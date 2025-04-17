Bubble Gum Simulator Infinity: A beginner's guide

Bubble Gum Simulator Infinity has you try to blow the biggest bubble possible with the help of your pets to advance through the different worlds. Bubbles can be sold for Coins, which can then be used to acquire new Pets that apply multipliers for your bubble-blowing capabilities. As you progress through the game, you will unlock new upgrades to improve the cash this process yields.

Here’s a beginner’s guide to Bubble Gum Simulator Infinity to give you a quick idea of what the game is about.

Getting started with Bubble Gum Simulator Infinity

Overview

Official cover art for the game (Image via Roblox)

Bubble Gum Simulator Infinity is a clicker-style game, where each click raises the size of your bubble. Each bubble can be sold for two Coins per size unit, which is the main currency of the game. So, your objective during the early game is to blow a bubble until you hit the Storage limit and walk into the Sell beacon to sell it.

There is a limit to the number of bubbles that you can blow at a time, which can be raised by purchasing different Gum Storage from the shop. Gum Flavor, on the other hand, lets you get more bubble size units per click, allowing you to reach the maximum storage capacity quickly. Pets also raise the amount of bubbles you gain per click, making them one of the central pillars of the core gameplay loop.

Continue to unlock new Gum Flavors and Storage using Coins to blow larger bubbles at faster rates and gain access to new worlds in the process.

Controls

Climbing to the next World (Image via Roblox)

Movement: W, S, A, D

W, S, A, D Jump: Spacebar

Spacebar Blow Bubbles: Left Mouse Button

Left Mouse Button Interact: E

E Quests: Q

Q Items: F

F Index: G

Gameplay mechanics

Gameplay still (Image via Roblox)

Bubble Mechanics: The bubble you blow is not only meant for selling at the item shop; it doubles as a traversal tool. The larger your bubble, the higher you can jump. This is the main way to access new worlds, as instead of fulfilling a specific goal, you must simply jump high enough to reach the next map.

The bubble you blow is not only meant for selling at the item shop; it doubles as a traversal tool. The larger your bubble, the higher you can jump. This is the main way to access new worlds, as instead of fulfilling a specific goal, you must simply jump high enough to reach the next map. Pets: Pets apply a multiplier to your bubble size unit increase, allowing you to reach the Storage limit of the bubble at a faster rate. They can be hatched from Eggs, a process that costs Coins, with each World offering a unique selection to choose from. Higher-priced Eggs typically yield rarer and more powerful Pets.

Pets apply a multiplier to your bubble size unit increase, allowing you to reach the Storage limit of the bubble at a faster rate. They can be hatched from Eggs, a process that costs Coins, with each World offering a unique selection to choose from. Higher-priced Eggs typically yield rarer and more powerful Pets. Worlds: The game includes seven distinct Worlds that you can reach by jumping on trampolines and using clouds as platforms to climb high. Each World requires you to climb a certain height, which can be made easier by blowing large bubbles. These Worlds include the Overworld, Floating Island, The Outerspace, Twilight, The Void, and Zen.

The game includes seven distinct Worlds that you can reach by jumping on trampolines and using clouds as platforms to climb high. Each World requires you to climb a certain height, which can be made easier by blowing large bubbles. These Worlds include the Overworld, Floating Island, The Outerspace, Twilight, The Void, and Zen. Mastery: The Mastery system is the game’s main Upgrade option, using which you can apply passive stat bonuses and unlock perks. You need Coins to perform most upgrades, with Gems being a secondary requirement for the most part.

The Mastery system is the game’s main Upgrade option, using which you can apply passive stat bonuses and unlock perks. You need Coins to perform most upgrades, with Gems being a secondary requirement for the most part. Gems: Gems are one of the main currencies of the game, required to unlock access to a select few areas and mechanics like the Hatching Zone. These are exceedingly rare to come by and can be picked up in areas beyond The Outerspace.

Gems are one of the main currencies of the game, required to unlock access to a select few areas and mechanics like the Hatching Zone. These are exceedingly rare to come by and can be picked up in areas beyond The Outerspace. Premium options: The game includes a premium shop where you can buy a VIP membership, additional Pet storage, Infinite Gum storage, Triple Egg Hatch, and more. Since these are exclusively premium and require Robux, they are a permanent addition to your gameplay experience.

FAQs

What is Bubble Gum Simulator Infinity about?

Bubble Gum Simulator Infinity is about blowing a large bubble and selling it to earn Coins, which, in turn, help you buy Pets and new Gum types.

Can Bubble Gum Simulator Infinity be played for free?

Yes, Bubble Gum Simulator Infinity is available for free and only requires premium payment on completely optional elements.

How to reach the Floating Island in Bubble Gum Simulator Infinity

You can reach the Floating Island by blowing your bubble up to 1,000 units or more and then jumping on the trampoline on the Overworld.

