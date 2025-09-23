Card Chaos codes (September 2025)

Card Chaos codes provide free rewards in-game. In this fast-paced Roblox title, players create powerful decks, battle other players, and unlock new cards to strengthen their strategies. The game’s dynamic matches and unique card abilities offer an exciting and competitive experience for fans of strategic card combat.
All Card Chaos codes (Active)
Here’s a list of all the active Card Chaos codes you can use to claim free in-game rewards.
Inactive Card Chaos codes
Listed below are all the expired codes in-game.
How to redeem codes in Card Chaos
To get your rewards, follow these simple steps to redeem your codes:
- Log in to your Roblox account as usual.
- Search for Card Chaos and click on the game thumbnail.
- Enter the game and wait for the game to load.
- Press M to open the menu, then click the Shop icon followed by Codes in the pop-up window.
- Enter your code and click the Redeem button to claim your rewards.
A green message will appear in the code input area confirming that the rewards have been added and are now available to use.
Why are codes important in Card Chaos?
Codes in Card Chaos are important because they provide free in-game cash, which can be used to buy upgrades and improve your avatar’s abilities. Currently, all available codes only grant cash.
Card Chaos code troubleshooting [How to fix]
If a code fails to work, check that it is entered exactly as displayed, since codes are case-sensitive. To prevent mistakes, copy the code and paste it directly into the input field.
Where to find the latest codes in Card Chaos?
The latest codes are typically posted on the game's homepage, often in the description section. You can also follow @booderman529 on X or join the game’s private Discord server.
FAQs on Card Chaos codes
What are the latest Card Chaos codes?
The latest Card Chaos codes are "BASICQOL," which grants 2,500 cash, and "NINETYFIVE," which gives an additional 1,650 cash.
When do the codes expire in Card Chaos?
Card Chaos codes do not have officially announced expiration dates. To ensure you don’t miss any rewards, redeem them as soon as they are released.
When are the next codes coming?
The next Card Chaos code will be released when the game reaches 11,000 likes.
