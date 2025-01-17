Blox Fruits Pain Fruit: How to get and moveset

The Pain Fruit in Blox Fruits is a decent consumable that can make a valuable addition to your arsenal. Consuming this fruit provides you with a moveset specially tailored to take down enemies in a long-range battle. While this can be extremely helpful in PvP battles, executing the moves in its given arsenal requires high skill.

In this article, you can learn everything about the Pain Fruit in this experience, including how to get this fruit and what moves you unlock with it.

How to get the Pain Fruit in Blox Fruits

The only way to get the Pain Fruit in this Roblox title is by purchasing it from the Blox Fruit Dealer, the Shop NPC that sells various fruits in exchange for Robux and Beli. Depending on the medium of exchange, you can buy the Pain Fruit from the dealer. It should be noted though that the fruit purchased using Beli can be replaced. This means if you purchase any other fruit, the Pain Fruit will be replaced by it.

Buy the Pain Fruit from the Blox Fruit Dealer (Image via Roblox)

However, if you purchase the Pain Fruit using Robux, it won't be replaced. It will stay in your inventory forever. You can purchase the Pain Fruit by spending either 2,300,000 Beli or 2,200 Robux. Luckily, the Blox Fruit Dealer can be found on multiple islands but the Marine Starter Island is the easiest location to look for it. You can find him near the Boat Dealer NPC, in front of the Set Spawn NPC.

For your reference, here are all the islands where you can find the Blox Fruit Dealer:

Pirate Starter Island

Marine Starter Island

Middle Town

Kingdom of Rose (Second Sea)

Café (Second Sea)

Mansion (Third Sea)

Port Town (Third Sea)

All Pain Fruit moves in Blox Fruits

The Torture move with the Pain Fruit (Image via Roblox)

Following are the moves you will unlock after equipping the Pain Fruit.

Heavy Pain (Z move)

Requires Mastery level 1

Allows the user to launch a small paw-shaped projectile on the target. Once it hits the target, the opponent takes a good amount of damage. The paw-shaped projectile travels through the opponents but in a straight line. That being said, the Heavy Pain move can damage multiple enemies at once.

Pain Barrage (X move)

Requires Mastery level 100

Allows the user to launch a barrage of paw-shaped projectiles on the target. It causes great damage to the opponent once it hits them.

Pain Nuke (C move)

Requires Mastery level 200

Allows the user to shoot a huge paw-shaped explosion on the ground. It covers a lot of ground and damages enemies caught in its range.

Torture (V move)

Requires Mastery level 300

Allows the user to launch a red paw-shaped projectile that causes tick damage to the target.

Self Repel (F move)

Requires Mastery level 50

Allows the user to launch themselves toward the cursor, covering a huge distance.

FAQs

How to get the Pain Fruit in Blox Fruits?

The Pain Fruit can be purchased from the Blox Fruit Dealer using 2,300,000 Beli or 2,200 Robux.

Is the Pain Fruit good for PvP in Blox Fruits?

No, the Pain Fruit isn't good for PvP battles because it requires you to have good aim. All the moves unlocked by this fruit are hit or miss.

Where is the Blox Fruit Dealer in Blox Fruits?

The Blox Fruits Dealer can be found on various islands like Marines Starter Island, Kingdom of Rose, Port Town, etc.

