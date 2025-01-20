Blue Lock Rivals Yukimiya X Hiori Update patch notes

Blue Lock Rivals, a Roblox title based on the animanga series Blue Lock, regularly receives updates to keep the gameplay fresh. The latest update — the Yukimiya X Hiori Update — was implemented on January 18, 2025, and introduces two new Styles and Flows, Bachira rework, and more — providing players with plenty of new elements to experiment with.

Here are the official patch notes along with a breakdown of the update.

Official patch notes for Blue Lock Rivals Yukimiya X Hiori Update

Official cover art for the game (Image via Roblox)

Yukimiya Style and Flow

Hiori Style and Flow

Bachira rework (3 new abilities)

Increased chances of getting the Mythic you want through clicks.

New Limiteds: Cat emote, Dribblers glasses, City Goal effect, and Playercard

New codes.

Breaking down the Yukimiya X Hiori Update

The featured Limiteds (Image via Roblox)

The Yukimiya X Hiori Update was added to the game on January 18, 2025, to expand gameplay options. The two styles — Yukimiya and Hiori — are of the Mythic and Epic rarities, respectively. They are both based on characters from the source material, allowing you to embody them as you play.

These Styles are also accompanied by their complementary Flows of the same name. Together, they simulate the respective characters’ attitudes and playstyles in the original Blue Lock anime and manga. Yukimiya is known for being the left offensive midfielder whose specialization is aggressive play. Hiori, on the other hand, is more defensive and is best suited for back positions.

Additionally, the Bachira Style has received a rework that alters three of its abilities. The rework aims to preserve the creators’ intent for the playstyle while making the abilities better suited for matches.

On the Styles screen, you can now click the Mythic you wish to obtain through Spins to increase the chances of obtaining it. This doesn’t increase the odds of getting a Mythic Style; rather it boosts the chance of the specific Style you have selected when a Mythic is pulled.

Lastly, new Limiteds are available to purchase, including the Cat emote, Dribblers glasses, City Goal effect, and Playercard. They are only available until January 25, 2025, and are exclusively premium, meaning you will have to spend Robux to obtain them.

FAQs

When did Blue Lock Rivals receive the Yukimiya X Hiori Update?

The game implemented the Yukimiya X Hiori Update on January 18, 2025.

What are the newest Styles featured in Blue Lock Rivals Yukimiya X Hiori Update?

The newest Styles featured in the Yukimiya X Hiori Update are the Mythic Yukimiya and the Epic Hiori.

How to get Limiteds in Blue Lock Rivals

Limiteds can be purchased from the lobby by approaching the designated area and buying them with Robux.

