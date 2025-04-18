Blox Fruits Update 26 patch notes

The drought is finally over as Blox Fruits has received Update 26, featuring plenty of new changes. For starters, you get new and reworked fruits, a fruit progression system, an accessory, and so much more. On top of everything, a fresh challenge awaits you in the Third Sea as a new Raid Boss is haunting Tiki Outpost. In short, you have a lot more to accomplish with the release of this new update.

To help you learn more about this update in detail, we highlight the patch notes for Blox Fruits Update 26 and provide a quick overview of this patch.

Patch notes for Blox Fruits Update 26

Enjoy the new Taph update in Forsaken (Image via Roblox)

Increased Max Level Capacity: 2600 -> 2650

New Blox Fruits

Eagle (formerly Falcon)

Creation (formerly Barrier)

Reworked Blox Fruit

Gravity

Added Fruit Progression System

A new upgrade system tied to fruit experimentation.

Speak to the Mysterious Scientist to begin experiments tied to specific fruits.

Completing these experiments unlocks new fruit upgrades.

Upgrades require materials and fragments to craft.

Currently supports three fruits: Gravity, Creation, and Eagle.

More fruits will receive upgrade paths through this system in future updates.

New Accessory

Feathered Visage

New Materials

Fire Feather

Moonstone

New Title

Liberator of the Sky

New Raid Boss

Tyrant of the Skies

Balance Changes

Nerfed - Yeti, Diamond, Dragon Trident X, True Triple Katana X pull

General nerf applied to Dragon.

Slight nerf to Angel V4 stun.

Bug Fixes

Fixed Western Dragon speed glitch.

Fixed Human V4 teleport issues.

Fixed invisibility bugs with Portal X and Dragon F.

Fixed Click to Move glitch.

Fixed gun delay — hits now register instantly; bullet travel is visual only.

Optimizations

Reduced loading times between islands.

Fixed major memory leaks with animations (and other areas).

Blox Fruits Update 26 overview

The highllight of this new update is the introduction of three fruits: Gravity, Creation, and Eagle Fruit. For a complete showcase of these fruits, you can check out the video uploaded by Gamer Robot below.

A new NPC called Mysterious Scientist is now available to talk to in the Second and Third Seas. By speaking to him and offering him some materials and fragments, you can start experimenting with the fruits. Doing so will enable new upgrades for those fruits, enhancing their moveset further.

One of the major additions in the new update is the Tyrant of the Skies boss in Tiki Outpost in this Roblox title. To spawn him, you will have to solve a puzzle that requires you to activate the eyes of the Eagle's statue in the boss area. You can activate the Eagle statue's eyes by beating opponents in the Tiki Outpost. Since there are two statues, you must beat the enemies on both sides of the Tiki Outpost.

The Tyrant of the Skies (Image via Roblox)

Once the eyes of both the statues turn red, the Tyrant of the Skies boss will spawn. You can then defeat him to get the following rewards.

1-5 Moonstone

1-5 Fire Feather

Feathered Visage

Liberator of the Sky title

6 levels

2500 Fragments

50k Bel

65000 Bounty/Honor

FAQs

When did Update 26 in Blox Fruits come out?

Update 26 came out on April 17, 2025, in this experience.

Where is the Tyrant of the Skies in Blox Fruits?

The Tyrant of the Skies can be spawned by solving the Eagle statue puzzle in Tiki Outpost.

What is the new level cap in Blox Fruits Update 26?

Level 2650 is the new maximum level as of Update 26 in this game.

