Catch and Feed a Brainrot: A beginner's guide

Catch and Feed a Brainrot is about collecting different units and feeding them fruits to evolve them. These units, known as Brainrots, can be caught using the lasso tool and battled in a way reminiscent of a clicker-style experience. Once you defeat it, it will be added to your collection, after which you can nurture it to passively earn Cash.

Here’s how you can get started with Catch and Feed a Brainrot.

Getting started with Catch and Feed a Brainrot

Overview

Official cover art for the game (Image via Roblox)

Catch and Feed a Brainrot has a simple gameplay loop. First, you must catch one of the units moving past your lot using the lasso. Equip the lasso using the 1 Key on your keyboard and walk to the desired character. Then, press and hold E to start a battle, where you must repeatedly click until the bar at the bottom is full.

After that, bring the caught character to an empty lot to start earning money passively. Now, you can start feeding it fruits from the farm or the machine, both of which can be upgraded using the Cash earned from the Brainrots. Feeding your units grants them XP, and upon crossing certain XP thresholds, they evolve into better versions of themselves.

Aim to collect the rarest Brainrots and become the richest person on the server in this Roblox experience..

Controls

In-game titles (Image via Roblox)

The controls of this experience are largely the same as the default keybindings, making them easy to understand. These include the following keybindings:

Movement: W, S, A, D

Equip Tool / Fruit: Number keys 1-0

Interact: E / Left Mouse Button

Gameplay features

Gameplay still (Image via Roblox)

Unit collection: The primary objective of the game is to maximize your income, which is a straightforward process. You simply need to catch the unit of the highest rarity for your income to skyrocket. These characters are segregated into Common, Uncommon, Rare, Epic, and Legendary rarities, with a Secret tier soon to be added.

The primary objective of the game is to maximize your income, which is a straightforward process. You simply need to catch the unit of the highest rarity for your income to skyrocket. These characters are segregated into Common, Uncommon, Rare, Epic, and Legendary rarities, with a Secret tier soon to be added. Improving your income: The most direct way to improve your income is through your Brainrots. As you continue to level them up, you will earn more Cash, which can be collected through the pressure plates next to their podiums. You can also sell your surplus characters for some extra Cash, though this is not always the most practical option. Note that your units will continue to earn money even when you’re offline.

The most direct way to improve your income is through your Brainrots. As you continue to level them up, you will earn more Cash, which can be collected through the pressure plates next to their podiums. You can also sell your surplus characters for some extra Cash, though this is not always the most practical option. Note that your units will continue to earn money even when you’re offline. Farming elements: To feed your units, you need fruits, and for fruits, you need a farm. The Farm is an unlockable element that grows random fruits every few seconds. You can harvest its produce for later use or feed your units immediately for XP. Like the Brainrots, the Farm continues to produce new fruits even when you’re offline.

To feed your units, you need fruits, and for fruits, you need a farm. The Farm is an unlockable element that grows random fruits every few seconds. You can harvest its produce for later use or feed your units immediately for XP. Like the Brainrots, the Farm continues to produce new fruits even when you’re offline. Lasso: The Lasso is the tool you need to catch Brainrots. At the beginning of the game, you will only be able to catch Common units with it. You can slowly remove its limitations by upgrading it with Cash; through ample upgrades, it becomes capable of snagging even the rarest of characters.

The Lasso is the tool you need to catch Brainrots. At the beginning of the game, you will only be able to catch Common units with it. You can slowly remove its limitations by upgrading it with Cash; through ample upgrades, it becomes capable of snagging even the rarest of characters. Plot Expansion: You can unlock additional slots for your units using Cash once you’re ready to make new additions to your collection. Furthermore, you can add various equipment, like the Golden Sprinkler, to improve both your units and the Farm. Each of these elements can be leveled up with Cash, which ties your income to every aspect of the game.

You can unlock additional slots for your units using Cash once you’re ready to make new additions to your collection. Furthermore, you can add various equipment, like the Golden Sprinkler, to improve both your units and the Farm. Each of these elements can be leveled up with Cash, which ties your income to every aspect of the game. Premium elements: There are several products available in the shop that can help you speed up your progress in the game. These are exclusively premium, requiring you to spend Robux in exchange for these boosts. The shop includes limited-time boosters, Cash bundles, game passes, and stat-boosting Relics.

FAQs

What is Catch and Feed a Brainrot about?

Catch and Feed a Brainrot is about collecting units by catching them from the passage and feeding them fruits to trigger an evolution.

Is Catch and Feed a Brainrot available for free?

Yes, the game is free to play, with the premium elements being entirely optional.

How to upgrade the Lasso in Catch and Feed a Brainrot

The Lasso can be upgraded with Cash by interacting with the board next to the Sell station.

