Roblox Brace codes (August 2025)

Brace codes can be redeemed for some free in-game rewards. Brace is one of Roblox’s most unpredictable racing games. Here, players must work together to build a racecourse from randomly selected pieces, creating unique tracks each time. In every round, you pick a segment to add to the course. Once the track is complete, you must race and try to finish first.

Redeeming codes gives you useful bonuses that speed up your progress and help you rise to the top of the rankings. This article lists all active codes in the game.

All Brace codes (active)

Claim free rewards in Brace (Image via Roblox)

Currently, these are the codes you can use in the game to claim free rewards.

List of active Brace codes Codes Rewards Pride All Pride Wraps 500kVisits 1k Money, 150 Gems, and 4 Keys 200kVisits 1 Key, 100 Gems, and 1,000 Money 100kVisits 1 Key, 75 Gems, and 1,000 Money SorryForDataLoss 2 Keys, 50 Gems, and 350 Money Beta 1 Key, 50 Gems, and 1,000 Money

Inactive Brace codes

The following codes are no longer active.

List of inactive Brace codes Codes Rewards 50kVisits Free Rewards Halloween Free Rewards

How to redeem Brace codes

Redeem codes here (Image via Roblox)

Follow these steps to redeem codes and claim free rewards in the game:

Log in to your Roblox account as usual. Search for Brace and click on the game thumbnail to open it. Once you're in the game lobby, tap the three dots at the bottom of the screen. From the pop-up menu, select Codes. Enter your code in the provided field, then press the Redeem button to claim your reward.

A notification will confirm that the reward has been added to your account. It will display its name and indicate that it’s available for use.

Why are codes important in Brace?

Redeeming codes in Brace offers you valuable rewards like keys, gems, and money. These can be used to unlock special crates in the shop, offering endless customization options.

Brace code troubleshooting [how to fix]

If a code isn’t working, copy and paste it from the table above instead of typing it manually. This helps prevent extra spaces or incorrect characters, ensuring the code is entered exactly as intended.

Where to find the latest codes in Brace

Discord link (Image via Discord)

The latest Brace codes are usually posted on the game's official Roblox page, often found in the description section. You can also find active codes shared through the official Roblox group, HALFDICE, and on the game’s private Discord server. For even earlier access to new codes and updates, follow @WilfyyWilfyy on X.com.

FAQs on Brace codes

What are the latest Brace codes?

The most recent codes include "Pride" and "500kVisits," both of which can be redeemed for various special rewards in the game.

When do codes expire in Brace?

This information is not available. Codes may expire at any time.

When are the next Brace codes coming?

New codes are likely to be released during future updates, special events, or when the game receives more Likes.

