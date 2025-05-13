Chicken Jockey: A beginner's guide

Chicken Jockey is a cooperative multiplayer experience where two players must join forces as chicken and human to clear platformer courses. One player plays the role of the chicken and is responsible for manoeuvring the map, while the other plays the human. As a human, the Robloxian must place blocks and make a path ahead for the chicken to cross.

This guide provides a brief introduction to the core gameplay systems of Chicken Jockey to help you get started with the experience.

Getting started with Chicken Jockey

Overview

Chicken Jockey is exclusively a two-player title, where the two participants are required to play with each other to reach the next checkpoint. The choice of playing as a chicken or a human is left to the players; the chicken controls the movement, while the human rides it. Neither can complete the course without the other, so cooperation is mandatory.

The obstacle course features wide chasms that only the chicken can cross, along with glowing areas where the human can place blocks. This gives each player a dedicated role that they must fulfil to progress through the area. The objective is to move from one checkpoint to the next until both players reach the end of the game.

Whether you play as the chicken or the human, the idea is to keep each other alive so that both reach the end of the levels easily.

Controls

Gameplay still (Image via Roblox)

Movement: W, S, A, D

W, S, A, D Jump: Spacebar

Spacebar Dismount: Spacebar (Human only)

Spacebar (Human only) Mount: E (Human only)

E (Human only) Place Blocks: Left Mouse Button (Human only)

Gameplay mechanics

In-game shop (Image via Roblox)

Cooperative platformer title: The game is designed with cooperation in mind, requiring both players to work with each other to complete it. The human player can select the starting checkpoint, while the chicken player decides the momentum of their progress.

The game is designed with cooperation in mind, requiring both players to work with each other to complete it. The human player can select the starting checkpoint, while the chicken player decides the momentum of their progress. Level progression: The chicken controls the navigation, taking the human player from one point to the next with near-complete autonomy. The human factors in areas with massive gaps the chicken cannot cross without a bridge being built. Similarly, the humans’ jumping distance is extremely low, and they cannot clear standard gaps on their own. As such, they must work with each other as they progress through the level.

The chicken controls the navigation, taking the human player from one point to the next with near-complete autonomy. The human factors in areas with massive gaps the chicken cannot cross without a bridge being built. Similarly, the humans’ jumping distance is extremely low, and they cannot clear standard gaps on their own. As such, they must work with each other as they progress through the level. Checkpoints: Checkpoints act as safety nets where players can respawn after falling to their deaths or quitting. Since death results in a return to lobby (provided the players don’t choose the premium Revive option), Checkpoints let them resume where they left the level off.

Checkpoints act as safety nets where players can respawn after falling to their deaths or quitting. Since death results in a return to lobby (provided the players don’t choose the premium Revive option), Checkpoints let them resume where they left the level off. Chickens and cosmetics: You can alter your chicken's appearance by purchasing the skins from the in-game store. They can be bought using Wins earned through completing the game or Robux. These are purely cosmetic and don’t alter the chicken’s in-game performance.

You can alter your chicken's appearance by purchasing the skins from the in-game store. They can be bought using Wins earned through completing the game or Robux. These are purely cosmetic and don’t alter the chicken’s in-game performance. Premium features: The in-game shop includes cosmetics, boosters, revives, skins, and more, all of which can be bought with Robux. These items can enhance your gameplay experience visually or through tangible gameplay alterations, depending on the chosen product.

FAQs

What is Chicken Jockey about?

Chicken Jockey requires you and another player to team up and finish a platformer course as a chicken and a human.

Is Chicken Jockey accessible for free?

Yes, its fundamental mechanics are available for free, with only cosmetics and optional gameplay features locked behind a paywall.

Does Chicken Jockey feature cosmetics?

Yes, you can purchase cosmetic alterations for the chicken and the human in this Roblox experience.

