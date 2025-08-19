Climb and Slide: A beginner's guide

In Climb and Slide, you must climb stairs until you reach the top or exhaust your stamina, and then use an adjacent slide to slide back to the ground. The more you climb, the more Coins you earn when you slide back. In this task, you can also turn to resources that boost your speed and multiply the Coins you earn.

Ad

Read on to learn about Climb and Slide in detail.

What's special about Climb and Slide?

Gameplay

The more stairs you cross, the more Coins you earn! (Image via Roblox)

In-game mechanics

Ad

Trending

Climb and Slide starts with you standing on the ground with no Coins, Pets, or Rides. You must make the first climb with zero resources and earn as many Coins as possible.

With no help, you will climb slowly and drain your stamina in relatively no time. This means you will barely earn 50 Coins in such a state. But if you use a Ride bought from the nearby Shop, you will climb the stairs at a boosted speed and earn more Coins.

Ad

Although you can keep climbing even after draining stamina, your low speed will barely generate any Coins.

Areas and Trophies

Another important aspect of the game is earning Trophies by reaching the top of the stairs. They are used to unlock new areas like City World, Desert World, and Snow World. When you enter a fresh world, all your achievements, such as Rides and Pets, will seem inadequate to cope with the tougher elements of the new world. Therefore, buying new, efficient items is a crucial part of the game.

Ad

In-game mechanics and items

Items like Rides and Pets are a big help in earning more Coins in Climb and Slide. Here are some basic details about them:

Rides

Rides are bought from the Shop using Coins. They boost your speed, helping you climb higher and earn more Coins.

Pets

Pets are another crucial aspect of Climb and Ride. They are purchased from the Egg Shop and, based on their rarity, they multiply the amount of Coins you earn while climbing.

Ad

FAQs related to Climb and Ride

What is the content maturity of the game?

The content maturity of the game is Minimal.

How many active players does the game have?

The game currently has around 18.8K active players.

Who is the developer of the game?

Huge Clock is the game's developer.

Are there in-game purchases?

Yes, some exclusives require you to purchase them using Robux, Roblox's currency that is acquired only via real money.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Himanshu Suryawanshi Himanshu is an Esports & Gaming writer at Sportskeeda, specializing in mobile games. Battle royale games like Free Fire and PUBG form a big part of his coverage, along with Supercell titles such as Clash of Clans and Clash Royale. He has written more than 800 articles in over two years with Sportskeeda, accumulating more than 2 million views.



Himanshu’s forte lies in delving deep into the intricacies of the games he covers and staying tuned to their communities. This enables him to provide accurate and timely information to his readers. He draws inspiration from various industry professionals and particularly admires prominent Clash of Clans content creator Judo Sloth.



Introduced to the gaming world at a young age, Himanshu’s video game journey commenced with God of War. While he enjoys exploring diverse game genres, multiplayer titles hold a special place in his heart due to their competitive and captivating nature.



Aside from gaming, Himanshu’s interests span reading, writing, and films. Know More

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2025