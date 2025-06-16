Button Simulator Mania 2 Codes (June 2025)

You can now redeem all Button Simulator Mania 2 codes to claim a variety of free in-game items. This fun incremental simulator game lets you grow simply by stepping on buttons. As you progress, you can collect artifacts and runes to boost your powers and reach higher scores. With many worlds and paths to explore, your goal is to set new records. Using codes gives you a valuable head start, helping you advance faster and increasing your chances of making it onto the leaderboard.

Bookmark this article to access the latest Roblox codes in Button Simulator Mania 2. We'll keep updating the page whenever new codes for Button Simulator Mania 2 are issued.

All Button Simulator Mania 2 codes (Active)

Start the button-stepping journey (Image via Roblox)

There are several active codes in the game. They have been verified and are listed below.

List of active Button Simulator Mania 2 codes Codes Rewards VoidWorld Free rewards GhoulaxAGod 700 Passive Tokens 4KLikes 30 Tickets, 50 Crystal Tokens, 50 Passive Tokens and 50 Soul Fragments EnergyWorld 50 Tickets RNGIsGoingBrrrr 150 Soul Fragments, 150 Passive Tokens, and 150 Crystal Tokens ShutdownnnAgainn 50 Soul Fragments TreeInFire 100 Cropel and 100 UTP ThanksYallFor1MVisits 50 Tickets AFireBurst 100 Fire Bursts GoFarm 111 Corpel TrialssssGoBrrrr 50 Soul Fragments, 50 Passive Tokens, and 50 Crystal Tokens Cyber 25 Soul Fragments, 25 Passive Tokens, and 25 Crystal Tokens TysmFor500kVisits 25 Blue Cash, 25 Crystal Tokens, 25 Passive Tokens, and 25 Tickets 250kVisits 10 Crystal Tokens Forge 10 Blue Cash DungeonUpdate 10 Crystal Tokens and 10 Passive Tokens Update0.5 5 Crystal Tokens and 10 Passive Tokens SpaceWorld 5 Crystal Tokens and 10 Passive Tokens SorryForThisNoobyMistake 50 Crystal Tokens BugBugBug 10 Crystal Tokens and 25 Passive Tokens Release 1,000 Tokens BackAfter1Year 25 Passive Tokens FollowDevs 5 Crystal Tokens

Inactive Button Simulator Mania 2 codes

Some of the codes have expired, and they are listed below to help you focus only on the active ones and save time.

List of inactive Button Simulator Mania 2 codes Codes Rewards SorryFarmers Free rewards FarmUpdate Free rewards Easter2025 Free rewards EasterShutdown Free rewards SorryInfLoadingScreen Free rewards Japanese Free rewards TicketsBack Free rewards

How to redeem Button Simulator Mania 2 codes

Redeem your code here (Image via Roblox)

You can follow the steps listed below to redeem codes in the game:

Log in to your Roblox account. Search for Button Simulator Mania 2 and go to the game's homepage. Click Play to launch the game and wait for it to fully load. Once your avatar appears in the common area, look for the ABX icon on the left-hand side of the screen. Click the ABX icon to open the code redemption window. Enter a valid code into the input box. Click the Redeem button to complete the redemption.

A message will appear on the screen showing the rewards credited to your account.

Why are codes important in Button Simulator Mania 2

Codes are important because they give you free Tokens, which are essential for increasing your multiplier and earning more in-game money faster. They can also provide free items and upgrades.

Button Simulator Mania 2 code troubleshooting [How to fix]

Always copy and paste the code to avoid errors, as the code is case-sensitive and may not work if uppercase and lowercase letters are mixed. This also helps prevent typos that can occur when entering codes manually. Make sure to include all special characters and numbers exactly as shown, since they are an essential part of the code.

Where to find the latest codes in Button Simulator Mania 2

Discord link (Image via Discord)

Start by checking the game’s homepage, where new codes are often posted. If you don’t find them there, visit the official Roblox group called Ghoulax Studio's and join to access exclusive codes and rewards.

You can also join the game’s private Discord server to find special codes and connect with other players. Lastly, follow @GhoulaxDev on X.com for the latest codes and game updates.

FAQs on Button Simulator Mania 2 codes

How many times can you redeem the Button Simulator Mania 2 codes?

Each code can be redeemed only once per user and account in the game. If you try to redeem the same code again, an error message will appear on the screen.

When do the codes expire in Button Simulator Mania 2?

The game creators have not specified any expiration dates for the codes, which is a common practice on Roblox.

When are the next Button Simulator Mania 2 codes coming?

New codes are usually released when the game receives an update or reaches a higher like count.

