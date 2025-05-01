Climb and Jump Tower: Big Ben Tower guide

The Big Ben Tower in Climb and Jump Tower is the fourth World that can be unlocked after completing the Oriental Pearl Tower. This World was added to the experience alongside the aforementioned Oriental Pearl Tower and the Giant Obelisk Tower. You can take your climbing speed to new heights and receive higher multipliers via Pets than the prior Worlds while you get to the top of Big Ben.

Let’s go over the progression of the Big Ben Tower in Climb and Jump Tower.

Breaking down the Big Ben Tower in Climb and Jump Tower

Progression

Gameplay still (Image via Roblox)

Big Ben is the second most challenging World currently in the game, requiring you to collect some of the best Wings and Pets available. Based on the iconic structure of the same name in London, this Tower will prove to be a formidable challenge to any mid-game player. The Tower can be unlocked from the Teleport menu, which can be opened by interacting with the Bus. You need 600 Wins to gain access to this World.

Climbing Big Ben can be quite lengthy, which is also applicable to the initial parts of climbing each Tower. This takes the gameplay loop of climb-jump-purchase, where you reach the highest point on the Tower that you can before leaping off.

Since the heights of each Tower remain identical at 15 kilometers, your climbing speed is cut down drastically in each subsequent World. To compensate for this, you must earn Coins in the billions and unlock every Wing that you can with the amount afforded by this World.

The objective of this World is to reach the top of the Tower and collect 4,000 Wins to unlock the following Tower, the Giant Obelisk Tower.

Best Wings for Big Ben

Freefalling from the top of the tower (Image via Roblox)

The best starter Wing for this World is the BackHands or BlackRedAccessory, which is likely the final Wing you unlock in the previous World. As you progress through the World, you will eventually unlock Outstretched Angel Wings, which will serve as the best starter Wing for the Giant Obelisk Tower.

FAQs

How to unlock Big Ben Tower in Climb and Jump Tower

Big Ben can be unlocked for 600 Wins by interacting with the Bus in the overworld.

What is the best set of Wings for Big Ben in Climb and Jump Tower?

The best Wings for climbing Big Ben is the Outstretched Angel Wings.

What is Climb and Jump Tower about?

This game has you repeatedly climb and jump off a tower to collect Coins, unlock Wings, and get Pets to reach the top and obtain Wins.

