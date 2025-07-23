Brainrot Fighting: A beginner's guide

Brainrot Fighting is a Roblox game that grabs your attention within a few minutes of playing it. With its unique mixture of meme-inspired humor and click-to-train action, you must learn and maintain a strategic balance between attacking and retreating when training. In the game, you can level up your brainrot characters, become the strongest, and claim a spot on the leaderboard.

This guide aims to help you quickly become the best at Brainrot Fighting.

The complete guide to Brainrot Fighting

Primary gameplay

Gameplay screenshot from the main lobby (Image via Roblox)

Stepping into Brainrot Fighting for the first time can feel a little overwhelming, especially with other players being humongous brainrot characters like Orangutini Ananasini and Tralalero Tralala. However, the basics are simple and easy to grasp. Once you load in, your main goal is to click as quickly as possible or use the auto-train button, as it is free and saves time.

To fight other players, switch from Training mode to Quick Attack mode, where your attacks will deal much less damage and won't knock the enemies back, but will be very quick. You can also switch to the Power Attack or Signature Attack mode, where the stronger your brainrot character is, the more knockback damage you'll deal. Moreover, you can easily one-shot players with it.

Train at different locations for a better multiplier on strength and money (Image via Roblox)

Each click increases your Power, which determines how strong you are when fighting others. You can also use different training areas like the Gyms on either side or the King of the Hill if you're bold enough to step out of the safe zone. Doing so adds an extra multiplier on top of the base one that is applied after each level up.

Note that these areas are hotspots, and stronger players like to train here. Thus, we recommend sticking to the safe zone area or lower-tier training areas until you're ready. You can also equip damage and power potions to add extra strength in your hits to increase your yields and make taking on stronger enemies slightly easier.

Rebirthing

Rebirthing can be very beneficial in Brainrot Fighting (Image via Roblox)

Like many Roblox clicker games, Brainrot Fighting features a rebirth system that keeps the gameplay fresh, challenging, and rewarding. Once you’ve gathered enough Power, you can choose to Rebirth. Doing so resets your current Power and progress, but you’ll gain Diamonds and permanent multipliers that make future runs far more efficient, as shown in the gameplay screenshot above.

Rebirthing becomes quintessential if you wish to move even further and take on stronger foes. You’ll temporarily lose your strength and have to start clicking from scratch, but the long-term benefits are worth it. Each rebirth stacks higher multipliers, letting you climb the leaderboard faster the next time around.

Moreover, the game features an additional world reserved for players with over 100 rebirths. Here, you and other highly-skilled players can further climb the ranks and claim the throne of the strongest brainrot fighter on the server.

Pets

Pets add a multiplier on the strength gained and money earned (Image via Roblox)

Pets in every Roblox clicker game are extremely crucial, as they make leveling up easy. They serve as valuable companions that provide multipliers to your Power – they can be obtained from the pet egg shop using the Diamonds you collect from Rebirthing. Pet eggs can range from 250 Diamonds or R$39 to 25000 Diamonds or R$250 if you wish to go down the pay-to-win route.

Exclusive pets can also be obtained from season pass rewards or playtime rewards.

Free rewards

Obtain free rewards by playing the game (Image via Roblox)

Free rewards are an excellent way for newcomers to speed up progress. Brainrot Fighting features daily login bonuses and timed gifts that offer boosts, Power, Diamonds, or even exclusive pets. A pro tip is logging off and on again to reset the reward timer. This way, you can gain the same rewards again after you claim them all.

Claiming these rewards consistently will give you a significant edge, helping you scale up faster and take on tougher opponents without feeling left behind.

FAQs on Brainrot Fighting

Can I play Brainrot Fighting solo, or do I have to fight others?

You can play solo, focusing on clicking and collecting pets. But battling other players is part of the fun, especially if you aim for the top of the leaderboard.

Are pets cosmetic in Brainrot Fighting?

Some are purely aesthetic as they have little to no power multipliers, but many pets provide significant boosts to your Power, making them essential for progressing quickly.

Where can I find codes for free rewards?

Enter the code 'SAHUR' for a free reward and check the game’s description, join its Roblox group, or follow the developers on social media.

