposite end of the arena. Team up with Partners and fellow Robloxians to tear through enemy waves and earn rewards for your efforts. Training and EXP: You gain EXP for throwing and landing punches, making it fairly easy to train up and reach the level cap. Each level-up grants you access to Keys, Coins, and Gems, which are all crucial currencies for progressing through the game. Gaining levels is made easier through the Auto Training and Auto Battle features, which completely automate the leveling process.

You gain EXP for throwing and landing punches, making it fairly easy to train up and reach the level cap. Each level-up grants you access to Keys, Coins, and Gems, which are all crucial currencies for progressing through the game. Gaining levels is made easier through the Auto Training and Auto Battle features, which completely automate the leveling process. Upgrades: The Upgrades tree forms a major part of the game’s progression. Access to many areas in the hub world, such as Summons, Blacksmiths, and more, is locked behind the Upgrade tree. Use Keys earned through level-ups to purchase access to various gameplay systems. Furthermore, these power-ups improve your performance in battle as well, making them integral to the gameplay experience.

The Upgrades tree forms a major part of the game’s progression. Access to many areas in the hub world, such as Summons, Blacksmiths, and more, is locked behind the Upgrade tree. Use Keys earned through level-ups to purchase access to various gameplay systems. Furthermore, these power-ups improve your performance in battle as well, making them integral to the gameplay experience. Ascension: Reaching the level cap unlocks access to Ascension, the game’s Rebirth system. This resets your level, gives you a stat and EXP boost, and refunds your Ability Points, effectively acting as a soft reset for your avatar. Use this feature to reach new levels of strength and conquer the featured Dungeons.

Reaching the level cap unlocks access to Ascension, the game’s Rebirth system. This resets your level, gives you a stat and EXP boost, and refunds your Ability Points, effectively acting as a soft reset for your avatar. Use this feature to reach new levels of strength and conquer the featured Dungeons. Ability Points: You receive a single Ability Point per level-up, which can be invested into HP, Attack, and Defense. Each Ascension resets your Ability Points, allowing you to allocate them as you see fit. Pick your stat combination and face off enemies in battle to find out which build suits you best.

You receive a single Ability Point per level-up, which can be invested into HP, Attack, and Defense. Each Ascension resets your Ability Points, allowing you to allocate them as you see fit. Pick your stat combination and face off enemies in battle to find out which build suits you best. Skills: Skills can be activated mid-battle to activate various effects. Certain Skills land a heavily damaging attack on the opponent, while others apply passive buff effects that improve your damage or defense. You can unlock new Skills through the Upgrade tree or the Mystery Shop.

Skills can be activated mid-battle to activate various effects. Certain Skills land a heavily damaging attack on the opponent, while others apply passive buff effects that improve your damage or defense. You can unlock new Skills through the Upgrade tree or the Mystery Shop. Quests: The game includes a mission system where you can complete Daily and Weekly Quests, along with Achievements. Each rewards you for interacting with the game’s core systems, effectively incentivizing progress through resources as the main prize. Daily and Weekly Quests reset routinely, while Achievements can only be completed once.

The game includes a mission system where you can complete Daily and Weekly Quests, along with Achievements. Each rewards you for interacting with the game’s core systems, effectively incentivizing progress through resources as the main prize. Daily and Weekly Quests reset routinely, while Achievements can only be completed once. Partners: Through the Summon system, you can summon Partners that act as CPU-controlled battle mates. In addition to being a party member, Partners also apply a passive stat buff and come with a unique skill of their own, which can be activated using 3 on the keyboard. They have a separate leveling system with a maximum level cap of 300. You need Tickets to perform Summons, which can be earned through Dungeon battle.

Through the Summon system, you can summon Partners that act as CPU-controlled battle mates. In addition to being a party member, Partners also apply a passive stat buff and come with a unique skill of their own, which can be activated using 3 on the keyboard. They have a separate leveling system with a maximum level cap of 300. You need Tickets to perform Summons, which can be earned through Dungeon battle. Worlds: The game includes multiple Worlds that can be unlocked by completing the featured Dungeons of the preceding map. Each area takes the challenge up a notch, presenting a new level of difficulty and a new endgame to aim for. Bring your best Partner and join forces with friends to conquer each World and earn rewards for the same.

The game includes multiple Worlds that can be unlocked by completing the featured Dungeons of the preceding map. Each area takes the challenge up a notch, presenting a new level of difficulty and a new endgame to aim for. Bring your best Partner and join forces with friends to conquer each World and earn rewards for the same. Shops: The game includes two types of Shops: the Mystery Shop and the premium Shop. You can spend Coins at the Mystery Shop and buy Skills, consumables, and other useful items. As for the premium Shop, you can use Robux to purchase Partner bundles, Gear bundles, game passes, boosts, and more.

FAQs

What is Blood of Punch about?

Blood of Punch is a brawler experience where you must fight waves of enemies to earn XP and become the strongest fighter.

Is Blood of Punch free to play?

Yes, the core game mechanics of Blood of Punch are available for free, requiring no mandatory purchases.

How to use Ability Points in Blood of Punch

You can use Ability Points by clicking the bulb icon next to the level indicator and clicking on the stat you wish to raise.

