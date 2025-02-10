Build a Car to Kill Zombies: A beginner's guide

Build a Car to Kill Zombies is a Roblox title where you must use the parts available to you to construct a zombie-killing automobile. This experience has a simple premise and supporting it are numerous gameplay mechanics that are quite easy to understand. Using the appropriate parts, you must create a vehicle that can not only mow down the undead but also navigate the obstacle course to complete deliveries.

Here’s a brief guide on how you can get started with Build a Car to Kill Zombies.

Getting started with Build a Car to Kill Zombies

Overview

Official cover art for the game (Image via Roblox)

Build a Car to Kill Zombies has you gather different parts to make a delivery vehicle, which you must use to cross the short obstacle course. Your vehicle has a limited fuel supply and a small health pool at the beginning of the game. Each time you run into something, be it a zombie or an obstacle, a small portion of its HP will be taken off.

Trending

The main source of Cash — required to get new parts and building blocks — is completing deliveries. You can complete deliveries by entering the beacon on the other side of the aforementioned course. You can also get additional Cash for running over zombies, incentivizing killing the undead during your runs.

Explore the different courses found throughout the game’s chapters and create an invincible zombie-fighting machine.

Also read: Shrimp Game: A beginner’s guide

Controls

Parts selection (Image via Roblox)

Movement: W, S, A, D

W, S, A, D Interact: Left Mouse Button

Left Mouse Button Accelerate: W (in vehicle)

W (in vehicle) Reverse: S (in vehicle)

S (in vehicle) Steer: A, D (in vehicle)

Gameplay elements

In-game shop (Image via Roblox)

Building a Car: Building the zombie-killing vehicle is one half of the game, which is where you will perform most of your strategic adjustments. You can use parts unlocked at various checkpoints to improve the car’s performance, making it more resilient, responsive, and nimble. You can enter build mode using the panel on the right, where you can drag and drop parts onto the vehicle. Existing parts can also be removed, allowing you to modify the machine as you see fit.

Building the zombie-killing vehicle is one half of the game, which is where you will perform most of your strategic adjustments. You can use parts unlocked at various checkpoints to improve the car’s performance, making it more resilient, responsive, and nimble. You can enter build mode using the panel on the right, where you can drag and drop parts onto the vehicle. Existing parts can also be removed, allowing you to modify the machine as you see fit. Obstacle Course: The obstacle course is the main challenge of the game, and you must clear it using the vehicle you build to deliver a package. The course is littered with zombies and obstructions, forcing you to navigate around them. You are also incentivized to kill the walking dead, but only in moderation. Reaching the end grants you various rewards like Cash and access to new parts for a successful delivery.

The obstacle course is the main challenge of the game, and you must clear it using the vehicle you build to deliver a package. The course is littered with zombies and obstructions, forcing you to navigate around them. You are also incentivized to kill the walking dead, but only in moderation. Reaching the end grants you various rewards like Cash and access to new parts for a successful delivery. Vehicle Fuel and Damage: While navigating the obstacle course, you must keep an eye on the fuel gauge and your vehicle's HP. The fuel gauge constantly depletes as you make your way through the course. If it runs out, you will receive a game over screen. Additionally, hitting anything on the path will take some points off the vehicle HP, which, if reduced to zero, results in a game over as well.

While navigating the obstacle course, you must keep an eye on the fuel gauge and your vehicle's HP. The fuel gauge constantly depletes as you make your way through the course. If it runs out, you will receive a game over screen. Additionally, hitting anything on the path will take some points off the vehicle HP, which, if reduced to zero, results in a game over as well. Checkpoints and Chapters: The game is divided into checkpoints and chapters. Not only can you save your progress at checkpoints but also swap out parts for upgraded ones. A chapter will have multiple checkpoints, and you must reach them all to clear it. Currently, the game has two Chapters with numerous checkpoints between them.

The game is divided into checkpoints and chapters. Not only can you save your progress at checkpoints but also swap out parts for upgraded ones. A chapter will have multiple checkpoints, and you must reach them all to clear it. Currently, the game has two Chapters with numerous checkpoints between them. Shop: You can purchase a myriad of game passes, Cash bundles, building blocks, and boosters from the in-game Shop. These are mainly premium items that require you to spend Robux. Purchasing them can help you clear the course at a faster pace, allowing you to reach the end with ease.

Also read: Unique Roblox username ideas for new players

FAQs

What is Build a Car to Kill Zombies about?

This title has you create a car using various parts to clear an obstacle course and complete the delivery while mowing down zombies.

Can Build a Car to Kill Zombies be played for free?

Yes, this game is available to play for free, with premium elements being entirely optional.

How to earn Cash in Build a Car to Kill Zombies

You can earn Cash by killing zombies with your car or completing deliveries by clearing the obstacle courses.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2024