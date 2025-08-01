Build a Squid Game: A beginner’s guide

Build a Squid Game is a tycoon-style title where you use in-game money to build your very own Squid Game set. Taking cues from the popular Netflix series, this experience places you in the management and logistics role. Your objective is to provide gear for the participating players and collect the Cash they generate. This Cash can then be reinvested to build new and exciting variations of Squid Game.

Here’s how you can get started with Build a Squid Game.

Getting started with Build a Squid Game

Overview

Official cover art for the game (Image via Roblox)

Unlike most Squid Game-centric experiences, this title is not focused on participating in the games at all. Instead, you are the proprietor of their establishment, where the objective is to provide player NPCs with gear to go through your games. Once the NPC makes its way through and exits the facility, it generates Cash, which you can collect and reinvest.

At the beginning, you must manually assemble a vest for a player using the pile of wool in one corner of the facility. This assembly process can be automated by hiring workers once you generate enough Cash to afford them. After that, it’s only a matter of delivering the gear to the hapless participants.

The more money you earn, the more capable you become of further developing your Squid Game. Aim to expand it as much as possible and add new floors with additional variations to maximize the Cash you generate.

Controls

The Rebirth menu (Image via Roblox)

As is the norm for a tycoon experience, this game is light on complex button inputs. You only need to remember the default Roblox experience inputs to play this title, making it quite an approachable one.

The default Roblox keybindings are as follows:

Movement: W, S, A, D

W, S, A, D Jump: Spacebar

Spacebar Interact: E

Gameplay features

Gameplay still (Image via Roblox)

Building a Squid Game : There are two main interactive aspects to the process of building the Squid Game establishment: manual interactions and purchases. Manual interactions involve gameplay elements like collecting Cash or delivering items, where you must use the E key to perform the desired action. On the other hand, purchases can be made by stepping on the green pressure plates. Upon doing so, if you have a sufficient amount of funds, the required amount will be deducted, and the desired item will appear on the map. Combine these building elements to develop your own Squid Game establishment.

There are two main interactive aspects to the process of building the Squid Game establishment: manual interactions and purchases. Manual interactions involve gameplay elements like collecting Cash or delivering items, where you must use the E key to perform the desired action. On the other hand, purchases can be made by stepping on the green pressure plates. Upon doing so, if you have a sufficient amount of funds, the required amount will be deducted, and the desired item will appear on the map. Combine these building elements to develop your own Squid Game establishment. Floors: Floors represent different seasons of the titular show, where each floor takes cues from the Netflix original. You can only begin crafting another floor after finishing your current one. Upon doing so, not only will you have a higher influx of NPC players to generate income, but you will also have a wider selection of featured minigames.

Floors represent different seasons of the titular show, where each floor takes cues from the Netflix original. You can only begin crafting another floor after finishing your current one. Upon doing so, not only will you have a higher influx of NPC players to generate income, but you will also have a wider selection of featured minigames. Minigames: Minigames as seen in the original show are present and accounted for in this experience. You can include minigames like Key and Knife, Jump Rope, and more on your base for your players to enjoy. Including them can help you generate more income, which is a great incentive to expand your selection of featured minigames.

Minigames as seen in the original show are present and accounted for in this experience. You can include minigames like Key and Knife, Jump Rope, and more on your base for your players to enjoy. Including them can help you generate more income, which is a great incentive to expand your selection of featured minigames. Automation: While the building process is completely manual, certain gameplay aspects can be automated. You can hire workers to build vests for your NPC players, collect Cash, and perform other mundane tasks. This is a hefty investment, but it is well worth the price of admission as it allows you to focus on more important building aspects.

While the building process is completely manual, certain gameplay aspects can be automated. You can hire workers to build vests for your NPC players, collect Cash, and perform other mundane tasks. This is a hefty investment, but it is well worth the price of admission as it allows you to focus on more important building aspects. Rebirth: Upon earning enough Cash, you can undergo Rebirth to improve the money generated by the NPC players and increase the hired workers’ efficiency. This is a lengthy process, but the increase in stats is substantial enough for the process to be worth it.

Upon earning enough Cash, you can undergo Rebirth to improve the money generated by the NPC players and increase the hired workers’ efficiency. This is a lengthy process, but the increase in stats is substantial enough for the process to be worth it. Shop: The in-game shop includes a myriad of premium items that you can purchase to speed up your progress in the experience. Products like Auto Restock, Auto Collect, and Auto Serve can all streamline the building process, giving you all the leeway needed to fully develop a Squid Game.

FAQs

What is Build a Squid Game about?

Build a Squid Game is a tycoon-style game where you use in-game money to develop your very own Squid Game.

Is Build a Squid Game free to play?

Yes, Build a Squid Game is free of compulsory premium transactions, making it a free-to-play experience.

How to hire workers in Build a Squid Game

With sufficient Cash in your in-game account, step on a pressure plate marked with the worker’s description to hire them.

