Roblox's Brick Bronze Odyssey Codes (August 2023): Free Rewards

Roblox's Brick Bronze Odyssey is a fantastic experience for all the ambitious Pokémon Trainers. This game takes Robloxians on an exciting trip across many places, where catching Pokémon is only the beginning of their quest. They must show their value as a true Trainer by earning badges, completing missions, and releasing their Pokémon team's full potential.

Roblox's Brick Bronze Odyssey is a Pokémon Trainer's quest that comes with its challenges. With each mission completion, players will get access to more potent equipment for gathering Pokémon as well as vital supplies such as energy and healing materials, ensuring that their squad remains strong and ready for any battle that comes their way.

Free Pokémon, Poke Balls, and vital goods are available through redeemable codes in Brick Bronze Odyssey. Robloxians can get a head start on their training with powerful Pokémon and essential items.

Roblox Brick Bronze Odyssey active codes

ANewChapter - This code can be redeemed for a free 50K Pokedollars, 100 BP, 20 GreatBalls, 30 PokeBalls, 5 Revives, 10 Potions, and 5 Hyper Potions rewards. [Requirement - 1 Gym Badge]

This code can be redeemed for a free 50K Pokedollars, 100 BP, 20 GreatBalls, 30 PokeBalls, 5 Revives, 10 Potions, and 5 Hyper Potions rewards. [Requirement - 1 Gym Badge] FreePokemon - This code can be redeemed for a free Level 10 Mudkip, Charmander, and Rowlet (Non-Shiny) reward. [Requirement - 1 Gym Badge]

This code can be redeemed for a free Level 10 Mudkip, Charmander, and Rowlet (Non-Shiny) reward. [Requirement - 1 Gym Badge] FireBird - This code can be redeemed for a free Level 10 Shiny Torchic reward. [Requirement - 1 Gym Badge]

This code can be redeemed for a free Level 10 Shiny Torchic reward. [Requirement - 1 Gym Badge] Masterball - This code can be redeemed for a free MasterBall reward. [Requirement - 3 Gym Badge]

This code can be redeemed for a free MasterBall reward. [Requirement - 3 Gym Badge] 5KMembers - This code can be redeemed for a free 200 BP, 50k Pokedollars, and 3.5K Tix rewards. [Requirement - 3 Gym Badge (Float Badge)]

This code can be redeemed for a free 200 BP, 50k Pokedollars, and 3.5K Tix rewards. [Requirement - 3 Gym Badge (Float Badge)] CoolPokemon - This code can be redeemed for a free Shiny Dhelmise Level 25 and 5 PP UP's rewards. [Requirement - 2 Gym Badge (Brimstone Badge)]

All expired codes for Roblox's Brick Bronze Odyssey

FromTheStart - Was redeemable for a 10,000 free Pokedollars reward. (Requirement - 1 Badge)

Was redeemable for a 10,000 free Pokedollars reward. (Requirement - 1 Badge) DoubleIt - Was redeemable for a free Level 10 Shiny Treecko reward. (Requirement - 1 Badge)

Was redeemable for a free Level 10 Shiny Treecko reward. (Requirement - 1 Badge) WhoGetsStaff - Was redeemable for a free Level 15 Shiny Pikachu reward. (Requirement - 2 Badges)

Was redeemable for a free Level 15 Shiny Pikachu reward. (Requirement - 2 Badges) ElectricBeast - Was redeemable for a free Level 30 Shiny Toxtricity reward. (Requirement - 3 Badges)

Was redeemable for a free Level 30 Shiny Toxtricity reward. (Requirement - 3 Badges) 700Members - Was redeemable for free 30,000 Pokedollars and 10,000 Tix rewards. (Requirement - 2 Badges)

Was redeemable for free 30,000 Pokedollars and 10,000 Tix rewards. (Requirement - 2 Badges) RoadTo1K - Was redeemable for a free Level 15 Shiny Ralts reward. (Requirement - 2 Badges)

Was redeemable for a free Level 15 Shiny Ralts reward. (Requirement - 2 Badges) YouWantCodes - Was redeemable for a free Level 30 Shiny Umbreon reward. (Requirement - 30 Badges)

Was redeemable for a free Level 30 Shiny Umbreon reward. (Requirement - 30 Badges) TheBigNumbers - Was redeemable for free 100,000 Pokedollars, 2,000 Tix, and 100 BP rewards. (Requirement - 3 Gym Badges)

Was redeemable for free 100,000 Pokedollars, 2,000 Tix, and 100 BP rewards. (Requirement - 3 Gym Badges) NabzNumberOne - Was redeemable for a free Level 25 Shiny Jolteon reward. (Requirement - 3 Gym Badges)

Was redeemable for a free Level 25 Shiny Jolteon reward. (Requirement - 3 Gym Badges) JaysNumberOne - Was redeemable for a free Level 25 Shiny Dratini reward. (Requirement - 3 Gym Badges)

Was redeemable for a free Level 25 Shiny Dratini reward. (Requirement - 3 Gym Badges) EidMubarak - Was redeemable for a free Level 25 Shiny Flareon reward. (Requirement - 3 Gym Badges)

Was redeemable for a free Level 25 Shiny Flareon reward. (Requirement - 3 Gym Badges) GoodbyeEaster - Was redeemable for a free Level 25 Shiny Togepi reward. (Requirement - 3 Gym Badges)

Was redeemable for a free Level 25 Shiny Togepi reward. (Requirement - 3 Gym Badges) TekusNumberOne - Was redeemable for a free Level 40 Shiny Krookodile reward. (Requirement - 4 Gym Badges)

