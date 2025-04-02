Brookhaven RP Movie Studio Update patch notes

The latest update in Brookhaven RP arrived on March 28, 2025, implementing Movie Studio-themed elements to the game. This patch adds numerous props, tools, and stage sets to expand the Roblox experience's roleplaying possibilities. You and your friends can now play as the cast and crew of a movie, creating special scenarios that make good use of the new elements.

Here are the official patch notes for the Movie Studio Update in Brookhaven RP.

Official patch notes for Movie Studio Update in Brookhaven RP

New Movie Studio RP Set

In-game update log (Image via Roblox)

Six swappable stage sets

Make-up rooms

Director’s Office

And more…

New Movie Studio Tools

Megaphone

Clapperboard

New Movie Studio Props

Director Chair

Sandbags (x3)

Sci-Fi Incubator

Treasure Chest

Gold Piles (x3)

Mannequin

Movie Studio Update secrets

Official cover art for the game (Image via Roblox)

As is the norm with major updates in Brookhaven RP, the game features secrets that include easter eggs and special unlockables. These secrets can be found in the brand-new Movie Studio, which you can create through the House menu.

To access the Studio, click the House icon on the right and scroll down until you find the new location. Spawn it on an empty lot and you’re ready to explore everything on offer. You can start discovering secrets by starting at the Director’s Office. The Director’s Office is a room tucked away in the corner of the Studio Set. Inside, you will find the first red keycard.

Now, return to the Movie Studio set and switch the scene to the Sci-Fi Experiment using the panel on the wall. Ensure the background is a plain green screen using the Switch Background button on the same wall.

Walk behind the pods and click on the buttons behind the second and fourth pods to electrify them. This will shatter the mirrors in the makeup room. The makeup room can be found through the door farthest to the left of the Director’s Office.

Equip the axe sitting next to the broken mirror and use it to smash the cracked glass open. This grants you access to the blue keycard. Next, walk to the opposite corner of the set and activate the elevator using the red keycard. It will take you to a room full of mannequins and a safe on the front wall.

On the right side and at the far end of the room, you will spot a door with green and red lights next to it. Use the blue keycard to open it and explore the secret surveillance room.

To the left, you will see a computer with jumbled-up words next to it. Click on them to switch to different words and hit the red button next to them to activate the system. The solution for the puzzle is Follow Blindly, Do Not Think, Money Is Everything. Allow the animation to play out and receive the signal code: 404.

Return to the first floor and use the staircase to go to the roof of the Set to find another computer. Enter the code 404 and activate the console to send out a signal, wrapping up the secrets added with the update.

FAQs

When was the Movie Studio Update added to Brookhaven RP?

The Movie Studio Update was added to the game on March 28, 2025.

Is the Movie Studio available for free in Brookhaven RP?

Yes, you can spawn the Movie Studio for free on any empty lot in the game.

How many Props did the Movie Studio Update add to Brookhaven RP?

The Movie Studio Update added six new Prop types to the experience.

