Build a Zoo Snowy Day Event guide

The Build a Zoo Snowy Day Event introduces a host of new playable elements to the experience, including new Weather, quests, and more. As part of this event, you can collect two brand-new Eggs as well, which offer some of the rarest Pets in the game. The new Snowy Weather applies the Snow Mutation to Eggs, potentially improving the hatched Pets’ money-making capabilities.

Ad

Read on to learn everything the Snowy Day Event adds to Build a Zoo.

About the Snowy Day Event in Build a Zoo

Overview

The Snowy Day Event area (Image via Roblox)

There are three main parts to the Snowy Day Event: Snow Tasks, the Snow Shop, and the Snow Weather. Snow Tasks function similarly to limited-time quests that refresh every 15 minutes. These missions include simple objectives that can be completed for Snow Points, the main event currency. This currency can then be used in the Snow Shop.

Ad

Trending

The Snow Shop includes a myriad of items that can be purchased multiple times. These items include Potions, Fruits, Lucky Tickets, Snow Eggs, and more, all of which are quite valuable for all players. We recommend prioritizing the Eggs first, as they include some of the most powerful Pets in the game.

Lastly, the Snow Weather occurs randomly every once in a while and lasts five minutes at a time. While active, it has a chance of applying the Snow Mutation to the Eggs that spawn on the conveyor belt. The Pets that hatch from these Eggs have a higher earning rate than usual, thanks to the Snow Mutation.

Ad

Redeem the latest Build a Zoo codes for extra Cash and freebies.

Snow Shop Stock

The Snow Shop (Image via Roblox)

You can buy the following items from the Snow Shop:

Ad

Lucky Potion x3: 20 Snow Points

20 Snow Points Orange: 25 Snow Points

25 Snow Points Lucky Ticket: 25 Snow Points

25 Snow Points Banana: 30 Snow Points

30 Snow Points Potion Hatch x5: 30 Snow Points

30 Snow Points Snow Bunny Egg: 30 Snow Points

30 Snow Points Dark Goaty Egg: 50 Snow Points

50 Snow Points Pear: 60 Snow Points (can be purchased eight times)

60 Snow Points (can be purchased eight times) Rhino Rock Egg: 60 Snow Points

60 Snow Points Saber Cub Egg: 90 Snow Points (can be purchased 20 times)

90 Snow Points (can be purchased 20 times) Pineapple: 120 Snow Points (can be purchased five times)

120 Snow Points (can be purchased five times) General Kong Egg: 120 Snow Points (can be purchased 20 times)

120 Snow Points (can be purchased 20 times) Bloodstone Cycad: 180 Snow Points (can only be purchased once)

180 Snow Points (can only be purchased once) Gold Mango: 200 Snow Points (can be purchased five times)

200 Snow Points (can be purchased five times) Dragon Fruit: 200 Snow Points (can be purchased five times)

200 Snow Points (can be purchased five times) Deep Sea Pearl Fruit: 300 Snow Points (can only be purchased once)

300 Snow Points (can only be purchased once) Colossal Pinecone: 300 Snow Points (can only be purchased once)

300 Snow Points (can only be purchased once) Volt Ginkgo: 360 Snow Points (can only be purchased once)

360 Snow Points (can only be purchased once) Durian: 360 Snow Points (can only be purchased once)

360 Snow Points (can only be purchased once) Snowfall Realm: 500 Snow Points (can only be purchased once)

Ad

Also read: Unique Roblox username ideas for new players

FAQs on Build a Zoo

When did the Snowy Day Event start?

The Snowy Day Event started on September 19, 2025.

How many new Eggs does the Snowy Day Event add to Build a Zoo?

The Snowy Day Event introduced five new Eggs: Snow Bunny Egg, Dark Goaty Egg, Rhino Rock Egg, Saber Cub Egg, and General Kong Egg.

Ad

How do I earn Snow Points in Build a Zoo?

You can get Snow Points by completing Snow Tasks during the Snowy Day Event.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Swapnil Joshi Swapnil Joshi studied Art and Animation at Arena Animation, after which he chose to pursue a career as a full-time writer. He has published three novels in collaboration with Notion Press, which further motivated him to pursue his writing career. Having served 18 months at Writer Shark, Swapnil now contributes as a Roblox writer at Sportskeeda, with a focus on guides.



As such, he turns to both official sources as well as specialist websites and forums to root out any false positives while checking for relevant on-topic information.



Among his inspirations, he includes Washington Post's Gene Park for being a reliable source of information and a voice of reason within the industry, and Maximilian DOOD for his mature approach to topics.



While Swapnil is open to all gaming genres, he prefers titles that prioritize story and immersion, narrowing down the favored games to RPGs like Baldur's Gate 3, Dragon's Dogma 2, and Fallout: New Vegas.



Swapnil enjoys writing novels in his spare time. He is now set to publish three more novels while simultaneously working on two additional ones. Know More

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2025