Was redeemable for a free Level 40 Shiny Krookodile reward. (Requirement - 4 Gym Badges) EthnsNumberOne - Was redeemable for a free Level 40 Shiny Charizard reward. (Requirement - 4 Gym Badges)

Was redeemable for a free Level 40 Shiny Charizard reward. (Requirement - 4 Gym Badges) Code? - Was redeemable for a free Level 40 Shiny Weavile reward. (Requirement - 4 Gym Badges)

Was redeemable for a free Level 40 Shiny Weavile reward. (Requirement - 4 Gym Badges) TheRealNumbers - Was redeemable for a free Level 30 Shiny Yamask and a 5,000 Tix reward. (Requirement - 2 Gym Badges Reward)

Was redeemable for a free Level 30 Shiny Yamask and a 5,000 Tix reward. (Requirement - 2 Gym Badges Reward) 8thGymIsHere - Was redeemable for a free 3,000 Tix, 100,000 Pokedollars, and 300 BP rewards. (Requirement - 3 Gym Badges)

Was redeemable for a free 3,000 Tix, 100,000 Pokedollars, and 300 BP rewards. (Requirement - 3 Gym Badges) 2KMembers - Was redeemable for a free 10,000 Pokedollars, 200 BP, and Shiny Levelo 25 Golisopod rewards. (Requirement - 3 Gym Badges)

Was redeemable for a free 10,000 Pokedollars, 200 BP, and Shiny Levelo 25 Golisopod rewards. (Requirement - 3 Gym Badges) SorryForShutdowns - Was redeemable for a free 2 Masterballs and Shiny Level 15 Quaxly rewards. (Requirement - 2 Gym Badges)

Was redeemable for a free 2 Masterballs and Shiny Level 15 Quaxly rewards. (Requirement - 2 Gym Badges) CoolNumbers - Was redeemable for a free 5,000 Pokedollars, 5 PP UP's, and 15 Rare Candies rewards. (Requirement - 2 Gym Badges)

Was redeemable for a free 5,000 Pokedollars, 5 PP UP's, and 15 Rare Candies rewards. (Requirement - 2 Gym Badges) Champion - Was redeemable for a free 100,000 Pokedollars and 200 BP reward. (Requirement - 4 Gym Badges)

Was redeemable for a free 100,000 Pokedollars and 200 BP reward. (Requirement - 4 Gym Badges) Elite4IsHere - Was redeemable for a free Level 30 Shiny Gyarados reward. (Requirement - 4 Gym Badges)

Was redeemable for a free Level 30 Shiny Gyarados reward. (Requirement - 4 Gym Badges) TheLeagueIsHere - Was redeemable for a free 3 Max Revives and 5 Hyper Potions rewards. (Requirement - 2 Gym Badges)

Was redeemable for a free 3 Max Revives and 5 Hyper Potions rewards. (Requirement - 2 Gym Badges) OldTimes - Was redeemable for a free Level 30 Rampardos reward. (Requirement - 3 Gym Badges)

Was redeemable for a free Level 30 Rampardos reward. (Requirement - 3 Gym Badges) DefeatRoria - Was redeemable for a free Level 80 Shiny Haxorus reward. (Requirement: Defeat Roria League)

Was redeemable for a free Level 80 Shiny Haxorus reward. (Requirement: Defeat Roria League) TheLastStep - Was redeemable for a free Level 80 Shiny Feraligatr reward. (Requirement: Defeat Roria League)

Was redeemable for a free Level 80 Shiny Feraligatr reward. (Requirement: Defeat Roria League) CoolShiny - Was redeemable for a free Level 20 Shiny Mudkip reward. [Requirement - 2 Gym Badge (Brimstone Badge)]

Was redeemable for a free Level 20 Shiny Mudkip reward. [Requirement - 2 Gym Badge (Brimstone Badge)] GhostlyDesire - Was redeemable for a free Level 20 Shiny Gastly, 1 OddKeyStone, and 60,000 Pokedollars rewards. [Requirement: 3 Gym Badge (Float Badge)]

Was redeemable for a free Level 20 Shiny Gastly, 1 OddKeyStone, and 60,000 Pokedollars rewards. [Requirement: 3 Gym Badge (Float Badge)] FreeMoney - Was redeemable for free 100 BP and 100K Pokedollars reward. [Requirement: 2 Gym Badge (Brimstone Badge)]

Was redeemable for free 100 BP and 100K Pokedollars reward. [Requirement: 2 Gym Badge (Brimstone Badge)] ThankYou - Was redeemable for a free 50 BP, 20K Pokedollars, 4K Tix, and Shiny LVL 25 Raichu rewards. [Requirement: 2 Gym Badge (Brimstone Badge)]

How to redeem codes in Roblox's Brick Bronze Odyssey?

Launch Brick Bronze Odyssey on Roblox and connect to the server. Open the Menu. It should be located on the left side of the player's screen. Click on Options (Cogwheel Icon) at the bottom of the Menu. Enter a Code into the text box (After verifying that the requirements to redeem the code are met.) Finally, players must Click Enter on their keyboards to claim the rewards.

How to get more codes for Roblox's Brick Bronze Odyssey?

More codes may be obtained by following the game's developers on social media and joining the official Brick Bronze Odyssey Discord Server. When an update is launched, or a milestone is met, the makers usually give free codes, so gamers should look out for that.

However, players may bookmark this page and return to it regularly to stay updated on the latest Roblox news.