Build a Plane: A beginner's guide

Build a Plane is about exactly what the title says: build an aircraft. The game’s unique plane-building system emphasizes freedom of design, providing you with the freedom to make a plane in any size or shape. Once you’ve built an air-faring vehicle, hop on and try to make it as far in the obstacle course as possible to earn Cash. Then, you can reinvest the money to get better plane parts.

Ad

Let’s take a look at the basic gameplay features of Build a Plane to help you get started with this experience.

Getting started in Build a Plane

Overview

Official cover art for the game (Image via Roblox)

The primary gameplay feature of this title is the plane-building system. You are given a rudimentary aircraft at the start, which you can take on a spin across the obstacle course by pressing the Launch button. It won’t get you far, but it will help you understand the gist of the game.

Ad

Trending

Based on the distance covered, you will be rewarded with Cash, which you can use to purchase new items at the shop. These items include essential ones like Propellers, Fuel cans, and Wings, along with secondary customization items like Seats and Blocks. Your chosen configuration dictates how much land you’ll cover in your following runs.

What’s interesting about this building system is that there are no limits to how you place these items. You can make a plane with a single wing and nothing else but fuel cans and propellers, and still clear several biomes in the obstacle course. This versatility leaves plenty of room for experimentation and allows your imagination to run wild with the plane designs.

Ad

As for the obstacle course, it features several procedurally generated biomes in a straight line, littered with various obstructions that you must avoid. If you come in contact with any of them, the plane will break apart, and you will be sent back to the beginning.

Strive to make the most efficient plane possible and earn thousands of in-game Cash per run in this Roblox experience.

Also read: Twenty One: A beginner's guide

Ad

Controls

Building planes has no limits (Image via Roblox)

Movement: W, S, A, D

W, S, A, D Jump: Spacebar

Spacebar Equip Block: Number keys 1-0

Number keys 1-0 Place Block: Left Mouse Button (with a Block equipped)

Left Mouse Button (with a Block equipped) Plane Movement (Left / Right): A, D

Ad

Gameplay features

Navigating the obstacle course (Image via Roblox)

Plane builder experience: Building a plane is all about using the right blocks in any order you desire. However, if your objective is to make it as far in the obstacle course as possible, then you must keep its size in check. A larger plane has a larger hitbox, and consequently, its size will make it more difficult to dodge obstructions. You can limit the plane’s size by replacing Fuel cans, Propellers, and Wings with their Better counterparts, which can all be bought from the shop.

Building a plane is all about using the right blocks in any order you desire. However, if your objective is to make it as far in the obstacle course as possible, then you must keep its size in check. A larger plane has a larger hitbox, and consequently, its size will make it more difficult to dodge obstructions. You can limit the plane’s size by replacing Fuel cans, Propellers, and Wings with their Better counterparts, which can all be bought from the shop. Parts Shop: The Parts Shop is where you will purchase every building element for your plane. As mentioned earlier, only some of these items are crucial for improving your aircraft’s performance, while others are merely decorative. The shop has an RNG-based stock system a la Grow a Garden, which refreshes every five minutes. Certain fundamental items are always available, such as Blocks, Seats, Fuel, etc., while others, like Better Fuel, have an undefined availability chance. The only way to know when these Better-labeled items appear in the stock is to manually check the shop.

The Parts Shop is where you will purchase every building element for your plane. As mentioned earlier, only some of these items are crucial for improving your aircraft’s performance, while others are merely decorative. The shop has an RNG-based stock system a la Grow a Garden, which refreshes every five minutes. Certain fundamental items are always available, such as Blocks, Seats, Fuel, etc., while others, like Better Fuel, have an undefined availability chance. The only way to know when these Better-labeled items appear in the stock is to manually check the shop. Obstacle Course: The obstacle course is in a straight line, where all you need to worry about is what’s directly ahead. There are no major turns, and the altitude is determined by your airfare’s configurations. You will only descend once you run out of fuel and eventually plummet to your death. Before that happens, you must try to avoid touching anything in the way to stay alive and maximize the distance covered.

The obstacle course is in a straight line, where all you need to worry about is what’s directly ahead. There are no major turns, and the altitude is determined by your airfare’s configurations. You will only descend once you run out of fuel and eventually plummet to your death. Before that happens, you must try to avoid touching anything in the way to stay alive and maximize the distance covered. Premium Shop: The premium shop currently does not have many gameplay-related products. You can buy a Starter Pack and Cash bundles, both of which are not strictly necessary for paying players. While they may speed up your progress, they only reduce the Cash and parts grind by a few minutes at most.

Ad

Also read: Unique Roblox username ideas for new players

FAQs

What is Build a Plane about?

Build a Plane is about making an aircraft that takes you as far into the obstacle course as possible to earn Cash.

Is Build a Plane free to play?

Yes, Build a Plane is fully free to play with optional purchasable elements.

What is the best way to build an aircraft in Build a Plane?

The best way to build an airplane is to ensure you balance the number of Propellers with Fuel cans, while keeping the form factor relatively small.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Swapnil Joshi Swapnil Joshi studied Art and Animation at Arena Animation, after which he chose to pursue a career as a full-time writer. He has published three novels in collaboration with Notion Press, which further motivated him to pursue his writing career. Having served 18 months at Writer Shark, Swapnil now contributes as a Roblox writer at Sportskeeda, with a focus on guides.



As such, he turns to both official sources as well as specialist websites and forums to root out any false positives while checking for relevant on-topic information.



Among his inspirations, he includes Washington Post's Gene Park for being a reliable source of information and a voice of reason within the industry, and Maximilian DOOD for his mature approach to topics.



While Swapnil is open to all gaming genres, he prefers titles that prioritize story and immersion, narrowing down the favored games to RPGs like Baldur's Gate 3, Dragon's Dogma 2, and Fallout: New Vegas.



Swapnil enjoys writing novels in his spare time. He is now set to publish three more novels while simultaneously working on two additional ones. Know More

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2025