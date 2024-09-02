Car Dealership Tycoon 2B Event: New Update, Limited Shop, and More

Car Dealership Tycoon tasks you with building a vehicle showroom of your own. To commemorate 2 Billion visits, the game has now added a brand-new update with various new and returning elements. Obtain new cars, participate in the new 2B Visits event, and explore the new additions to the Limited Museum in the latest update. This update was added to the experience on August 31, 2024.

Let’s go over everything introduced to Car Dealership Tycoon in the 2B Visits update.

Everything in the 2B Visits Update for Car Dealership Tycoon

2B Visits Event and Weekly Challenge Limited Car

In-game update log (Image via Roblox)

The 2B Visits Event is a limited-time set of two quests that reward you with two unique vehicles. Each quest has a pair of objectives to complete, both of which can be reasonably finished within the event period.

Quest 1 involves completing 20 Drag Races and collecting 100 2B-themed Balloons in Ciro, rewarding you with a Lamborghini Sian FKP 37 upon completion. On the other hand, Quest 2 has you finish 50 laps and drive 400 miles in the Visual RT, giving you the Lamborghini V12 Vision Gran Turismo.

During the event period, you can also add the Weekly Challenge Limited Lamborghini SC20 to your collection. It can be purchased for 9,000 Challenge Stars, $10,000,000, or 599 Robux.

Limited Shop and Museum

Official cover art for the game (Image via Roblox)

The 2B Visits Update includes a Limited Shop as well, marking the return of various fan-favorite vehicles. On top of this, nearly every vehicle in the shop has received an updated model, touching up inaccuracies and making them truer to life. You can obtain the following vehicles from the shop before the event ends on September 14, 2024:

Ferrari F50

Lamborghini Veneno

Maserati MC12

Porsche 911 GT1

SSC Tuatara Striker

SSC Ultimate Aero TT

The Limited Museum has also seen a minor update with the addition of three new platforms. Explore the museum and witness different vehicles that have been a significant part of the game’s history.

