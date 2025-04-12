Blox Fruits Update 26 release date

It's been a while since the developers dropped an update for Blox Fruits. But the drought is finally over as Update 26, titled the "Gravity Update," is set to launch in a week. The update will introduce some major changes. Specifically, three new fruits and a new raid boss will make their way into the game.

Ad

For a quick overview, we have explained everything we know about Blox Fruits Update 26, including its release date, the addition of new fruits, and the debuting raid boss.

Release date of Blox Fruits Update 26 (Gravity Update)

The Update 26 features several new changes (Image via Roblox)

Blox Fruits Update 26, or the Gravity Update, will launch on April 18, 2025. According to the Blox Bulletin #004, this update is "packed with massive reworks, new content, and long-awaited upgrades." From the looks of it, this update could be one of the biggest in the game's history.

Ad

Trending

Below are all the confirmed changes that will be made to this Roblox title with the Gravity Update.

Creation Fruit

Warp the arena with bursts of prismatic magic and chaotic structures. Conjure walls, props, and vibrant illusions to control space and confuse opponents. A playground for creative, unpredictable fighters.

Eagle Fruit

Dominate the skies with unmatched speed and style. Soar, dive, and strike in rapid succession while bombarding enemies with explosive feathers. Now faster, flashier, and built for nonstop aerial combat.

Ad

Also check: Blox Fruits codes

Gravity Fruit

Crush foes under immense pressure with empowered gravity control. Collapse black holes, bend the battlefield’s balance, and unleash planetary-level force in every move. Heavier, stronger, and more destructive than ever. With the Reworked Gravity Fruit, no beast shall dare stand in your way.

New raid boss

A new raid boss is about to make their debut in this game, as you will be able to find them in Tiki Outpost, Third Sea. To spawn this enemy, you will have to collect resources and pass through several hoops. Beating this boss fight will restore peace in Tiki Outpost once and for all.

Ad

The trailer for the Gravity Update is now out, and you can check it out below. The video uploaded by the developers also showcases the Creation, Eagle, and Gravity Fruit. So if you want to see the new moves you can unlock, do watch it till the end.

Ad

FAQs

When will Update 26 be released in Blox Fruits?

Update 26 will be released on April 18, 2025, in this experience.

Which new fruits will arrive with Blox Fruits Update 26?

Creation Fruit, Gravity Fruit, and Eagle Fruit will arrive with Update 26.

When did the last Blox Fruits update come out?

The last update in this game came out on December 25, 2024.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aniket Aniket is a Roblox writer at Sportskeeda. Not only has he been a gamer all his life, but so have most of his family members. So, choosing to write about games was a natural choice. It lets him craft engaging and insightful content for like-minded gaming enthusiasts around the world.



With this deep passion for gaming and an eye for the latest trends in the Roblox universe, Aniket aims to deliver articles that inform, entertain, and educate. While pursuing a Bachelor's Degree in Commerce, Aniket also managed to gather two years of content writing experience focusing on video games of all genres.



When not immersed in the virtual world of Roblox, Aniket enjoys exploring story-based titles like Red Dead Redemption 2 and Batman: Arkham Knight. In the real world, he likes to dabble in music and cricket. Know More

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2024