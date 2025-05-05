Carrot Rod in Fisch: Location, price, and best enchantment

If you are looking to make money quickly in Fisch, then the Carrot Rod is a must-have tool. It is available to purchase in the Second Sea, specifically on Lushgrove Island. Once you are on the said island, you must complete a small quest to get the Carrot Rod. This quest can be started by speaking with an NPC named Carrot Bany.

Ad

This guide explains how to complete the Carrot Bany quest and acquire the Carrot Rod in Fisch. Moreover, we have also provided the best enchantment for this rod, so you can enhance its capabilities for the best results.

How to get the Carrot Rod in Fisch (location and price)

The Carrot Garden gate (Image via Roblox |/ YouTube/@ItzVexo)

To get the Carrot Rod, you must first complete the quest given by the Carrot Bany NPC found in the Second Sea, on Lushgrove Island. If you have a GPS device, you can locate this NPC on the coordinates XYZ: 1310, 130, -945. Next to this character is a big tree with a gate protected by a password. To open this tree gate, you must give him a password.

Ad

Trending

The password to the gate is found on a note attached to a tree found on Lushgrove Island — it is attached to another tree. You can find it on the coordinates XYZ: 1505, 165, -665. Upon collecting the note, head back and talk to Carrot Bany to open the gate. Once the gate has opened, jump inside the tree to teleport to the Carrot Garden area.

The Carrot Garden (Image via Roblox)

Inside this area, you will find the Carrot Rod next to the pool. From there, you can purchase the rod for a total of 75,000E$.

Ad

Carrot Rod stats and best enchantment in Fisch

These are the stats possessed by the Carrot Rod in this Roblox title:

Lure Speed: 85%

Luck: 125%

Control: 0.15

Resilience: 25%

Weight carrying capacity: 10000 kg

As mentioned, the Carrot Rod is good for making money in this experience. It has a 5% chance of mutating fish with the Carrot Mutation. Moreover, the Carrot Mutation increases the selling value of a fish by eight times.

Ad

Best enchantment for the Carrot Rod

The Carrot Rod does not lack anything at the time of writing. However, you can still boost some of its stats to make it the best rod. You can use the Controlled Enchantment to increase your rod's stat by +0.15 points. This will help you reel in the heaviest fish with ease.

Additionally, opt for the Invincible Enchantment, as it will allow you to fish in dangerous locations like the Roslit Volcano and Brine Pool.

Ad

Also check: Roblox Fisch codes

FAQs

How much does the Carrot Rod cost in Fisch?

You can purchase the Carrot Rod for 75,000E$.

Where is the Carrot Garden located in Fisch?

The Carrot Garden is located inside a tree guarded by Carrot Bany on Lushgrove Island.

Is the Carrot Rod worth it in Fisch?

The Carrot Rod is worthwhile, as it has a 5% chance of giving you the Carrot Mutation.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aniket Aniket is a Roblox writer at Sportskeeda. Not only has he been a gamer all his life, but so have most of his family members. So, choosing to write about games was a natural choice. It lets him craft engaging and insightful content for like-minded gaming enthusiasts around the world.



With this deep passion for gaming and an eye for the latest trends in the Roblox universe, Aniket aims to deliver articles that inform, entertain, and educate. While pursuing a Bachelor's Degree in Commerce, Aniket also managed to gather two years of content writing experience focusing on video games of all genres.



When not immersed in the virtual world of Roblox, Aniket enjoys exploring story-based titles like Red Dead Redemption 2 and Batman: Arkham Knight. In the real world, he likes to dabble in music and cricket. Know More

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2024