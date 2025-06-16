  • home icon
Button Simulator Mania 2 Codes (June 2025)

By Benny Sagayarajan
Modified Jun 16, 2025 05:39 GMT
Join the game and get free items (Image via Roblox)
You can now redeem all Button Simulator Mania 2 codes to claim a variety of free in-game items. This fun incremental simulator game lets you grow simply by stepping on buttons. As you progress, you can collect artifacts and runes to boost your powers and reach higher scores. With many worlds and paths to explore, your goal is to set new records. Using codes gives you a valuable head start, helping you advance faster and increasing your chances of making it onto the leaderboard.

Bookmark this article to access the latest Roblox codes in Button Simulator Mania 2. We'll keep updating the page whenever new codes for Button Simulator Mania 2 are issued.

All Button Simulator Mania 2 codes (Active)

Start the button-stepping journey (Image via Roblox)
There are several active codes in the game. They have been verified and are listed below.

List of active Button Simulator Mania 2 codes
CodesRewards
VoidWorldFree rewards
GhoulaxAGod700 Passive Tokens
4KLikes
30 Tickets, 50 Crystal Tokens, 50 Passive Tokens and 50 Soul Fragments
EnergyWorld50 Tickets
RNGIsGoingBrrrr
150 Soul Fragments, 150 Passive Tokens, and 150 Crystal Tokens
ShutdownnnAgainn50 Soul Fragments
TreeInFire100 Cropel and 100 UTP
ThanksYallFor1MVisits50 Tickets
AFireBurst100 Fire Bursts
GoFarm111 Corpel
TrialssssGoBrrrr
50 Soul Fragments, 50 Passive Tokens, and 50 Crystal Tokens
Cyber
25 Soul Fragments, 25 Passive Tokens, and 25 Crystal Tokens
TysmFor500kVisits
25 Blue Cash, 25 Crystal Tokens, 25 Passive Tokens, and 25 Tickets
250kVisits10 Crystal Tokens
Forge10 Blue Cash
DungeonUpdate10 Crystal Tokens and 10 Passive Tokens
Update0.55 Crystal Tokens and 10 Passive Tokens
SpaceWorld5 Crystal Tokens and 10 Passive Tokens
SorryForThisNoobyMistake50 Crystal Tokens
BugBugBug10 Crystal Tokens and 25 Passive Tokens
Release1,000 Tokens
BackAfter1Year25 Passive Tokens
FollowDevs5 Crystal Tokens

Inactive Button Simulator Mania 2 codes

Some of the codes have expired, and they are listed below to help you focus only on the active ones and save time.

List of inactive Button Simulator Mania 2 codes
CodesRewards
SorryFarmersFree rewards
FarmUpdateFree rewards
Easter2025Free rewards
EasterShutdownFree rewards
SorryInfLoadingScreenFree rewards
JapaneseFree rewards
TicketsBackFree rewards

How to redeem Button Simulator Mania 2 codes

Redeem your code here (Image via Roblox)
You can follow the steps listed below to redeem codes in the game:

  1. Log in to your Roblox account.
  2. Search for Button Simulator Mania 2 and go to the game's homepage.
  3. Click Play to launch the game and wait for it to fully load.
  4. Once your avatar appears in the common area, look for the ABX icon on the left-hand side of the screen.
  5. Click the ABX icon to open the code redemption window.
  6. Enter a valid code into the input box.
  7. Click the Redeem button to complete the redemption.

A message will appear on the screen showing the rewards credited to your account.

Why are codes important in Button Simulator Mania 2

Codes are important because they give you free Tokens, which are essential for increasing your multiplier and earning more in-game money faster. They can also provide free items and upgrades.

Button Simulator Mania 2 code troubleshooting [How to fix]

Always copy and paste the code to avoid errors, as the code is case-sensitive and may not work if uppercase and lowercase letters are mixed. This also helps prevent typos that can occur when entering codes manually. Make sure to include all special characters and numbers exactly as shown, since they are an essential part of the code.

Where to find the latest codes in Button Simulator Mania 2

Discord link (Image via Discord)
Start by checking the game’s homepage, where new codes are often posted. If you don’t find them there, visit the official Roblox group called Ghoulax Studio's and join to access exclusive codes and rewards.

You can also join the game’s private Discord server to find special codes and connect with other players. Lastly, follow @GhoulaxDev on X.com for the latest codes and game updates.

FAQs on Button Simulator Mania 2 codes

How many times can you redeem the Button Simulator Mania 2 codes?

Each code can be redeemed only once per user and account in the game. If you try to redeem the same code again, an error message will appear on the screen.

When do the codes expire in Button Simulator Mania 2?

The game creators have not specified any expiration dates for the codes, which is a common practice on Roblox.

When are the next Button Simulator Mania 2 codes coming?

New codes are usually released when the game receives an update or reaches a higher like count.

Benny Sagayarajan

Benny is an esports writer at Sportskeeda and exclusively covers Roblox. He holds a degree in psychology from IGNOU. In his spare time, he enjoys calligraphy, reading, traveling, and also volunteers at rehabs and offers free counseling.

