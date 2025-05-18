Broom Training codes (May 2025)

Broom Training codes can be redeemed to avail of free in-game items. In this experience, you race to gain wins, train to increase energy and speed, rebirth to get train multipliers, hatch eggs to unlock new pets, explore new worlds, and dominate the leaderboards. Redeeming codes can help you stay ahead, as they provide boosts and extra in-game cash.

This article lists all Broom Training codes that are currently active.

All Broom Training codes (active)

Start training and racing (Image via Roblox)

These are all the active codes:

List of active Broom Training codes Codes Rewards Brainrot 1 Wins potion and 20 Gems BROOM 1 Energy potion and 20 Gems RELEASE 1 Wins potion and 20 Gems

Inactive Broom Training codes

Currently, there are no expired codes in Grow Your Farm. Those that stop working will be listed here.

How to redeem Broom Training codes

Redeem the active code (Image via Roblox)

Follow the steps below to redeem codes in the game:

Log in to Roblox and search for the game. Click the game’s thumbnail to enter its homepage, then click the play button to start. After your avatar appears in the lobby, click the '>' icon on the left side of the screen to reveal more options. Click the settings icon, then select the codes option. Enter your code in the tab and click the Use button to redeem your reward.

Why are codes important in Broom Training?

Codes are important in Broom Training because they provide Win Potions to help you level up faster, along with Gems that can be used to buy pets and other useful items in the game.

Broom Training codes troubleshooting [How to fix]

Codes are case sensitive. Thus, copy and paste them to avoid letter casing errors. Make sure to include all special characters and numbers, and avoid inputting any extra spaces before or after a code.

Where to find the latest codes in Broom Training

Discord link (Image via Discord)

You can find the latest Broom Training codes on the game's homepage and in the official Discord server's #codes channel.

FAQs on Broom Training codes

How many times can you redeem Broom Training codes?

Each Broom Training code can be redeemed only once per account. If you attempt to redeem a code that has already been used, is expired, or is invalid, the game will display an error message.

When do codes expire in Broom Training?

The expiration dates for Broom Training codes are not posted, so no one knows when they will expire. Thus, it's best to redeem them quickly.

When are the next Broom Training codes coming?

New Broom Training codes are usually released during updates, special events, or when the game hits milestones like a certain number of likes or visits.

