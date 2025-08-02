Climb and Jump Tower Angels vs Demons guide

Climb and Jump Tower recently started the Angels vs Demons event, a competitive event where players participate to earn the most Wins for their teams. The event randomly assigns either the Angel or the Demon team to all players and has them climb the special tower to earn rewards. Robloxians will receive an exclusive Wing set if they belong to the winning team.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Angels vs Demons event in Climb and Jump Tower.

Everything you need to know about the Angels vs Demons event in Climb and Jump Tower

Overview

Being sorted into the Demons team (Image via Roblox)

Upon logging into the game for the first time during the Angels vs Demons event, you will be randomly assigned to one of the two titular teams. Being sorted into the Angels team gives you an angelic halo, while being grouped with the Demons grants you a pair of devil horns. These are cosmetic changes exclusive to the event world that don’t impact gameplay at all.

The Angels vs Demons event is accessible to anyone who has unlocked World 2. Simply head over to the teleporter and interact with it to spawn on the event world. Here, you can climb a special event-specific tower that is separate from the progression of the main game. You don’t have access to any of your Pets or Wings from the base game.

The purpose of this reset is to even the playing field for all players. That way, newer players won’t lag severely while late-game Robloxians zoom past every challenge posed by this event.

Every time you reach the top of the event tower, you will earn Eclipse Tokens, the main event currency, and add one Win to the team’s score. You will also get Coins for the simple act of climbing the tower and jumping off at any point.

The team that scores the highest number of Wins will be deemed the winner of the event. Each member of the winning team will receive the special Angel and Demon Wing.

Note that this is a limited-time event set to expire on August 15, 2025. So, be sure to get all the featured prizes before they go away permanently.

Eclipse Tokens

Eclipse Token shop (Image via Roblox)

Eclipse Tokens can be used to buy special boosts, while Coins are the primary currency for purchasing Wings and Pets. Unlock all the special Wings to improve your tower completion speed and maximize the amount of Tokens you earn.

These Tokens can also be purchased in Robux bundles or obtained through playtime rewards. You can check the Eclipse Token bundle prices below:

100 Eclipse Tokens: 19 Robux

19 Robux 1,200 Eclipse Tokens: 199 Robux

199 Robux 2,400 Eclipse Tokens: 399 Robux

Featured prizes

The event world (Image via Roblox)

Here are all the featured prizes available through the event shop:

Mysterious Angel Jump Pal: 1,200 Eclipse Tokens

1,200 Eclipse Tokens Secret Devil Pet: 900 Eclipse Tokens

900 Eclipse Tokens Super Money Boost (up to 5): 450 Eclipse Tokens

450 Eclipse Tokens Heaven Souvenir Box: 100 Eclipse Tokens

100 Eclipse Tokens Hell Souvenir Box: 100 Eclipse Tokens

100 Eclipse Tokens Money Boost (up to 30): 30 Eclipse Tokens

30 Eclipse Tokens Speed Boost (up to 30): 30 Eclipse Tokens

30 Eclipse Tokens Mysterious Angel Pet: 15 Eclipse Tokens

You can also get these items from the Lucky Box:

Immortal Devil Jump Pal

Secret Devil Pet

Hell Souvenir Box

Heaven Souvenir Box

Secret Luck Boost

Money Boost

The Lucky Box can be opened repeatedly using Eclipse Tokens or Robux.

FAQs

When did the Climb and Jump Tower Angels vs Demons event begin?

The Angels vs Demons event started on August 1, 2025.

When will the Climb and Jump Tower Angels vs Demons event end?

The Climb and Jump Tower Angels vs Demons event is set to end on August 15, 2025.

How can I get Eclipse Tokens in Climb and Jump Tower Angels vs Demons event?

Eclipse Tokens can be obtained by reaching the top of the Angels vs Demons event tower.

