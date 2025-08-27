Break Your Bones: A beginner's guide

Break Your Bones is a physics simulation experience all about breaking your avatar’s bones and earning cash in the process. This title involves throwing your character model into an obstacle course and watching it hit different obstructions, resulting in several fractured bones. The more bones you crack, the higher your score, and the more cash you earn.

Let’s take a look at the basics of this bone-shattering simulator.

Getting started with Break Your Bones

Overview

Official cover art for the game (Image via Roblox)

The primary goal of Break Your Bones is straightforward: throw the character model into the obstacle course and earn Cash based on the number of broken bones. Once you place it on the conveyor next to the obstacle course, the game takes over, throwing it into the obstructions based on its initial positioning. After the limp model starts sliding across the course, you can’t adjust its direction or momentum.

The more obstacles the model hits, the more bones it breaks, earning you more cash in the process. If your model happens to stop in the middle, the game will place it back at the starting point and let you control it once more.

Cash can be used to level up limbs, unlock new Ragdoll types, and get new Materials, all of which impact the amount of money you get. Aim to be the richest bone-breaker in the experience by unlocking the best items in the game.

Controls

Gameplay still (Image via Roblox)

Since this title doesn’t involve direct navigation of the obstacle course, you don’t need to learn any intricate button combinations or unique keybindings to play it. All you need to remember are the default Roblox keybindings, which are listed below:

Movement: W, S, A, D

W, S, A, D Jump: Spacebar

Gameplay features

Leveling up the bones (Image via Roblox)

Physics-based bone-breaking simulator: This title has a straightforward gameplay loop, where you will be hoping to hit as many speed-boosting pads as possible to build up momentum. Having plenty of momentum is the recipe for a lot of broken bones, granting you plenty of money in the process. Since you can’t manually aim for the speed pads, it will be largely up to luck and your initial positioning of the character model.

This title has a straightforward gameplay loop, where you will be hoping to hit as many speed-boosting pads as possible to build up momentum. Having plenty of momentum is the recipe for a lot of broken bones, granting you plenty of money in the process. Since you can’t manually aim for the speed pads, it will be largely up to luck and your initial positioning of the character model. Obstacle course: The obstacle course changes and shifts each time you start a run, switching up the number of speed-boosting pads, obstacles, and sections. This directly impacts the money you earn, adding a layer of RNG for you to navigate. It also results in different outcomes with each run, as the model may end up stuck somewhere in the middle if you happen to be unlucky.

The obstacle course changes and shifts each time you start a run, switching up the number of speed-boosting pads, obstacles, and sections. This directly impacts the money you earn, adding a layer of RNG for you to navigate. It also results in different outcomes with each run, as the model may end up stuck somewhere in the middle if you happen to be unlucky. Character Model: You have limited control over this game’s avatar. Its limbs are limp, and it slides across the floor in the hub area as you use the movement controls. Once you plop it onto the conveyor next to the obstacle course, it will ragdoll completely, removing any control you may have over it. Based on where it hits the different obstacles, you will see pop-ups indicating which bones were broken. The different bone types include Skull, Rib Cage, Arm Bone, and Leg Bone. The amount of money you earn depends on the number and types of bones broken, which can be leveled up in the lobby. Simply step onto the green pressure pads marked with the corresponding bone to purchase bone levels using Cash.

You have limited control over this game’s avatar. Its limbs are limp, and it slides across the floor in the hub area as you use the movement controls. Once you plop it onto the conveyor next to the obstacle course, it will ragdoll completely, removing any control you may have over it. Based on where it hits the different obstacles, you will see pop-ups indicating which bones were broken. The different bone types include Skull, Rib Cage, Arm Bone, and Leg Bone. The amount of money you earn depends on the number and types of bones broken, which can be leveled up in the lobby. Simply step onto the green pressure pads marked with the corresponding bone to purchase bone levels using Cash. Ragdoll Type: Ragdoll Type indicates the character level, granting you more Cash when equipped. Each Ragdoll Type has a unique body composition, but the types of bones remain the same. There is no other gameplay alteration beyond the character model shape and the money generated while breaking bones.

Ragdoll Type indicates the character level, granting you more Cash when equipped. Each Ragdoll Type has a unique body composition, but the types of bones remain the same. There is no other gameplay alteration beyond the character model shape and the money generated while breaking bones. Materials: Materials change the way your character model looks, applying a cosmetic change based on the equipped one. Each Material comes with a passive effect that can trigger randomly. These can add a layer of luck-based benefits that make each run more entertaining.

Materials change the way your character model looks, applying a cosmetic change based on the equipped one. Each Material comes with a passive effect that can trigger randomly. These can add a layer of luck-based benefits that make each run more entertaining. Premium elements: You can optionally purchase new Ragdoll Types, level bundles, and Materials using Robux. Purchase prompts can be triggered by walking into the pressure pad corresponding to the product, after which you can choose to accept or decline the purchase. These elements can help you progress through the game at a much faster rate than usual.

FAQs on Break Your Bones

What is Break Your Bones about?

Break Your Bones is about launching a character model into an obstacle course to break its bones and earn Cash.

Is Break Your Bones free to play?

Yes, the title can be played for free without purchasing any premium products.

How do I level up bones in Break Your Bones?

Bones can be leveled up by stepping on the corresponding pressure pad in the hub area.

