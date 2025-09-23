  • home icon
Card Chaos codes (September 2025)

By Benny Sagayarajan
Published Sep 23, 2025 00:36 GMT
Grab free rewards (Image via Roblox)
Get more free cash (Image via Roblox)

Card Chaos codes provide free rewards in-game. In this fast-paced Roblox title, players create powerful decks, battle other players, and unlock new cards to strengthen their strategies. The game’s dynamic matches and unique card abilities offer an exciting and competitive experience for fans of strategic card combat.

Bookmark this article to access the latest Roblox codes in Card Chaos. We'll keep updating the page whenever new codes for Card Chaos are issued.

All Card Chaos codes (Active)

Free items in-game (Image via Roblox)
Free items in-game (Image via Roblox)

Here’s a list of all the active Card Chaos codes you can use to claim free in-game rewards.

also-read-trending Trending
List of active Card Chaos codes
CodesRewards
DESTROYKILO2000 Cash
NINETYFIVE2000 Cash
EIGHTEE1650 Cash
BASICQOL2500 Cash
DANGIT3500 Cash
SIXSEVENNNN2000 Cash
MORECARDS2600 Cash
FOU1700 Cash
GIMMEFIVE1700 Cash
BIGTHREE1600 Cash
TWENTYFIVEEE2000 Cash
TWOTHOUSAND2000 Cash
Inactive Card Chaos codes

Listed below are all the expired codes in-game.

List of inactive Card Chaos codes
CodesRewards
1-8002000 Cash
APOLOGIESMIGRATION1700 Cash
CRAZYEIGHT1200 Cash
FINALLYRELEASE1200 Cash
FIVEE1200 Cash
FORGIVEME?3300 Cash
HUNIDLIKES1200 Cash
KILOSUCKS1650 Cash
NEWMEMBER600 Cash
ONEFITTY1500 Cash
SIXTYLIKES1200 Cash
SMOOTH1500 Cash
SORRYMIGRATE1300 Cash
thirteen1500 Cash
WELCOMECONSOLE2300 Cash
wowCCU2500 Cash
Also check: Latest Roblox username ideas for new players

How to redeem codes in Card Chaos

Redeem the code here (Image via Roblox)
Redeem the code here (Image via Roblox)

To get your rewards, follow these simple steps to redeem your codes:

  1. Log in to your Roblox account as usual.
  2. Search for Card Chaos and click on the game thumbnail.
  3. Enter the game and wait for the game to load.
  4. Press M to open the menu, then click the Shop icon followed by Codes in the pop-up window.
  5. Enter your code and click the Redeem button to claim your rewards.

A green message will appear in the code input area confirming that the rewards have been added and are now available to use.

Why are codes important in Card Chaos?

Codes in Card Chaos are important because they provide free in-game cash, which can be used to buy upgrades and improve your avatar’s abilities. Currently, all available codes only grant cash.

Card Chaos code troubleshooting [How to fix]

If a code fails to work, check that it is entered exactly as displayed, since codes are case-sensitive. To prevent mistakes, copy the code and paste it directly into the input field.

Where to find the latest codes in Card Chaos?

Discord link (Image via Discord)
Discord link (Image via Discord)

The latest codes are typically posted on the game's homepage, often in the description section. You can also follow @booderman529 on X or join the game’s private Discord server.

FAQs on Card Chaos codes

What are the latest Card Chaos codes?

The latest Card Chaos codes are "BASICQOL," which grants 2,500 cash, and "NINETYFIVE," which gives an additional 1,650 cash.

When do the codes expire in Card Chaos?

Card Chaos codes do not have officially announced expiration dates. To ensure you don’t miss any rewards, redeem them as soon as they are released.

When are the next codes coming?

The next Card Chaos code will be released when the game reaches 11,000 likes.

