Ahoy, fellow adventurers! If you've been playing Roblox Blox Fruits for a while, you would have probably heard of the enigmatic Castle of the Sea. This mystical island-castle combo, introduced in Update 15, holds a treasure trove of challenges and rewards for daring pirates.

In this article, we will be taking a deep dive into Blox Fruits' Castle of the Sea.

All you need to know about the Castle of the Sea in Roblox Blox Fruits

Getting to the Castle of the Sea in Roblox Blox Fruits

It takes a lot of work to get to the Castle of the Sea, but the reward you get afterward is well worth your effort. You can use the Portals on Hydra Island and The Mansion to get there, or you can sail through the dock, but this isn't recommended because it will take up a lot of your time.

Now, to go from Hydra Island to another location, you can take the most direct route north from the Boat Dealer's side (the main one). If you have the Buddha, Light, Portal, or any other tool, you can go ahead and use it.

Raids in the Third Sea in Roblox Blox Fruits

There are both hard and easy raids in the Third Sea, each with its own set of challenges. You can get in by completing their quests and paying the price in Blox Fruits or money. Similar to the Second Sea, the Mysterious Scientist should be there who sells and buys microchips.

Now, you have to get ready for a noise every hour and fifteen minutes, because you'll see a loud message that says Pirates have been spotted approaching the castle! The next message to appear on your screen will say The pirates are raiding Castle of the Sea!

A lot of Galley Pirates and Galley Captains from the Second Sea will attack the castle, and you've to be careful because these pirates and captains are stronger and pack a punch.

The last enemy you fight will be a tanky one, which has a huge amount of health. If you strike the last blow, you'll get a Blox Fruit and some Fragments. And if the pirates are too strong and you can't get rid of them in time, there is no harm as a message saying The pirates have stopped raiding, will pop up on your screen once you leave the vicinity and maintain a safe distance.

Summoning Rip_Indra on the Castle of the Sea in Roblox Blox Fruits

Here are the steps you'd need to follow if you want to face the formidable Rip_Indra:

On the island, there are three Aura buttons . Each one is marked with a different Aura color: Winter Sky, Pure Red, and Snow White. You won't need to have your Aura on for this, but you will need the right colors. To avoid switching colors too often, you might want to use Light, Portal, or rally your teammates.

. Each one is marked with a different Aura color: Winter Sky, Pure Red, and Snow White. You won't need to have your Aura on for this, but you will need the right colors. To avoid switching colors too often, you might want to use Light, Portal, or rally your teammates. Find an Elite Hunter and agree to help them beat an Elite Boss who is holding the coveted God's Chalice. You can also find this valuable item in random chests or, with a small chance, in The Gravestone NPC .

and agree to help them beat an Elite Boss who is holding the coveted God's Chalice. You can also find this valuable item in random chests or, with a small chance, in . Go back to the Castle of the Sea and put the God's Chalice on the pedestal behind the Elite Hunter. Watch as the terrifying Rip_Indra appears, covering the island in a creepy fog and giving it the new name Battle of the Gods.

Fun facts about the Castle of the Sea in Roblox Blox Fruits

Here are some cool pieces of trivia on the Castle of the Sea:

Behind the castle, a stone statue hides the mastermind behind Blox Fruits - mygame43/red_game43 . Who then reveals that the battle with Rip_Indra resulted in his entrapment within this stone mental prison .

. Who then reveals that the battle with Rip_Indra resulted in his entrapment within this stone . Engaging in conversation with him unravels the history between him and Rip_Indra, guiding you toward the Great Tree and embarking on the Race Awakening quest.

