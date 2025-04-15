Brookhaven RP Easter Egg Hunt 2025: Extreme mode guide

With the advent of Easter, Brookhaven RP has initiated this year’s Easter Egg Hunt, where players are tasked with finding and collecting the titular eggs. The event lasts until April 25, 2025, and offers over 100 Easter Eggs to collect across five difficulty modes. Of the five difficulties, Extreme is the most challenging, requiring you to look closely inside buildings and atop map features.

This guide covers the Extreme mode of the Easter Egg Hunt 2025 in Brookhaven RP. Read on to find the locations of all 35 Easter Eggs in this limited-time event.

All locations for Extreme mode Easter Egg Hunt 2025 in Brookhaven RP

Prerequisites

Official cover art for the game (Image via Roblox)

Before you embark on the journey to collect all Easter Eggs, you must secure a few items to use when needed. These include a ladder to reach items that are just beyond your reach, a vehicle to travel across the map, and a sleeping bag. The sleeping bag is only required for one specific egg that requires you to clip out of bounds.

Navigate your Tools and Vehicles menu for these items and have them at the ready on your hotbar. With that taken care of, it’s time to begin the hunt.

Locations

An Easter Egg (Image via Roblox)

Listed below are the locations for every Easter Egg that must be collected to complete the Extreme version of the Easter Egg Hunt 2025:

Right below the spawn area. Look under the glass surface.

In the vent of the police station.

On the police station roof.

On the first floor of the daycare.

Inside the movie theater; requires the sleeping bag glitch. Go behind the theater screen, place the sleeping bag on the floor, enter the bag, and then jump out. Ensure that the pillow is inside the screen when you place it to clip through the screen and find the Egg.

Atop the car wash cleaning brushes.

Atop the airplane. Requires a ladder.

Inside the airplane cockpit.

At the school, behind the Science room.

In the boys’ restroom at the school, found on the second floor.

Found on the billboard behind the school.

Near the Agency creator’s grave.

Inside the Secret Agency, found near the Green Man.

In the hacking room of the Secret Agency.

In the grocery section of the Agency.

Head to the highest point of the Agency to spot an Easter Egg.

Climb into the attic at the Town Hall to find an Easter Egg.

On the hospital roof, requires the sleeping bag glitch.

Behind the X-Ray Room.

Go to the supermarket and circumnavigate it to find a tree with the Egg.

Hidden inside the Church, tucked away in a corner.

Inside the Bank Vault, found within the restricted area.

On the House 23 billboard. Requires a ladder.

Inside the Fire Station Arc.

In the Abandoned Shack.

On the high points of the South Estate.

At the top of the Barn.

Inside the secret room of the yacht, as a part of the Brookhaven Wolfpack secret.

Near the solar panel field.

In the driver’s seat of the subway train.

Next to the drone area on the Mountain Peak.

At the cave system entrance underneath the Mountain Peak.

Two Eggs are inside the cave system, close to the fringes of the map.

In the cave near the boulder openings.

At the far end of the cave system.

Once you collect all 35 Extreme Eggs, you will receive the Egg Shooter as your reward for completing the Easter Egg Hunt.

FAQs

How long will the Easter Egg Hunt 2025 last in Brookhaven RP?

The Brookhaven RP Easter Egg Hunt 2025 will last until April 25, 2025.

What are the different difficulty modes of the Easter Egg Hunt 2025 in Brookhaven RP?

The different difficulty modes of the event include Baby, Easy, Medium, Hard, and Extreme.

What is the reward for completing the Extreme mode Easter Egg Hunt in Brookhaven RP?

The reward for completing the Extreme mode Easter Egg Hunt 2025 is the Egg Launcher.

