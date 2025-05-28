Blox Fruits Update 27 overview: Underwater area, boss reworks, and more

Blox Fruits teased its 27th major update on May 23, 2025, hinting at a brand-new area, the beginning of a massive rework project, and a new mechanic. Cryptic hints pertaining to the update were revealed via the seventh Blox Bulletin post on the Gamer Robot website, the game's official website. Update 27 is set to arrive in-game in the near future.
Here’s a quick overview of all the information that has been revealed so far about Update 27 in Blox Fruits.
Every teaser for Blox Fruits Update 27
Underwater Tiki Outpost and Cooking
Information on the 27th major game update, titled Where Legends and Updates Collide, includes four major sections. The first is a lore write-up on the Tiki Outpost that mysteriously disappeared when the icy colds came along.
This section seems to hint at a new underwater area near the outpost of the same name in the Third Sea. Furthermore, the bulletin mentions the Leviathan, which may be the major boss of this area.
The second post details an account by a character named Twiggy Logleaf called Food As Ritual. This report mentions using ingredients over a campfire to create a simple meal, hinting at a potential new Cooking mechanic. It also teases multiple recipes to create various dishes, along with flavor enhancements for restorative effects.
Community Poll and Legacy Boss reworks
The third section is by The Admin Team, introducing the reader to a Community Poll. This Poll is a fan vote on features the playerbase wishes to see the most. Interested Robloxians can visit the website by following this link and pick three of the options listed in the poll. The choices that receive the highest votes will be revealed in a future update.
Here is a list of features included in the Community Poll:
- New Fruits
- Fruit Reworks
- Sea 4
- Island Reworks
- GUI Revamp
- Grinding Revamp
- New Subclass
- Fighting Styles
- Guns and Swords
- More Titles
- More Races
- Aura Colors + Customization
- Crews 2.0
- Bounty / Leaderboard Rework
- Raid Bosses like the Leviathan
- Daily / Weekly Missions
- Prestige System
- Mobile Controls
- Keybind Customization
- No more lag
Lastly, the final post details the Legacy Boss Overhaul project, which aims to rework the bosses added in the earlier days of the game. The reworks will grant them new models, mechanics, and features that make them feel more distinct as characters and individual fights.
This project, being as extensive as it is, is stated to be a part of a larger effort to make the game world feel more unique in every sea.
Note that the information revealed via The Blox Bulletin 007 is subject to change. More information on the update will be provided once it arrives in-game.
