Brookhaven RP Easter Egg Hunt 2025: Baby & Easy Mode guide

Brookhaven RP is celebrating the festival of Easter with the Easter Egg Hunt 2025 event. In this event, Robloxians must pick a difficulty from the notice board near the spawn point before hunting down the different eggs found across the map. Two of the easiest difficulties are Baby and Easy modes, which have 10 and 15 Eggs to collect, respectively.

Let’s go through the locations for the Baby and Easy Mode Easter Eggs in Brookhaven RP.

All Egg locations for Baby Mode Easter Egg Hunt 2025 in Brookhaven RP

Easy Mode Easter Eggs (Image via Roblox)

Baby Mode is the easiest of the five difficulty settings of the Easter Egg Hunt 2025. Featuring the fewest Eggs to collect spread across an extremely small area, you will have no trouble finding them. They are extremely difficult to miss, making this mode a quick and easy way to get an Easter-themed reward.

You can find 10 Baby Mode Eggs at the following locations:

On the bench next to the Easter Egg Hunt 2025 board.

Behind the swingset.

Behind a tree next to the swingset.

Five eggs inside and next to the potted plants surrounding the fountain.

Two eggs inside the fountain.

Once you collect all 10 Easter Eggs, you will receive a free vehicle, the Egg Motorcycle.

All Egg locations for Easy Mode Easter Egg Hunt 2025

Easy Mode Easter Eggs (Image via Roblox)

The Easy Mode Easter Egg Hunt requires you to collect 15 Eggs, upping the ante by five. Here are the locations for the same:

Close to the roadside end of the fountain. Next to the traffic lights at the edge of the street. Inside a potted plant, next to the swingset. On the lifeguard’s chair near the pool. Next to the water slide’s ladder. Behind the subway entrance. Behind the bus stop, next to the pool. Behind the playhouse to the right side of the pool. On a towel next to the pool. At the front entrance of the daycare. Behind the side entrance door of the daycare Behind the daycare. Next to a tree adjacent to the police station. On a small pole in front of the police station. Next to the speed limit sign, close to the police station.

You will receive the Easter Egg Motorcycle for completing the Normal Mode Easter Egg Hunt 2025.

FAQs

How long will the Easter Egg Hunt 2025 last in Brookhaven RP?

The Easter Egg Hunt 2025 will end on April 25, 2025.

How many Eggs does the Easy Mode Easter Egg Hunt 2025 feature in Brookhaven RP?

The Easy Mode Easter Egg Hunt 2025 features 15 Eggs to collect, which are found in the same city block as the event board.

What is the reward for completing the Baby Mode Easter Egg Hunt 2025 in Brookhaven RP?

The reward for completing the Baby Mode Easter Egg Hunt 2025 is the Egg Motorcycle.

