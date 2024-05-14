Butterfly Race Codes (May 2024)

You can redeem all the active Butterfly Race codes for exciting rewards like potions and adorable pets in the game. This is a simple racing game that requires you to increase your speed by clicking on the screen. While this may seem repetitive over time, you can reduce it by equipping the pets obtained from these codes and activating potions for higher earnings.

All Butterfly Race codes (Active)

The game (Image via Roblox)

Here are the working codes in the game:

List of active Butterfly Race codes Codes Rewards YTMR289 uTube Dragon Pet YTME1456 uTube Bunny Pet RELEASE Happy Red Dragon Pet opcodeyt Mega Alien Pet NEWPET2290 uTube Broli Pet HUGEUPDATE2 Win Potion freecode2023 Win Potion codekitty CodeKitty Pet codedog CodeDog Pet BLUETUBEZALIEN BlueTubeZalien pet BLUETUBEALIEN BlueTubeAlien Pet

Inactive Butterfly Race codes

Currently, there are no expired codes in the game.

How to redeem Butterfly Race codes

The redemption spot (Image via Roblox)

The steps to redeem codes in the game are mentioned below:

You can play the game on both the web version of Roblox or the desktop/mobile app. Simply log in, find the game and click on its thumbnail. After the game has fully loaded, your character will be summoned to the start line in a butterfly form. Click on the blue codes icon that can be found on the left-hand side of the screen. In the tab that will be visible, enter the active codes and click on the green button that says verify.

The rewards are added instantly to your account and can be utilized immediately.

Why are codes important in Butterfly Race?

The codes give you win potions that increase the Win, in-game currency and count earned in the race. With more wins, you can open one of the 5 eggs in the lobby and stand a chance to get a pet.

Most codes can be redeemed for various pets. Pets are a very important part of the game as they can increase your speed and help you win lots of races.

Butterfly Race code troubleshooting [How to fix]

As you can see, the codes include both upper-case and lower-case letters. It's important to enter the code exactly as it appears, including any numbers, to avoid errors. Omitting any part of the code will result in an incomplete entry.

There should be no extra spaces in between the letters and before the first or after the last character since a space is also considered a character in the game.

Where to find the latest codes in Butterfly Race?

Gamepass 2 (Image via Roblox)

The codes are posted on multiple forms by the developers. The most common space is the game's home page under the description. Additionally, you can follow the developers' account, @xFrozenStudios on X to get the latest codes and game updates.

Surprisingly, the creators have a YouTube channel called i2Perfect where they frequently post videos about new codes and other fun stuff. Lastly, you can also join the Discord community where these codes are published and also talk to other players from the game.

FAQs on Butterfly Race codes

How many times can you redeem the Butterfly Race codes?

Each code in the game can only be redeemed once. However, players can redeem all the codes on the same day.

When do the Butterfly Race codes expire?

The game creators do not post this information. Hence, most players tend to redeem every new code as soon as it is published.

When are the next Butterfly Race codes coming?

The creators will post new codes when the game receives more likes if the favorite count goes high and more players visit the game. Some creators also post code during a special event like Christmas or Halloween.

