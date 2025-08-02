Climb and Jump Tower Lucky Box guide

With the Climb and Jump Tower Angels vs Demons event, the game has introduced the brand-new Lucky Box. This item can be opened to receive a random reward from its preset pool of prizes. It works similarly to crates featured in simulation-style games, as the item you get is largely determined by RNG.

Here’s how the Lucky Box works in Climb and Jump Tower.

Breaking down the Lucky Box in Climb and Jump Tower

Overview

The Lucky Box (Image via Roblox)

The Lucky Box is the featured crate system of the Angels vs Demons event, accessed from the Angels vs Demons event splash in the main game. Oddly enough, the Lucky Box and the event shop cannot be accessed from within the Angels vs Demons event world.

It was added as part of the events' reward system, being available to all players in free and premium options. You can open it using Eclipse Tokens or circumvent the need to grind for the Tokens and use Robux instead.

This crate includes a pool of six unique rewards that can be obtained multiple times. Each item featured in the pool has been assigned a distinct acquisition chance, which determines how often you will see it appear when opening a box. So, you can end up with multiple copies of a low-rarity item while pursuing a high-rarity reward.

The Lucky Box can be opened up to three times every day for 50 Eclipse Tokens. After that, it will cost you 39 Robux to open it once or 299 Robux to do so 10 times. Note that it is available for as long as the Angels vs Demons event is active, which is scheduled to end on August 15, 2025.

Featured rewards

Angels vs Demons event splash screen (Image via Roblox)

The following items are included in the pool of featured rewards for the Lucky Box:

Immortal Devil Jump Pal: 0.5% pull chance

0.5% pull chance Secret Devil Pet: 2% pull chance

2% pull chance Hell Souvenir Box: 11.25% pull chance

11.25% pull chance Heaven Souvenir Box: 11.25% pull chance

11.25% pull chance Secret Luck Potion: 35% pull chance

35% pull chance Money Boost: 40% pull chance

The Lucky Box currently does not feature a pity system that guarantees specific freebies after opening it a certain number of times. Since getting the desired prize is completely RNG-reliant, there is no real way of receiving it other than trying your luck.

FAQs

Where is the Lucky Box menu located in Climb and Jump Tower?

While in any main game world, use the Angels vs Demons Event banner at the top right to access the Lucky Box menu.

How to open the Lucky Box in Climb and Jump Tower

The Lucky Box can be opened thrice per day using 50 Eclipse Tokens or infinitely using Robux.

How long will the Lucky Box remain available in Climb and Jump Tower?

The Lucky Box will be available for you to open until August 15, 2025.

