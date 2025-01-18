Car Training v4 Update patch notes

Car Training, the racing simulator where you generate energy with your vehicle to make it faster, recently received a new update. Dubbed the v4 Update, the patch adds a new endgame world, new eggs, secrets, vehicles, and more. This update was implemented into the game on January 17, 2025, bringing along various bug fixes as well.

Here’s a complete overview of the v4 Update for Car Training, giving you a complete picture of what it adds to the experience.

Official patch notes for Car Training v4 Update

The Exclusive Hell Egg (Image via Roblox)

Pet Charms

Merchant (World 2)

Cyber City

Cyber Egg

Car Colouring

Exclusive Hell Egg

2 New Secrets

6 New Treadmills

2 New Cars

2 New Trails

1 New Achievement

Hatching Settings

Balance Changes

Bug Fixes

Breaking down the v4 Update

Official cover art for the game (Image via Roblox)

The v4 Update is an extensive patch that expands upon the foundations of the experience. Its most notable introduction is the Cyber City, an endgame map that can be accessed after completing the Heaven & Hell map.

Unlocking access to the new area requires 100 billion Rebirths, which is four times as many required to open the Heaven & Hell map. Cyber City comes with a brand-new hub area, where you can hatch the new Cyber Egg for powerful Pets. You will also find six new Treadmills on the new map to take your vehicle’s power to the next level.

As you build up energy with your vehicle, you can participate and earn Wins in the area’s race. These Wins can then be used to hatch the aforementioned Cyber Egg, following the pattern set by previous Worlds.

While you train, a new Car Coloring feature lets you alter the colors of your vehicle. Use this feature to make your ride stand out from the others. With the v4 Update, you can gain access to two of the new Secrets, Trails, and Cars. Other additions include a new Achievement, Pet Charms, Hatching Settings, balance changes, and various bug fixes.

Lastly, you can purchase the Exclusive Hell Egg from the in-game Shop. It costs 145 Robux and can also be purchased in bundles of 3 and 10 Eggs, which cost 435 and 1195 Robux, respectively. The grand prize of this premium Egg is the Celestial Enchanted Inferno, an Exclusive unit with a 125,000 Energy multiplier.

FAQs

When did Car Training receive the v4 Update?

The v4 Update was implemented in the game on January 17, 2025.

What is the newest map added to Car Training with the v4 Update?

The newest map introduced with the v4 Update is the Cyber City.

Is Car Training free to play?

Yes, the game can be played for free and doesn’t feature any required Robux purchases.

