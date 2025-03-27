Celestial Ascension codes (March 2025)

Roblox Celestial Ascension codes offer free Aptitude Spins to help you increase your Qi multiplier. In this Roblox action RPG experience, you need to collect Qi by meditating and subsequently use breakthroughs to improve your character. Pressing 'C' on your keyboard increases your Qi, whereas the 'B' key is used for breakthroughs.

The process of continuous meditations and breakthroughs to become the strongest can be time-consuming. Fortunately, you can fast-forward your progress by redeeming the active codes for Celestial Ascension and gaining better Qi multipliers.

Active Celestial Ascension codes

Celestial Ascension promo codes are valid for a limited time, so you must redeem them quickly to not miss out on any rewards. Here are the active codes for the Roblox game:

List of active codes in Celestial Ascension Code Rewards UPDATE 50! 10 Aptitude Spins UPDATE 49! 10 Aptitude Spins Mimo 25 Aptitude Spins UpdateWeapon 15 Aptitude Spins OMG 20 Aptitude Spins PandaPanda 5 Aptitude Spins 1MVISITS 10 Aptitude Spins LuckyDay 15 Aptitude Spins SummerBreak 10 Aptitude Spins EventSword 10 Aptitude Spins BigUpdatePart2 10 Aptitude Spins ExpansionUpgrades!!! 35 Aptitude Spins GiveMeSpins 10 Aptitude Spins Trap 10 Aptitude Spins ermwhatthescallop 15 Aptitude Spins Katana 15 Aptitude Spins sowwy4delay 25 Aptitude Spins UPDATEUPDATEUPDATE 15 Aptitude Spins DungeonsYAY! 25 Aptitude Spins GREATSWORD! 5 Aptitude Spins SwordSecret101 10 Aptitude Spins BuggFixes 5 Aptitude Spins hello 5 Aptitude Spins

Expired Celestial Ascension codes

The following Celestial Ascension codes have expired:

List of inactive codes in Celestial Ascension Code Rewards B1gUpdate Free rewards Maj0rBUGFixes Free rewards FreeLeaf Free rewards

How to redeem Roblox Celestial Ascension codes

Follow these steps to redeem active codes in Celestial Ascension:

Open Celestial Ascension on Roblox.

Click the Settings tab on the left side of the screen.

tab on the left side of the screen. Type or paste an active code in the Enter code here text field at the bottom of the menu.

text field at the bottom of the menu. Click the Enter option to submit.

If you do everything correctly, the "Code redeemed successfully" message will appear in the text box.

Celestial Ascension codes and their importance

Hundreds of Spins can be obtained from the latest Celestial Ascension gift codes. By using them, you can try to increase your Qi multiplier, given that 1 Aptitude is equal to 1x Qi in the Roblox game. The odds of getting the lowest multipliers, which range from one to six, are 65%, whereas the odds of getting the highest Qi multiplier are at 0.0001%.

Celestial Ascension code troubleshooting [how to fix]

Like most Roblox promo codes, the ones for Celestial Ascension are case-sensitive. It is advised to copy and paste the active codes in the redemption box because it is a better alternative to using manual inputs. Often, players use incorrect letter casing and make typos that result in the "invalid code!" error.

Where to find new Celestial Ascension codes

You can keep yourself updated about the newest codes for Celestial Ascension by joining the Mimo's Studio Roblox community. The freebies are also announced in the game's Discord server, but the link shared by the developer has expired. Thus, you can visit the Celestial Ascension Trello board to learn about the title and regularly check the Discord section for an updated link.

FAQs on Celestial Ascension codes

Why are gift codes useful in Roblox Celestial Ascension?

Players can get free Aptitude Spins by redeeming codes for Celestial Ascension.

How many times can a code be redeemed in Celestial Ascension?

In Celestial Ascension, a code can be redeemed only once by an account.

When will new codes arrive for Celestial Ascension?

Developer Mimo's Studio typically drops new codes after updating the game and to celebrate milestones.

