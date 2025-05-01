Climb and Jump Tower: Oriental Pearl Tower guide

Climb and Jump Tower has you climb various architectural monuments from around the globe to earn Wins and gain access to new areas. The Oriental Pearl Tower is the third World in this experience, bringing you to Shanghai, China, after completing your climbing session in New York. There is a brand-new structure to climb, new Pets to discover, better Wings to equip, and a higher amount of Wins to earn in this World.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Oriental Pearl Tower in Climb and Jump Tower.

Oriental Pearl Tower progression in Climb and Jump Tower

Overview

Gameplay still (Image via Roblox)

The Oriental Pearl Tower is based on a real-world location of the same name in Shanghai, China. This World can be unlocked by amassing 100 Wins, requiring you to get the best setup possible while climbing the New York Tower. You can access and unlock the World from the Teleport option in the hub area.

The overall pace of progression is largely the same as the previous Worlds; you must equip the best Wing and make the climb. Use the Auto-Climb feature to make the climb without having to continuously hold the W key throughout your journey. Once your climbing speed plateaus, jump off to get back to the bottom and cash in your progress as Coins.

You can use these Coins on the brand-new World-exclusive Eggs for unique Pets that amplify your Coin multiplier. Alternatively, you can opt to purchase a new set of Wings that offer a higher climbing speed. You must balance these upgrades fairly evenly to keep the climb speed relatively even.

Reach the end to amass Wins in this World. Each time you get to the top, you will earn Wins for your efforts. You can then use 600 Wins to unlock the following World: the Big Ben in London, UK.

Best Wings for Oriental Pearl Tower

Selection of Wings (Image via Roblox)

The more you progress in this experience, the more elaborate and exotic the Wings and Pets become. Since the Oriental Pearl Tower is the third World in the game, the costs of both skyrocket compared to the previous World.

You can make use of the Angel Wings to get started with the climb in this area, but you will need to upgrade quickly. The speed of the climb will be quite low early on. So, you must balance your Pet and Wing upgrades accordingly.

Close to the end of the Win grind for this tower, you will likely have enough resources to purchase the BackHands Wings. This is where your Coin earnings will plateau, and you will likely not have enough to purchase the following set of Wings. When this happens, it's time to amass 600 Wins and move on to the next World: Big Ben, London, UK.

FAQs

How to unlock the Oriental Pearl Tower in Climb and Jump Tower

The Oriental Pearl Tower can be unlocked for 1,000 Wins at the Teleport menu in the hub area.

How tall is the Oriental Pearl Tower in Climb and Jump Tower?

The Oriental Pearl Tower is 15 kilometers tall in this experience.

Is Climb and Jump Tower free to play?

Yes, the game can be played for free without requiring any premium purchases.

