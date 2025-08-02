Climb and Jump Tower Angel and Devil Jump Pals guide

Climb and Jump Tower introduced two new Jump Pals with the Angels vs Demons event: the Angel and the Devil. These Jump Pals fit the theme of the event perfectly, representing the two teams that are the focal point of the competition. That said, these companions are not restricted to either team, and they can be equipped by any player without restrictions.

Ad

Here’s a quick look at both Jump Pals in Climb and Jump Tower, exploring their stat bonuses, as well as their acquisition methods.

About the Angel Jump Pal in Climb and Jump Tower

The Angels vs Demons event shop (Image via Roblox)

The Mysterious Angel is a Jump Pal that can be obtained from the Angels vs Demons event shop. You can buy it for 1,200 Eclipse Tokens, which makes it the most expensive item in the shop. The companion will remain available for all players to buy until the end of the event, which is set to expire on August 15, 2025.

Ad

Trending

This Jump Pal boosts Money and Luck by 10% when equipped, making it a great fit for the Angels vs Demons event. You will earn money at a faster rate, allowing you to purchase upgrades more often. Consequently, you will become more efficient at reaching the top of the tower and earning Wins and Eclipse Tokens.

If your objective is to clear out the event shop, starting your purchasing spree with the Angel Jump Pal is a great way to approach it.

Ad

About the Devil Jump Pal

The Lucky Box (Image via Roblox)

The Immortal Devil is the demonic counterpart to the Angel Jump Pal, being exclusive to the Lucky Box. When opened, the Lucky Box gives you a random prize from a pool of six possible rewards. Each prize has an assigned pull rate, and the Devil has a 0.5% chance of showing up as your reward.

Ad

You can open up to three Lucky Boxes each day using Eclipse Tokens. If you’re willing to spend Robux on the crate, you can do so in batches of one and 10, priced at 39 and 299 Robux, respectively.

The Devil offers bonuses for the Speed and Wins stats, increasing both by a massive 16%. This buff is perfect for late-game players who wish to optimize their ascension to the top of the event tower and score as many Wins as possible. The effects of these boosts are more immediately apparent, making the Devil the more desirable option over the Angel Jump Pal.

Ad

Also read: Unique Roblox username ideas for new players

FAQs

How can I get the Angel Jump Pal in Climb and Jump Tower?

The Angel Jump Pal can be purchased from the Angels vs Demons event shop for 1,200 Eclipse Tokens.

What bonuses does the Angel Jump Pal offer in Climb and Jump Tower?

The Angel Jump Pal applies a 10% boost to your Money and Luck stats.

Which stats does the Devil Jump Pal boost in Climb and Jump Tower?

The Devil Jump Pal boosts the Speed and Wins stats by 16% each.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Swapnil Joshi Swapnil Joshi studied Art and Animation at Arena Animation, after which he chose to pursue a career as a full-time writer. He has published three novels in collaboration with Notion Press, which further motivated him to pursue his writing career. Having served 18 months at Writer Shark, Swapnil now contributes as a Roblox writer at Sportskeeda, with a focus on guides.



As such, he turns to both official sources as well as specialist websites and forums to root out any false positives while checking for relevant on-topic information.



Among his inspirations, he includes Washington Post's Gene Park for being a reliable source of information and a voice of reason within the industry, and Maximilian DOOD for his mature approach to topics.



While Swapnil is open to all gaming genres, he prefers titles that prioritize story and immersion, narrowing down the favored games to RPGs like Baldur's Gate 3, Dragon's Dogma 2, and Fallout: New Vegas.



Swapnil enjoys writing novels in his spare time. He is now set to publish three more novels while simultaneously working on two additional ones. Know More

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2025